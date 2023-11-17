- Home
La Marsa -- Bloomfield Hills, MI
43259 Woodward Avenue
Bloomfield Township, MI 48302
Full Menu
Hommous Appetizers
- Hommous$7.29+
A delicious blend of puréed Chickpeas with tahini sauce, lemon juice and a hint of fresh garlic.
- Spicy Hommous$7.29+
A delicious blend of puréed Chickpeas with tahini sauce, lemon juice and a hint of fresh garlic and spices.
- Hommous w/ Chicken & Almonds Appetizer$15.49
A bed of smooth Hommous filled with bite-sized pieces of Chicken Breast sautéed with almonds.
- Hommous w/ Beef & Almonds Appetizer$16.49
A bed of smooth Hommous filled with bite-sized pieces of Beef sautéed with almonds.
- Hommous w/ Lamb & Almonds Appetizer$16.49
A bed of smooth Hommous filled with bite-sized pieces of Lamb sautéed with almonds
- Hommus w/ Chicken Shawarma Appetizer$14.49
A bed of smooth Hommous filled with fresh Chicken Shawarma
- Hommus w/ Meat Shawarma Appetizer$16.49
A bed of smooth Hommous filled with fresh Meat Shawarma.
- Hommous w/ Sauteed Pinenuts Appetizer$13.49
A bed of smooth Hommous filled with sautéed pinenuts.