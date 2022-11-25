Rudy's Market Starbucks
585 South Blvd. East
Pontiac, MI 48341
SB COFFEE & ESPRESSO
Fresh Brewed Coffee
Our coffees are classified by three roast profiles: Starbucks® Blonde Roast, Medium Roast and Dark Roast. Starbucks® Blonde Roast coffee beans have a shorter roast time, allowing for an easy-drinking cup of more mellow flavors. Medium-roasted coffee beans are smooth and balanced, with rich, approachable flavors. Dark-roasted coffees have a fuller body with robust, bold taste.
Solo Espresso
Our smooth signature Espresso Roast with rich flavor and caramelly sweetness is at the very heart of everything we do.
Doppio Espresso
A double take on our signature Espresso Roast with rich flavor and caramelly sweetness is at the very heart of everything we do.
Caffe Americano
Espresso shots topped with water produce a light layer of crema. The result: a wonderfully rich cup with depth and nuance. Pro Tip: For an additional boost, ask your barista to try this with an extra shot.
Cappuccino
Dark, rich espresso lies in wait under a smoothed and stretched layer of thick milk foam. An alchemy of barista artistry and craft.
Flat White
Smooth ristretto shots of espresso get the perfect amount of steamed whole milk to create a not-too-strong, not-too-creamy, just-right flavor.
Caffe Latte
Our dark, rich espresso balanced with steamed milk and a light layer of foam. A perfect milk-forward warm-up.
Vanilla Latte
Extra-smooth Starbucks® Espresso, velvety steamed milk and vanilla syrup come together to create a delightful new twist on a beloved espresso classic.
Toasted Vanilla Latte
Starbucks® espresso combined with notes of caramelized vanilla stirred together with steamed oatmilk for an energizing treat to boost your day.
Hazelnut Latte
Extra-smooth Starbucks® Espresso, velvety steamed milk and hazelnut syrup come together to create a delightful new twist on a beloved espresso classic.
Brown Sugar Latte
Starbucks espresso combined with notes of warm Brown Sugar stirred together with steamed oatmilk for a delicious treat.
Caramel Latte
Extra-smooth Starbucks® Espresso, velvety steamed milk and caramel syrup come together to create a delightful new twist on a beloved espresso classic.
Caramel Macchiato
Freshly steamed milk with vanilla-flavored syrup marked with espresso and topped with a caramel drizzle for an oh-so-sweet finish.
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Our signature espresso and steamed milk with the celebrated flavor combination of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove. Enjoy it topped with whipped cream and real pumpkin-pie spices.
Cafe Mocha
Our rich, full-bodied espresso combined with bittersweet mocha sauce and steamed milk, then topped with sweetened whipped cream. The classic coffee drink that always sweetly satisfies.
White Chocolate Mocha
Our signature espresso meets white chocolate sauce and steamed milk, and then is finished off with sweetened whipped cream to create this supreme white chocolate delight.
Salted Caramel Mocha
We blend mocha sauce and toffee nut syrup with coffee, and milk, then finish it off with sweetened whipped cream, caramel sauce and a blend of turbinado sugar and sea salt for an explosion of flavor in every sip.
Peppermint Mocha
Our rich, full-bodied espresso combined with bittersweet mocha sauce, peppermint syrup and steamed milk, then topped with sweetened whipped cream. The classic coffee drink that always sweetly satisfies.
Hot Chocolate
Steamed milk and mocha sauce topped with sweetened whipped cream and a chocolate-flavored drizzle. A timeless classic made to sweeten your spirits.
White Hot Chocolate
A traditional hot chocolate beverage made with white chocolate sauce and steamed milk, topped with whipped cream.
Vanilla Steamer
A smooth, frothy vanilla-flavored luxury. For those times, when you'd rather not indulge in the rich flavor of our world-famous espresso, but desire a hot, creamy vanilla beverage.
Iced Coffee
Freshly brewed Starbucks® Iced Coffee Blend served chilled and sweetened over ice. An absolutely, seriously, refreshingly lift to any day.
Cold Brew
Handcrafted in small batches daily, slow-steeped in cool water for 20 hours, without touching heat—Starbucks® Cold Brew is made from our custom blend of beans grown to steep long and cold for a super-smooth flavor.
Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew
Our slow-steeped custom blend of Starbucks® Cold Brew coffee accented with vanilla and topped with a delicate float of house-made vanilla sweet cream that cascades throughout the cup. It's over-the-top and super-smooth.
Nitro Cold Brew
Our small-batch cold brew—slow-steeped for a super-smooth taste—gets even better. We're infusing it with nitrogen to create a sweet flavor without sugar and cascading, velvety crema. Perfection is served.
Vanilla Sweet Cream Nitro Cold Brew
Served cold, straight from the tap, our Nitro Cold Brew is topped with a float of house-made vanilla sweet cream. The result: a cascade of velvety coffee more sippable than ever.
Salted Caramel Cold Brew
Here's a savory-meets-sweet refreshing beverage certain to delight: our signature, super-smooth cold brew, sweetened with a touch of caramel and topped with a salted, rich cold foam.
Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
Starbucks® Cold Brew sweetened with vanilla syrup and topped with a pumpkin cream cold foam and a dusting of pumpkin spice topping.
Irish Cream Cold Brew
Starbucks cold coffee beverage that combines Irish Cream syrup and cold brew coffee. It's topped with Irish Cream cold foam and a dusting of sweet cocoa powder.
Iced Shaken Espresso
Made with the rich, full-bodied espresso you love—then shaken, chilled and mellowed with sweetness and a touch of milk to create a delightfully and deliciously convenient on-the-go drink.
Brown Sugar Oat Shaken Espresso
First we shake Starbucks® espresso, brown sugar and cinnamon together, and then top it off with oatmilk and ice for a cool lift to power you through your day.
Toasted Vanilla Shaken Espresso
Starbucks® espresso combined with notes of caramelized vanilla shaken together and topped with oatmilk for an energizing treat to boost your day.
Caramel Brulee Latte
Our signature espresso, steamed milk and rich caramel brulée sauce finished with whipped cream and a supreme topping of even more caramel brulée bits.
Toasted White Mocha
Our signature espresso paired with flavors of caramelized white chocolate combined with steamed milk and topped with whipped cream and festive holiday sugar sparkles and crispy white pearls—a sweet, oh-so-delightfully merry treat.
Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte
Sugar cookie-flavored syrup combined with Starbucks® espresso and steamed almondmilk, topped with red and green sprinkles.
SBC Milk
Skim, 2%, soy, almond, or coconutmilk served chilled or over ice. Simply refreshing.
SB FRAPS
Cafe Vanilla Bean
We take Frappuccino® roast coffee and vanilla bean powder, combine them with milk and ice, topped with whipped cream. Tastes like happiness.
Caramel Brulee Frappuccino
Frappuccino® Roast coffee, milk and ice blended with rich caramel brulee sauce, and then topped with whipped cream and our crunchy caramel brulee bits for an extra-tasty holi-yay treat.
Caramel Creme Frappucino
Blended with milk and ice, the sweet flavour of caramel takes a delightfully refreshing turn.
Caramel Frappuccino
Caramel syrup meets coffee, milk and ice for a rendezvous in the blender, while whipped cream and buttery caramel sauce layer the love on top. To change things up, try it affogato-style with a hot espresso shot poured right over the top.
Chai Frappuccino
A creamy blend of spicy chai, milk and ice, finished with sweetened whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon. Specially made to spice up your afternoon treat.
Coffee Frappuccino
Coffee meets milk and ice in a blender for a rumble-and-tumble togetherness to create one of our most-beloved original Frappuccino® blended beverages.
Double Chocolaty Chip Frappuccino
Rich mocha-flavored sauce meets up with chocolaty chips, milk and ice for a blender bash. Top it off with sweetened whipped cream and mocha drizzle for a real party in your mouth.
Java Chip Frappuccino
We blend mocha sauce and Frappuccino® chips with coffee, milk and ice, then top it off with whipped cream and a mocha drizzle to bring you endless java joy.
Mocha Frappuccino
Mocha sauce, Frappuccino® Roast coffee, milk and ice all come together for a mocha flavor that'll leave you wanting more. To change things up, try it affogato-style with a hot espresso shot poured right over the top.
Matcha Frappuccino
This blend of sweetened premium matcha green tea, milk and ice—topped off with sweetened whipped cream—inspires a delicious boost and good green vibes.
Peppermint Mocha Frappucino
A delectable blend of chocolaty-pepperminty perfection in every cool sip—Frappuccino® Roast coffee, mocha sauce, peppermint-flavored syrup, milk and ice, topped with whipped cream and dark-chocolate curls.
Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino
Pumpkin plus traditional fall spice flavors, blended with coffee, milk and ice and topped with whipped cream and pumpkin-pie spice. Think of it as the ultimate fall care package.
Salted Caramel Mocha Frappucino
We blend mocha sauce and toffee nut syrup with coffee, milk and ice, then finish it off with sweetened whipped cream, caramel sauce and a blend of turbinado sugar and sea salt for an explosion of flavor in every sip.
Strawberries & Cream Frappuccino
Summer's favorite berry is the star of this delicious Frappuccino® Blended Beverage—a blend of ice, milk and strawberry puree layered on top of a splash of strawberry puree and finished with vanilla whipped cream.
Strawberry Lemonade Frap
Awaken your taste buds with the zing of refreshing lemonade infused with a hint of delicious strawberry flavor and blended with ice. A light, fresh beverage that puts a little zip in your step.
Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Frap
Sugar cookie-flavored syrup combined with Frappuccino® Roast coffee and almondmilk and blended with ice, topped with whipped cream and red and green sprinkles.
Toasted White Mocha Frappuccino
A toasty holiday blend of wonder: Frappuccino® Roast coffee, milk, ice and flavors of caramelized white chocolate with a cheerful topping of whipped cream, festive holiday sugar sparkles and crispy white pearls.
Vanilla Bean Frappuccino
This rich and creamy blend of vanilla bean, milk and ice topped with whipped cream takes va-va-vanilla flavor to another level. To change things up, try it affogato-style with a hot espresso shot poured right over the top.
White Chocolate Frappuccino
White chocolate Frappuccino® Roast coffee, milk and ice get together for what might be the best thing that happens to you all day. Oh, and there's whipped cream on top.
SB Teavanna
Hot Tea
Your choice of Teavanna tea steeped in hot water.
Chai Tea Latte
Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices is combined with steamed milk and topped with foam for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy. An iconic chai cup.
Pumpkin Chai Latte
Our beloved Chai joins our other fall fan favorite: Pumpkin Spice. Two flavors in one winning combination that delights and comforts as the cooler weather sets in.
London Fog Tea Latte
Bright, citrusy spark of Italian bergamot blends with subtle hints of lavender, vanilla syrup, and steamed milk for this frothy reinvention of classic Earl Grey tea.
"Better Than A" Medicine Ball
A fun twist on the traditional Starbucks Medicine Ball. This is a hot tea brewed from Jasmine Citrus Green Tea, Ginger Peach Herbal Tea, steamed lemonade, and a teaspoon of honey. Combined, these ingredients provide a powerful boost to our immune system.
Hibiscus Lemonade
Starbucks Hibiscus Spice hot tea combined with honey, hot water and steamed lemonade makes this a great cold weather drink.
Matcha Water
Smooth and creamy matcha sweetened just right and served with steamed water. This favorite will transport your senses to pure green delight.
Matcha Lemonade
Smooth and creamy matcha sweetened just right and served with steamed lemonade. This favorite will transport your senses to pure green delight.
Matcha Latte
Smooth and creamy matcha sweetened just right and served with steamed milk. This favorite will transport your senses to pure green delight.
Shaken Iced Tea
Your choice of Black, Green or Passion Teavanna Tea is shaken with ice.
Shaken Iced Tea Lemonade
Your choice of Black, Green or Passion Teavanna Tea is shaken with ice and lemonade.
Strawberry Acai Refresher
Sweet strawberry flavors accented by passion fruit and açaí notes, shaken with ice and real strawberry pieces—a welcoming sweet spot of refreshment. Try it with lemonade.
Pink Drink
Our pink Strawberry Açaí Starbucks Refreshers® beverage, with accents of passion fruit combined with creamy coconutmilk. A fruity and refreshing sip of spring, no matter what time of year.
Dragon Drink
This tropical-inspired pick-me-up—crafted with sweet mango and dragonfruit flavors and hand-shaken with creamy coconutmilk, ice and a scoop of real diced dragonfruit--creates a refreshing and surprising delight in the fall.
Double Berry Lemonade
A tasty and refreshing summer pick me up. We blend lemonade with raspberry syrup, strawberry puree and ice for this deliciously sweet treat.
Lemonade
Awaken your taste buds with the zing of refreshing lemonade—this tangy, fresh sip puts a little zip in your step.
Starbucks Cup (Any Size)
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
