La Farm Bakery Whole Foods Location 5055 Arco Street

Quiche Box

$19.99

(serves 2) "Heat & Serve" Quiche Breakfast Another great option for "take and bake" breakfast! Our signature flaky crust filled with savory ingredients. Spinach Feta Quiche: Sautéed spinach, feta cheese, onion, farm fresh eggs and cream. OR Quiche Lorraine: Applewood bacon, aged cheddar, onion, farm fresh eggs and cream. Cochon Bonbon (Pig Candy): Hearth baked caramelized applewood smoked bacon. Fresh Fruit Medley: An assortment of fresh seasonal fruit, cut and ready to eat. White & Dark Chocolate Mini Scones Our tender scone in mini size made with belgian white and dark chocolate chips… be careful!... these are addictive! Add on Valencia Orange Juice and Vouvray "Single Origin" Sparkling to make it extra special!