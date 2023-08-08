Sister's Sandwiches & Such - Germantown 20201 Century Boulevard Suite 150
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
At Sisters sandwiches and such you are family! We strive to prepare fresh, delicious, one- of-a kind sandwiches , salads and soups! Sisters sandwiches and such- Germantown is the place to visit for Breakfast,Lunch and all your catering needs. We are grateful for your patronage and support and express our deepest gratitude
20201 Century Boulevard Suite 150, Germantown, MD 20874
