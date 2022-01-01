La Farm Bakery Whole Foods Location 5055 Arco Street
5055 Arco Street
Cary, NC 27519
Sourdough
Asiago Parmesan Cheese Bread
Large chunks of imported parmesan and asiago cheese are marbled throughout this natural sourdough.
Bread Bag
1 lb Multigrain, 1/2 La Farm Sourdough Boule, 1 Rustic Baguette, Ciabatta loaf and a Box of White Chocolate Mini Baguette Bites
Carolina Gold Rice Bread
La Farm - 1/2 Loaf
Made with locally milled organic flours, this light sourdough is crafted using a traditional three-day sourdough recipe.
La Farm - 1/4 Loaf
Made with locally milled organic flours, this light sourdough is crafted using a traditional three-day sourdough recipe.
La Farm - Whole Loaf
Made with locally milled organic flours, this light sourdough is crafted using a traditional three-day sourdough recipe.
Multigrain - Batard
Healthy, high-fiber bread packed with nine all organic grains, including flaxseed.
Multigrain - Loaf
Healthy, high-fiber bread packed with nine all organic grains, including flaxseed.
Piedmont Whole Wheat
Inspired by wheat grown and milled in North Carolina, this bread is slightly nutty and rich in caramel color.
Yeasted
Apple Strudel Challah
Challah Roll - 4pk
A soft brioche bun made with farm fresh eggs and butter...perfect for your grilled burgers!
Chatham Baguette
Chocolate Viennoise
Ciabatta
Classic free-form italian flatbread with a thin, crispy crust and moist and airy interior… makes great garlic bread.
Ciabatta Roll - 4pk
Classic free-form italian flatbread roll with a thin, crispy crust and moist and airy interior.
Cranberry Orange Walnut Bread
Fall Harvest Bread
Our signature holiday loaf made with a perfect combination of roasted pecans, plump cranberries, pumpkin and fall spices… also great for gift giving!
Focaccia Roll - 4pk
Hearth baked flatbread made with extra virgin olive oil and sea salt... excellent for sandwiches!
French Baguette
Traditional french city bread with a golden, crunchy crust.
Hard Roll - 6pk
Traditional crusty roll… excellent plain or with fine european butter.
Hot Dog Bun - 4pk
A soft brioche hot dog bun made with eggs and butter....perfect for your cookout!
Melange Boule
Fresh thyme and rosemary blend, with a hint of garlic, shaped into our rustic boule and finished with coarse sea salt.
Multigrain Baguette
Pain de Mie
Old-fashioned white pan bread… a classic bread perfect for sandwiches.
Pumpkin Spice Challah
Our classic challah dough, filled with pumpkin puree and fall spices then topped with toasted pumpkin seeds to create a seasonal “twist” on our traditional challah.
Rustic Italian
Traditional italian bread with a slightly crunchy crust and spongy interior.
Seeded Rye
This loaf has a soft and airy interior with a crunchy sesame seed crust… makes wonderful sandwiches!
Sesame Italian - Pan
This loaf has a soft and airy interior with a crunchy sesame seed crust… makes wonderful sandwiches!
Slider Buns - 6pk
Spider Bread
Stuffed Baguette
Our traditional french baguette stuffed with fresh seasonal ingredients.
Turkey Bread
White Chocolate Mini Baguette
Uniquely La Farm… belgian white chocolate chunks swirled in a mini french baguette.
White Chocolate Mini Baguette Bites - 12pk
Uniquely La Farm… belgian white chocolate chunks swirled in a mini french baguette... in mini size!
Breakfast Pastries
Almond Croissant
Croissant with a delicious almond filling and topped with roasted almonds
Chocolate Almond Croissant
Belgian chocolate and almond fondant wrapped in a flaky croissant and topped with roasted almonds
Croissant
Traditional french croissant made with european butter…vive la différence!
Pain au Chocolat
Belgian dark chocolate wrapped in a perfectly flaky croissant pastry
Rustic Berry Tartlette
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Savory croissant made with ham and gruyere cheese and topped with house made “everything” seasoning for a burst of flavor!
Pumpkin Beignet
Scones
Mini Scones - 12pk - Blueberry Raspberry
Mini Scones - 12pk - Cinnamon
Mini Scones - 12pk - Peach White Chocolate
Mini Scones - 12pk - Pumpkin Choc Chip
Mini Scones - 12pk - White & Dark Chocolate
Scone - Blueberry Raspberry
Our most popular tender scone with a colorful mix of berries
Scone - Cinnamon White Chocolate Chip
Belgian white chocolate chips combined with cinnamon chips in our signature tender scone
Scone - Peach White Chocolate
Scone - Pumpkin Chocolate Chip
Scone - White & Dark Chocolate Chip
Our tender scone made with belgian white and dark chocolate chips…be careful!... these are addictive!
Cookies/Brownies
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Using old-fashioned creaming method with fine european butter, this cookie is filled with plenty of belgian chocolate chips
Chocolate Crinkle Cookie
Decadent double chocolate chip cookie made with dutch cocoa and dusted with powdered sugar
Double Chocolate Brownie
Delectable brownies with just the right ratio of fudgey and cakey... made with belgian chocolate.
French Macaron
Made from pure almond flour and filled with delectable ingredients…flavors change seasonally
Ginger Cookie
Meringue
A light, airy and sweet confection baked overnight in our hearth oven…topped with toasted almonds
Mini Cooke - 8pk - Oatmeal Cranberry
Mini Cookie - 8pk - Chocolate Chip
Mini Cookie - 8pk - Crinkle Crinkle
Mini Cookie - 8pk - Ginger
Mini Cookie - 8pk - White Chocolate Almond
Oatmeal Cranberry Cookie
This wholesome cookie combines oatmeal with plump raisins!
White Chocolate Almond Cookie
Sweetbreads
Banana Walnut Sweetbread
Lemon Blueberry Sweetbread
Marble Cake
Made old-world style with ripened bananas and sweetened batter…a la farm family favorite!
Pumpkin Bread
This moist pumpkin bread is made with a winning combination of fall spices then topped with toasted pumpkin seeds.
Zucchini Bread
Espresso/Barista
Americano
Americano - ICED
Cafe au Lait - ICED
Cafe au Lait - LG
Cafe au Lait - SM
Cafe Latte - ICED
Cafe Latte - LG
Cafe Latte - SM
Cafe Mocha - ICED
Cafe Mocha - LG
Cafe Mocha - SM
Cappuccino
Chai Latte
Chai Latte - ICED
Cold Brewed Coffee
Cortado
Espresso
Espresso - ICED
Hot Chocolate
Pumpkin Spice Latte - ICED
Pumpkin Spice Latte - LG
Pumpkin Spice Latte - SM
Red Eye - LG
Red Eye - SM
Drinks
Classics
Breakfast Sandwich
Ciabatta, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese
Creme Brulee French Toast - Breakfast
Cinnamon Brioche, Maple Syrup, Powdered Sugar
Deluxe Breakfast Sandwich
Ciabatta, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese (Bacon, Ham, or Sausage)
Tartine Diablo - Breakfast
Asiago Parmesan, Scrambled Eggs, Tasso Ham, Spinach, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Jalapenos, Avocado
Signature
Croque Madame - Breakfast
La Farm Bread, Ham, Gruyere, Mozzarella, Mornay Sauce, One Fried Egg
Croque Monsieur - Breakfast
La Farm Bread, Ham, Gruyere, Mozzarella, Mornay Sauce
Quiche - Lorraine - Breakfast
Flaky Crust, Applewood Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Onion, Fresh Eggs & Cream
Quiche - Spinach Feta - Breakfast
Flaky Crust, Sauteed Spinach, Feta Cheese, Onion, Fresh Eggs & Cream
Du Jour
Sandwich
Grilled Cheese - Dinner
La Farm Bread, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmensan Cheese, Mornay Sauce, Chipotle Mayo, Tomato
Le Grande BLT - Dinner
Sesame Italian, Applewood Bacon, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion
Le Parisien - Dinner
Rustic Baguette, European Butter, Ham, Gruyere Cheese
Southwest Turkey - Dinner
Ciabatta, Cheddar Cheese, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion
Signature Items
Croque Madame - Dinner
La Farm Bread, Ham, Gruyere, Mozzarella, Mornay Sauce, One Fried Egg
Croque Monsieur - Dinner
La Farm Bread, Ham, Gruyere, Mozzarella, Mornay Sauce
Quiche - Lorraine - Dinner
Flaky Crust, Applewood Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Onion, Fresh Eggs & Cream
Quiche - Spinach Feta - Dinner
Flaky Crust, Sauteed Spinach, Feta Cheese, Onion, Fresh Eggs & Cream
Baked Goods
Financiers - Chocolate
Classic petite french tea cakes made with pure almond flour
Financiers - Vanilla
Classic petite french tea cakes made with pure almond flour
Granola
French Macaron - 9pk
Meringue - 2pk
Meringue - 4pk
Mini Cookie - 8pk - Chocolate Chip
Mini Cookie - 8pk - Crinkle Crinkle
Mini Cookie - 8pk - Oatmeal Raisin
Mini Cookie - 8pk - White Chocolate Almond
Mini Meringue - 8pk
Brownie Mix
Crepe Mix - TIN
Hot Chocolate Mix - TIN
Pumpkin Bread Mix
Scone Mix - TIN
Breakfast Pastries
Frozen Meals
Popcorn
Spreads
Take & Bake Breakfast/Brunch
French Toast Box
(serves 2) "Heat & Serve" Crème Brûlée French Toast Breakfast. Our signature french toast made with cinnamon brioche with amish maple syrup. Add strawberries and whipped cream (optional). Cochon Bonbon (Pig Candy) Hearth baked caramelized applewood smoked bacon. Fresh Fruit Medley An assortment of fresh seasonal fruit, cut and ready to eat. Add-On Mimosa Makings! Add on Valencia Orange Juice and Vouvray "Single Origin" Sparkling to make it extra special!
Quiche Box
(serves 2) "Heat & Serve" Quiche Breakfast Another great option for "take and bake" breakfast! Our signature flaky crust filled with savory ingredients. Spinach Feta Quiche: Sautéed spinach, feta cheese, onion, farm fresh eggs and cream. OR Quiche Lorraine: Applewood bacon, aged cheddar, onion, farm fresh eggs and cream. Cochon Bonbon (Pig Candy): Hearth baked caramelized applewood smoked bacon. Fresh Fruit Medley: An assortment of fresh seasonal fruit, cut and ready to eat. White & Dark Chocolate Mini Scones Our tender scone in mini size made with belgian white and dark chocolate chips… be careful!... these are addictive! Add on Valencia Orange Juice and Vouvray "Single Origin" Sparkling to make it extra special!
KITS & MIXES
FLOUR & GRAINS
STARTER & YEAST
SUGAR & SALT
CHOCOLATE
SEEDS & NUTS
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
