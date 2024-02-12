Kinja Sushi & Japanese Cuisine
4141 Pioneer Woods Dr
Lincoln, NE 68506
Starters
- Edamame$6.00
Sea salt and garlic soy. Fresh steamed soybeans
- Calamari Tempura$10.00
Seasoned panko battered calamari with teriyaki and Japanese mayo
- Coconut Shrimp$8.00
6 pieces. Deep-fried coconut battered shrimp served with tempura sauce
- Gyoza$8.00
5 pieces. Pan or deep-fried. Dumplings with tempura sauce
- Tempura$7.00
Shrimp, veggie, shrimp & veggie. Panko battered, deep-fried with Japanese tempura sauce
- Inari Bomb$9.00
4 pieces. Tempura tofu skin stuffed with spicy crab mix and cooked sushi shrimp with eel sauce, spicy mayo, and furikake
- Heart Attack$7.00
4 pieces. Cream cheese, spicy tuna in a battered jalapeño, deep-fried, topped with teriyaki sauce and spicy mayo
- Lobster & Crab Rangoon$9.00
5 pieces. Lobster, crab mix, cream cheese, scallions with mango sauce
- Soft Shell Crab Tempura$10.00
2 pieces. Deep-fried battered soft-shell crab served with teriyaki sauce and spicy mayo
- Kinja Bomb$8.00
Avocado, spicy crab, spicy tuna, deep-fried with panko, eel sauce, and spicy mayo
- Yellowtail Ponzu$15.00
5 pieces. Yellowtail topped with cherry tomatoes, cilantro, serrano with ponzu and sriracha
- Tuna Tataki$15.00
Thinly sliced pepper seared tuna topped with spicy crab mix, cilantro, serrano, masago, mango sauce, ponzu, and sriracha
- Salmon Carpaccio$15.00
4 pieces. Spicy crab mix, cucumber wrapped in salmon, topped with cilantro, serrano, cherry tomatoes, mango sauce, spicy mayo, ponzu, and sriracha
- Ika Geso Karaage$10.00
Japanese style flour-dusted deep-fried squid legs with teriyaki sauce
Salad
- Kinja Salad$8.00
Carrots, cherry tomatoes, avocado, cucumber, spring mix served with either carrot ginger
- Seaweed Salad$7.00
Marinated seaweed, cucumber sunomono, daikon, carrot, shiitake mushrooms, radish sprouts, and sesame seeds with ponzu
- Squid Salad$8.00
Marinated squid, cucumber sunomono, daikon, carrots, radish sprouts, and sesame seeds with chili
- House Salad$2.50