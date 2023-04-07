Kujo Eats
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to Kujo Eats, San Diego’s premier destination for Filipino flavors. Our menu is bursting with all your favorites, from savory adobo to refreshing halo-halo.
Location
3400 East 8th Street, 115-117, National City, CA 91950
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
San Diego Boba Tea Cafe - National City
No Reviews
1105 E Plaza Blvd National City, CA 91950
View restaurant
Snow Pops San Diego - National City
No Reviews
1005 E Plaza Blvd National City, CA 91950
View restaurant
Concepto Pizza Co. - 342 Euclid Ave #404
No Reviews
342 Euclid Ave #404 San Diego, CA 92114
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in National City
More near National City