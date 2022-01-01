La Farm Bakery Whole Foods Location 5055 Arco Street

  • Home
Order Again

Sourdough

Asiago Parmesan Cheese Bread

Asiago Parmesan Cheese Bread

$8.29

Large chunks of imported parmesan and asiago cheese are marbled throughout this natural sourdough.

Bread Bag

Bread Bag

$29.99

1 lb Multigrain, 1/2 La Farm Sourdough Boule, 1 Rustic Baguette, Ciabatta loaf and a Box of White Chocolate Mini Baguette Bites

Carolina Gold Rice Bread

Carolina Gold Rice Bread

$8.99
La Farm - 1/2 Loaf

La Farm - 1/2 Loaf

$8.99

Made with locally milled organic flours, this light sourdough is crafted using a traditional three-day sourdough recipe.

La Farm - 1/4 Loaf

La Farm - 1/4 Loaf

$4.89

Made with locally milled organic flours, this light sourdough is crafted using a traditional three-day sourdough recipe.

La Farm - Whole Loaf

La Farm - Whole Loaf

$15.99

Made with locally milled organic flours, this light sourdough is crafted using a traditional three-day sourdough recipe.

Multigrain - Batard

Multigrain - Batard

$5.69

Healthy, high-fiber bread packed with nine all organic grains, including flaxseed.

Multigrain - Loaf

Multigrain - Loaf

$7.89

Healthy, high-fiber bread packed with nine all organic grains, including flaxseed.

Piedmont Whole Wheat

Piedmont Whole Wheat

$8.69

Inspired by wheat grown and milled in North Carolina, this bread is slightly nutty and rich in caramel color.

Yeasted

Apple Strudel Challah

Apple Strudel Challah

$10.99
Challah Roll - 4pk

Challah Roll - 4pk

$6.99

A soft brioche bun made with farm fresh eggs and butter...perfect for your grilled burgers!

Chatham Baguette

Chatham Baguette

$3.89

Chocolate Viennoise

$4.59
Ciabatta

Ciabatta

$5.49

Classic free-form italian flatbread with a thin, crispy crust and moist and airy interior… makes great garlic bread.

Ciabatta Roll - 4pk

Ciabatta Roll - 4pk

$6.99

Classic free-form italian flatbread roll with a thin, crispy crust and moist and airy interior.

Cranberry Orange Walnut Bread

$8.99
Fall Harvest Bread

Fall Harvest Bread

$8.99

Our signature holiday loaf made with a perfect combination of roasted pecans, plump cranberries, pumpkin and fall spices… also great for gift giving!

Focaccia Roll - 4pk

Focaccia Roll - 4pk

$6.29

Hearth baked flatbread made with extra virgin olive oil and sea salt... excellent for sandwiches!

French Baguette

French Baguette

$3.69

Traditional french city bread with a golden, crunchy crust.

Hard Roll - 6pk

Hard Roll - 6pk

$6.69

Traditional crusty roll… excellent plain or with fine european butter.

Hot Dog Bun - 4pk

Hot Dog Bun - 4pk

$6.19

A soft brioche hot dog bun made with eggs and butter....perfect for your cookout!

Melange Boule

Melange Boule

$7.89

Fresh thyme and rosemary blend, with a hint of garlic, shaped into our rustic boule and finished with coarse sea salt.

Multigrain Baguette

Multigrain Baguette

$3.99
Pain de Mie

Pain de Mie

$6.99

Old-fashioned white pan bread… a classic bread perfect for sandwiches.

Pumpkin Spice Challah

Pumpkin Spice Challah

$9.99

Our classic challah dough, filled with pumpkin puree and fall spices then topped with toasted pumpkin seeds to create a seasonal “twist” on our traditional challah.

Rustic Italian

Rustic Italian

$5.89

Traditional italian bread with a slightly crunchy crust and spongy interior.

Seeded Rye

Seeded Rye

$6.99

This loaf has a soft and airy interior with a crunchy sesame seed crust… makes wonderful sandwiches!

Sesame Italian - Pan

Sesame Italian - Pan

$7.69

This loaf has a soft and airy interior with a crunchy sesame seed crust… makes wonderful sandwiches!

Slider Buns - 6pk

Slider Buns - 6pk

$5.07

Spider Bread

$15.99
Stuffed Baguette

Stuffed Baguette

$8.49

Our traditional french baguette stuffed with fresh seasonal ingredients.

Turkey Bread

$15.99
White Chocolate Mini Baguette

White Chocolate Mini Baguette

$4.69

Uniquely La Farm… belgian white chocolate chunks swirled in a mini french baguette.

White Chocolate Mini Baguette Bites - 12pk

White Chocolate Mini Baguette Bites - 12pk

$10.99

Uniquely La Farm… belgian white chocolate chunks swirled in a mini french baguette... in mini size!

Breakfast Pastries

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$4.99

Croissant with a delicious almond filling and topped with roasted almonds

Chocolate Almond Croissant

Chocolate Almond Croissant

$4.99

Belgian chocolate and almond fondant wrapped in a flaky croissant and topped with roasted almonds

Croissant

Croissant

$3.99

Traditional french croissant made with european butter…vive la différence!

Pain au Chocolat

Pain au Chocolat

$4.49

Belgian dark chocolate wrapped in a perfectly flaky croissant pastry

Rustic Berry Tartlette

$5.89
Ham & Cheese Croissant

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$5.69

Savory croissant made with ham and gruyere cheese and topped with house made “everything” seasoning for a burst of flavor!

Pumpkin Beignet

$4.99

Scones

Mini Scones - 12pk - Blueberry Raspberry

Mini Scones - 12pk - Blueberry Raspberry

$11.49
Mini Scones - 12pk - Cinnamon

Mini Scones - 12pk - Cinnamon

$11.49

Mini Scones - 12pk - Peach White Chocolate

$11.49
Mini Scones - 12pk - Pumpkin Choc Chip

Mini Scones - 12pk - Pumpkin Choc Chip

$11.49
Mini Scones - 12pk - White & Dark Chocolate

Mini Scones - 12pk - White & Dark Chocolate

$11.49
Scone - Blueberry Raspberry

Scone - Blueberry Raspberry

$4.29

Our most popular tender scone with a colorful mix of berries

Scone - Cinnamon White Chocolate Chip

Scone - Cinnamon White Chocolate Chip

$4.29

Belgian white chocolate chips combined with cinnamon chips in our signature tender scone

Scone - Peach White Chocolate

$4.89
Scone - Pumpkin Chocolate Chip

Scone - Pumpkin Chocolate Chip

$4.89
Scone - White & Dark Chocolate Chip

Scone - White & Dark Chocolate Chip

$4.29

Our tender scone made with belgian white and dark chocolate chips…be careful!... these are addictive!

Cookies/Brownies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.29

Using old-fashioned creaming method with fine european butter, this cookie is filled with plenty of belgian chocolate chips

Chocolate Crinkle Cookie

Chocolate Crinkle Cookie

$3.49

Decadent double chocolate chip cookie made with dutch cocoa and dusted with powdered sugar

Double Chocolate Brownie

Double Chocolate Brownie

$4.39

Delectable brownies with just the right ratio of fudgey and cakey... made with belgian chocolate.

French Macaron

French Macaron

$3.29

Made from pure almond flour and filled with delectable ingredients…flavors change seasonally

Ginger Cookie

$3.49
Meringue

Meringue

$3.99

A light, airy and sweet confection baked overnight in our hearth oven…topped with toasted almonds

Mini Cooke - 8pk - Oatmeal Cranberry

$6.49
Mini Cookie - 8pk - Chocolate Chip

Mini Cookie - 8pk - Chocolate Chip

$6.49
Mini Cookie - 8pk - Crinkle Crinkle

Mini Cookie - 8pk - Crinkle Crinkle

$6.49
Mini Cookie - 8pk - Ginger

Mini Cookie - 8pk - Ginger

$6.49

Mini Cookie - 8pk - White Chocolate Almond

$6.49
Oatmeal Cranberry Cookie

Oatmeal Cranberry Cookie

$3.29

This wholesome cookie combines oatmeal with plump raisins!

White Chocolate Almond Cookie

$3.49

Sweetbreads

Banana Walnut Sweetbread

$7.99

Lemon Blueberry Sweetbread

$7.99
Marble Cake

Marble Cake

$7.99

Made old-world style with ripened bananas and sweetened batter…a la farm family favorite!

Pumpkin Bread

Pumpkin Bread

$7.99

This moist pumpkin bread is made with a winning combination of fall spices then topped with toasted pumpkin seeds.

Zucchini Bread

$7.99

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee - 12oz

$3.29

Drip Coffee - 16oz

$3.89

Espresso/Barista

Americano

$3.29

Americano - ICED

$3.29

Cafe au Lait - ICED

$4.69

Cafe au Lait - LG

$4.69

Cafe au Lait - SM

$3.99

Cafe Latte - ICED

$4.99

Cafe Latte - LG

$4.99

Cafe Latte - SM

$4.49

Cafe Mocha - ICED

$5.49

Cafe Mocha - LG

$5.49

Cafe Mocha - SM

$4.99

Cappuccino

$4.29

Chai Latte

$4.29

Chai Latte - ICED

$4.29

Cold Brewed Coffee

$3.69

Cortado

$3.89

Espresso

$3.29

Espresso - ICED

$3.29

Hot Chocolate

$4.29

Pumpkin Spice Latte - ICED

$5.69

Pumpkin Spice Latte - LG

$5.69

Pumpkin Spice Latte - SM

$4.89

Red Eye - LG

$5.89

Red Eye - SM

$5.29

Drinks

1/2 Gallon Tea

$5.00

Bottled Water

$2.45

Chocolate Milk

$2.69

Elderflower Lemonade

$3.79

Fountain Drink

$3.29

Milk

$2.75

Orange Juice

$4.49

Orangina

$3.29

Perrier

$3.29

Vanilla Latte - La Colombe

$3.79

Mocha Latte - La Colombe

$3.79

Oatmilk Latte - La Colombe

$4.25

Cold Brew - La Colombe

$3.79

Refreshers

Fraise Acai

$4.89

Monaco Watermelon

$4.89

Martinique Dragon Fruit

$4.89

Classics

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.45

Ciabatta, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese

Creme Brulee French Toast - Breakfast

Creme Brulee French Toast - Breakfast

$10.95

Cinnamon Brioche, Maple Syrup, Powdered Sugar

Deluxe Breakfast Sandwich

Deluxe Breakfast Sandwich

$8.95

Ciabatta, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese (Bacon, Ham, or Sausage)

Tartine Diablo - Breakfast

Tartine Diablo - Breakfast

$13.95Out of stock

Asiago Parmesan, Scrambled Eggs, Tasso Ham, Spinach, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Jalapenos, Avocado

Signature

Croque Madame - Breakfast

Croque Madame - Breakfast

$12.95

La Farm Bread, Ham, Gruyere, Mozzarella, Mornay Sauce, One Fried Egg

Croque Monsieur - Breakfast

Croque Monsieur - Breakfast

$10.95

La Farm Bread, Ham, Gruyere, Mozzarella, Mornay Sauce

Quiche - Lorraine - Breakfast

Quiche - Lorraine - Breakfast

$10.95

Flaky Crust, Applewood Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Onion, Fresh Eggs & Cream

Quiche - Spinach Feta - Breakfast

Quiche - Spinach Feta - Breakfast

$10.95

Flaky Crust, Sauteed Spinach, Feta Cheese, Onion, Fresh Eggs & Cream

Du Jour

Midnight Torta - Breakfast

$10.50

Chorizo sausage with black beans, ranchero sauce, melted goat cheese, avocado, cilantro, jalapeno, tomatoes, lettuce and chipotle mayonnaise

Sandwich

Grilled Cheese - Dinner

$9.95

La Farm Bread, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmensan Cheese, Mornay Sauce, Chipotle Mayo, Tomato

Le Grande BLT - Dinner

$10.95

Sesame Italian, Applewood Bacon, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion

Le Parisien - Dinner

$9.45

Rustic Baguette, European Butter, Ham, Gruyere Cheese

Southwest Turkey - Dinner

$10.50

Ciabatta, Cheddar Cheese, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion

Signature Items

Croque Madame - Dinner

$12.95

La Farm Bread, Ham, Gruyere, Mozzarella, Mornay Sauce, One Fried Egg

Croque Monsieur - Dinner

$10.95

La Farm Bread, Ham, Gruyere, Mozzarella, Mornay Sauce

Quiche - Lorraine - Dinner

$10.95

Flaky Crust, Applewood Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Onion, Fresh Eggs & Cream

Quiche - Spinach Feta - Dinner

$10.95

Flaky Crust, Sauteed Spinach, Feta Cheese, Onion, Fresh Eggs & Cream

Baked Goods

Financiers - Chocolate

Financiers - Chocolate

$8.99

Classic petite french tea cakes made with pure almond flour

Financiers - Vanilla

Financiers - Vanilla

$8.99

Classic petite french tea cakes made with pure almond flour

Granola

Granola

$9.99
French Macaron - 9pk

French Macaron - 9pk

$32.99

Meringue - 2pk

$8.99

Meringue - 4pk

$12.99
Mini Cookie - 8pk - Chocolate Chip

Mini Cookie - 8pk - Chocolate Chip

$6.49
Mini Cookie - 8pk - Crinkle Crinkle

Mini Cookie - 8pk - Crinkle Crinkle

$6.49
Mini Cookie - 8pk - Oatmeal Raisin

Mini Cookie - 8pk - Oatmeal Raisin

$6.49

Mini Cookie - 8pk - White Chocolate Almond

$6.49
Mini Meringue - 8pk

Mini Meringue - 8pk

$6.99
Brownie Mix

Brownie Mix

$6.99
Crepe Mix - TIN

Crepe Mix - TIN

$13.99
Hot Chocolate Mix - TIN

Hot Chocolate Mix - TIN

$15.99

Pumpkin Bread Mix

$6.99
Scone Mix - TIN

Scone Mix - TIN

$13.99

Breakfast Pastries

Mini Scones - 12pk - Blueberry Raspberry

Mini Scones - 12pk - Blueberry Raspberry

$11.49
Mini Scones - 12pk - Cinnamon

Mini Scones - 12pk - Cinnamon

$11.49
Mini Scones - 12pk - White & Dark Chocolate

Mini Scones - 12pk - White & Dark Chocolate

$11.49

Coffee Beans

Coffee Beans - Regular

$14.99

Coffee Beans - Espresso

$14.99

Coffee Beans - Decaf

$14.99

Frozen Meals

Chicken Pot Pie

$19.99

Spicy Chicken Pot Pie

$20.99

Beef Bourguignon

$23.99

Lasagna

$23.99

Hachis Parmentier

$15.99

Popcorn

Cookies & Creme - LG Bag

$14.99

White Cheddar - LG Bag

$10.99

Pumpkin Spice Latte - SM Bag

$7.99

Sea Salted Caramel - SM Bag

$7.99

S'more - SM Bag

$7.99

White Cheddar - SM Bag

$4.99

Spreads

Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

$10.00

Champagne Vinaigrette

$10.00
Chipotle Pimento Cheese Spread

Chipotle Pimento Cheese Spread

$6.29
Garlic Herb Spread

Garlic Herb Spread

$6.29
Honey Butter

Honey Butter

$6.69

Melange Oil - Bottle

$8.99

Champagne Vinaigrette - SM

$7.00

LF Balsamic Vinaigrette

$7.99

LF Black Pepper Parm Dressing

$7.99

Take & Bake Breakfast/Brunch

French Toast Box

French Toast Box

$14.99

(serves 2) "Heat & Serve" Crème Brûlée French Toast Breakfast. Our signature french toast made with cinnamon brioche with amish maple syrup. Add strawberries and whipped cream (optional). Cochon Bonbon (Pig Candy) Hearth baked caramelized applewood smoked bacon. Fresh Fruit Medley An assortment of fresh seasonal fruit, cut and ready to eat. Add-On Mimosa Makings! Add on Valencia Orange Juice and Vouvray "Single Origin" Sparkling to make it extra special!

Quiche Box

Quiche Box

$19.99

(serves 2) "Heat & Serve" Quiche Breakfast Another great option for "take and bake" breakfast! Our signature flaky crust filled with savory ingredients. Spinach Feta Quiche: Sautéed spinach, feta cheese, onion, farm fresh eggs and cream. OR Quiche Lorraine: Applewood bacon, aged cheddar, onion, farm fresh eggs and cream. Cochon Bonbon (Pig Candy): Hearth baked caramelized applewood smoked bacon. Fresh Fruit Medley: An assortment of fresh seasonal fruit, cut and ready to eat. White & Dark Chocolate Mini Scones Our tender scone in mini size made with belgian white and dark chocolate chips… be careful!... these are addictive! Add on Valencia Orange Juice and Vouvray "Single Origin" Sparkling to make it extra special!

KITS & MIXES

Brownie Mix

Brownie Mix

$6.99
Crepe Mix - TIN

Crepe Mix - TIN

$13.99
Hot Chocolate Mix - TIN

Hot Chocolate Mix - TIN

$15.99

Pumpkin Bread Mix

$6.99
Scone Mix - TIN

Scone Mix - TIN

$13.99

FLOUR & GRAINS

Almond Flour - 10oz

Almond Flour - 10oz

$8.25
Bread Flour - 5lb

Bread Flour - 5lb

$4.00
Carolina Ground Whole Wheat Flour - 2.5lb

Carolina Ground Whole Wheat Flour - 2.5lb

$5.50
Heirloom Wrens Abruzzi Rye - 2.5lb

Heirloom Wrens Abruzzi Rye - 2.5lb

$5.50
Oats - 2lb

Oats - 2lb

$4.00

STARTER & YEAST

Yeast - 3oz

Yeast - 3oz

$3.00

SUGAR & SALT

Organic Granulated Brown Sugar - 1lb

Organic Granulated Brown Sugar - 1lb

$3.50

Sugar - 5lb

$3.00

Sea Salt - 1lb

$3.00

Organic Cane Sugar - 1lb

$3.00

CHOCOLATE

60% Cocoa Disks - 6oz

$6.50

Chocolate Chunks - 6oz

$6.00

Mini Chocolate Chips - 6oz

$4.50

White Chocolate Chips - 6oz

$3.75

SEEDS & NUTS

Pumpkin Seeds - 6oz

Pumpkin Seeds - 6oz

$3.00
Sunflower Seeds - 6oz

Sunflower Seeds - 6oz

$1.75
Millet - 6oz

Millet - 6oz

$2.00
Poppy Seeds - 6oz

Poppy Seeds - 6oz

$3.50
Flaxseed - 6oz

Flaxseed - 6oz

$1.50
Walnut Pieces - 12oz

Walnut Pieces - 12oz

$7.50

Sesame Seeds - 6oz

$1.50

SEASONINGS

Fennel Seeds - 3oz

Fennel Seeds - 3oz

$6.00
Italian Seasoning - 3oz

Italian Seasoning - 3oz

$5.00
La Farm Bakery Whole Foods Location image

