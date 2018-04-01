Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Gula Mexicana 21030J Frederick Rd

review star

No reviews yet

21030J Frederick Rd

Germantown, MD 20876

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

ENTREES

TACO

BURRITO CLASICO

$6.50

BURRITO PESCADO

$8.00

BURRITO BOWL

$8.00

BURRITO GULA

$10.00

BURRITO VEGGIE

$6.50

TORTA MILANESA

$7.00+

TORTA GULA

$9.00+

TORTA MEATBALL

$8.00

QUESADILLA

$5.25

FLAUTAS

$9.50

HUARACHE

$8.00

WINGS

$9.00+

COCKTAIL DE CAMARON

$9.50

NOT SO GULA SALAD

$9.00

SOPA DE TORTILLAS

$6.99

NACHOS GULA

$10.00

FRACHOS

$10.00

---------------------------------------------------

SIDES

CHIPS

$2.50

CHIPS y SALSA

$3.50

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

$5.25

PLANTAIN HUSH PUPPIES

$6.75

ESQUITES

$3.25

GUACAMOLE

$2.75+

FRENCH FRIES

$3.75

TATER TOTS

$3.75

REFRIED PINTO BEANS

$2.50

MEXICAN RICE

$2.50

CREMA 2oz

$0.70

QUESO FRESCO 2oz

$0.70

JICAMA SLAW

$2.50+

Meat (8 oz)

$5.00+

TRIO DIP

$9.00

QUESO DIP

$2.75+

CONSOME DE BIRRIA

$1.50+

EXTRAS/TOPPINGS

GUACAMOLE

$2.75+

AVOCADO

$2.00+

MEAT

$5.00+

QUESO FRESCO

$0.70+

SOUR CREAM

$0.70+

LIME

WHITE ONION

$0.00+

CILANTRO

$0.00+

PICO DE GALLO

$0.00+

PICKLED RED ONION

$0.00+

PICKLED WHITE ONION

$0.00+

RADISH

$0.00+

DICED JALAPENO

$0.00+

PICKLED JALAPENO

$0.00+

CORN

$0.00+

SALSA VERDE

$0.00+

SALSA AMARILLA

$0.00+

SALSA NARA

$0.00+

LECHUGA

CILANTRO

JALAPENOS

KETCHUP 2oz

+1 FLUATA

$4.75+

FLOUR TORTILLA

$0.75

Corn tortilla

$0.30

Mozzarella

$1.00

SALSA ROJA

$0.00+

SALSA PARA CHIPS

$1.00+

KIDS MENU

KIDS QUESADILLA

$4.00

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS

$4.75

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

$6.00

FOUNTAIN DRINK (FRONT COUNTER)

SPRITE

$3.00+

DIET COKE

$3.00+

COKE

$3.00+

LEMONADE

$3.00+

SWEAT TEA

$3.00+

GINGER ALE

$3.00+

COKE ZERO

$3.00+

FANATA

$3.00+

BOTTLED DRINKS

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

PERRIER

$2.00

AQUA PANNA

$3.25

SAN PELLEGRIO

$3.00

JUMEX

$3.00

MEXICAN COKE

$3.00

SANGRIA

$2.25

SIDRAL

$2.25

PENAFIEL

$3.00

REDBULL

$2.50

JUICE BOX

$2.00

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.00

HORCHATA

$3.25

COFFEE

$3.00

COLD BREW 16OZ

$4.00

JARRITO GRAPEFRUIT

$3.00

Jarrito Lime

$3.00

JARRITO TAMARINDO

$3.00

JARRITO MANDARINA

$3.00

JARRITO GUAVA

$3.00

JARRAITO PINA

$3.00

SPRITE BOTTLE

$2.25

HONEST

$3.00

TOPO CHICO

$2.25

AGUAS FRESCAS

HORCHATA

$2.70+

JAMICA

$3.00

TAMARINDO

$3.00

BEER

NEGRA MODELO - DRAFT

$6.50+

MODELO ESPECIAL - DRAFT

$6.50+

DOGFISH 60MIN - DRAFT

$7.00+Out of stock

TECATE CAN

$4.50

PACIFICO CLARA BOTTLE 12oz

$6.00Out of stock

PACIFICO CLARA CAN

$5.00

VICTORIA BOTTLE

$5.50

DOS XX

$5.00

CORONA BOTTLE

$4.50

CORONA FAMILIAR

$9.50

GOOSE ISLAND IPA CAN

$5.50

FLYING DOG THE TRUTH

$7.00

LAGUNITAS IPA

$6.50

TORPEDO SIERRA NEVADA IPA

$6.00

FLYING DOG THE BLOODLINE

$7.00

DOGFISH HEAD 60 MIN BOTTLE

$6.40

YUENGLING LARGER LOOSE BOTTLE

$5.00

HEINEKEN BOTTLE

$5.00

MILLER LITE BOTTLE

$5.00

GUINNESS STOUT BOTTLE

$5.00

SAM ADAMS BOSTON LAGER

$3.00Out of stock

BLUE MOON BLGM WHITE

$6.20

TRULY

$4.50

TRIPLE BELGUM

$4.50

BUDLIGHT

$4.50

CIDER

$4.80

Bohemia

$5.00

Cubetazo

$24.00

Stella Artois

$5.60

WHITE CLAW

$4.75

COCKTAILS

LA PALOMA

$8.00

EL CHARRO

$8.00

EL DIABLO HIBISCUS

$10.00

MEXICAN BULLDOG

$11.00

CLASSIC LIME MARGARITA

$8.00

MANGO MARGARITA

$8.00

CUCUMBER & JALAPENO MARGARITA

$9.00

FROZEN CLASSIC LIME MARGARITA

$10.00

FROZEN MANGO MARGARITA

$10.00

PITCHER MARGARITA

$38.00

MICHELADA

$7.00+

TIA MIA

$10.00

SABRINA TWINE

$11.00

MEZCALE MULE

$10.00

COMO LA FLOR

$10.00

Jell-O shot

$3.00

WINE

KENDALL JACKSON CHARDONNAY

$10.00+

DARK HORSE SAUVIGNON BLAC

$8.00+Out of stock

SAUVIGNON BLAC

$8.00+

CHARLES & CHARLES ROSÉ

$8.00+

WOODBRIDGE MOSCATO

$7.00+

MEIOMI PINOT NOIR

$8.25+

MENAGE A TROIS CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$8.00+

MALBEC / ALAMOS

$8.50+

KIM CRAWFORD SAUVIGNON BLAC

$11.00+

PROSECCO (187mL)

$10.00

KORBEL BRUT CHAMPAGNE

$7.00

Lamarca Prosecco 750ml

$38.00

CASILLERO DEL DIABLO

$8.00+

SODA GUN

COKE

$2.85

DIET COKE

$2.85

SPRITE

$2.85

SWEET TEA

$2.85

LEMONADE

$2.85

GINGERALE

$2.85

TONIC

$2.85

TEQUILA

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$8.00+

CASAMIGOS REPOSADA

$9.00+

CASAMIGOS MEZCAL

$10.00+

DON JULIO BLANCO

$9.00+

DON JULIO REPOSADO

$10.00+

DON JULIO ANEJO

$12.00+

DON JULIO 70

$12.00+

Don Julio 1942

$27.00+

TERAMANA SILVER

$6.00+

TERAMANA REPOSADO

$7.00+

CASAMIGOS MEZCAL

$11.00+

CANTERA NEGRA SILVER

$7.00+

ESPOLON BLANCO

$4.00+

ESPOLON REPOSDAO

$4.20+

PATRON SILVER

$9.00+

CORRALEJO REPOSADO

$5.50+

CORREALEJO ANEJO

$6.00+

CODIGO ROSE

$11.00+

MILAGRO SILVER

$6.00+

MILAGRO REPOSADO

$6.50+

DOS HOMBRES MEZCAL

$11.00+

MONTELOBOS MEZCAL

$5.50+

CLASE AZUL PLATA

$25.00+

CLASE AZUL REPOSADO

$30.00+

Clase Azul Mezcal

$60.00

EL SILENCIO MEZCAL

$5.60+

HERRADURA REPOSADO

$6.50+

HERRADURA SILVER

$6.00+

CASAMIGOS ANEJO

$9.90+

MI CAMPO BLACO

$6.30

MI CAMPO REPOSADO

$6.50

818 Blanco

$8.25+

818 Reposado

$10.25+

VODKA

ABSOLUT

$5.00+

TITOS

$5.50+

GREY GOOSE

$6.00+

KETEL ONE

$6.50+

CIROC VODKA

$5.20+

CIROC COCONUT

$5.20+

CIROC PINEAPPLE

$5.20+

CIROC PEACH

$5.20+

WHISKEY

JACK DANIELS

$4.50+

JAMESON

$6.50+

J WALKER BLACK LABEL

$6.50+

CROWN ROYALE

$5.50+

GLENLEVIT

$11.00+

BULLEIT RYE

$6.00+

BULLEIT BOURBON

$6.00+

JIM BEAM

$4.00+

PROPER TWELVE

$4.50+

Maker Mark

$5.00+

GIN

New Amsterdam

$4.00+

Bombay Saphire

$4.10+

Tanqueray

$5.50+

Hendricks

$7.00+

RUM

BACARDI WHITE

$3.25+

BACARDI RUM GOLD

$3.50+

CAPTIN MORGAN SPICED RUM

$4.00+

CAPTIN MORGAN WHITE

$4.00+

MYRES RUM

$3.80+

BRUNCH DRINK

JUMBO MIMOSA

$50.00

CLASSIC MIMOSA

$6.00+

GUAVA MIMOSA

$6.00+

BLOOD ORANGE MIMOSA

$6.00+

BLOODY MARIA

$9.00

APEROL SPRITZ

$9.00

MICHELADA

$9.00

SPIKED COFFEE

$6.00

DESARMADOR

$7.00

FRESH SQEEZED OJ

$3.00

COFFEE

REGULAR COFFEE

$2.50

ESPRESSO SHOT

$2.00

CAPPUCCINO

$3.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.00

COFFEE W/HORCHATA

$4.00

CAFE DE HOYA

$3.00

ICED COFFEE

$2.50

LATTE

$2.50

MOCHA

$2.50

FRENCH VANILLA CAPPUCCINO

$2.50

COFFEE WITH CREAMER

$2.50

HOT WATER

French vanilla latte

$2.50

Coffee with creamer

$2.50

Cold Brew (16oz)

$4.00+

TEA

$2.50

LIQUEUR

JAGERMEISTER

$4.00+

Baileys

$4.85+

Fireball

$4.00+

Kahlua

$3.50+

DISARONNO

$4.60+

Grand Marnier

$6.00+

MALIBU

$3.50+

COGNAC

HENNESSY

$7.00+

Grand Marnier

$6.00+

SPECIALTY COCKTAILS

LongIsland Iced Tea

$10.00

VIRGIN MANGO MARGARITA

$5.00

CADILLAC MARGARITA

$16.00

MARGARITA HAND MIX

$12.00

AMIGOS MARGARITA

$14.00

HOUSE MARGARITA

$7.00+

Mojito

$10.00+

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Fuzzy Navel

$4.20

3oz peach schnapps / 3oz orange juice

JAGER-BOMB

$7.00

SHOOTERS

Green tea shot

$5.00

KAMAKAZIE SHOT

$5.00

B-52 SHOOTER

$4.00

STRONGHOLD PALMER (MICHAEL SHOOTER)

$7.50

PIZZA

EL PASTOR HAWAIANO

$16.00

STREET TACO

$16.00

RIBEYE SERANO

$18.00

RAJAS CON QUESO

$16.00

CHORIZO CON QUESO

$16.00

OAXACA CHEESE

$14.00

BIRRIA PIZZA

$17.00

Trays

Taco Platter

$120.00+

Chip and Guac combo

$18.00

Rice tray

$25.00

Bean Tray

$25.00

Flautas platter

$105.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

From Taco Bar el Guero & Ixtapalapa Taqueria comes the newest addition to the family. La Gula Mexicana is a fast casual dinning experience. Serving up tacos, pizza, and beer.

Location

21030J Frederick Rd, Germantown, MD 20876

Directions

Gallery
La Gula Mexicana image
La Gula Mexicana image
La Gula Mexicana image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sabai Sabai Simply Thai
orange star4.4 • 2,207
19847 Century Blvd Suite M Germantown, MD 20874
View restaurantnext
Tortacos
orange starNo Reviews
13024 Middlebrook Road Germantown, MD 20874
View restaurantnext
La Mexicana - Germantown
orange starNo Reviews
13016 MIDDLEBROOK ROAD GERMANTOWN, MD 20874
View restaurantnext
Provisions Cafe and Market (Germantown)
orange star4.7 • 182
19520 Waters Rd Germantown, MD 20874
View restaurantnext
Nati's Churro & Funnel Cake - 18111 Copps Hill Pl
orange starNo Reviews
18927 Red Robin Terrace Germantown, MD 20874
View restaurantnext
Ela Mesa Taste of Greece
orange starNo Reviews
109 Paramount Park Drive Gaithersburg, MD 20879
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Germantown

Sabai Sabai Simply Thai
orange star4.4 • 2,207
19847 Century Blvd Suite M Germantown, MD 20874
View restaurantnext
La Casita Pupuseria
orange star4.4 • 1,232
18058 Mateny Rd Germantown, MD 20874
View restaurantnext
Super Chicken - Germantown
orange star4.0 • 239
12611 Wisteria Dr Suite H Germantown, MD 20874
View restaurantnext
Provisions Cafe and Market (Germantown)
orange star4.7 • 182
19520 Waters Rd Germantown, MD 20874
View restaurantnext
Rio Grande Grill
orange star4.1 • 18
13541 Clopper rd Germantown, MD 20874
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Germantown
Gaithersburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Derwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Damascus
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Rockville
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Olney
review star
Avg 4 (12 restaurants)
Potomac
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Sterling
review star
Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)
Ashburn
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston