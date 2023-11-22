L'autentico
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1802 S Havana St, Aurora, CO 80012
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Aurora
The French Press - Iliff & Chambers, Aurora
4.3 • 3,357
15290 E Iliff Ave Aurora, CO 80014
View restaurant