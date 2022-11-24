Restaurant header imageView gallery

UCafe

review star

No reviews yet

585 South Blvd East

Pontiac, MI 48341

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD
BOWL (BUILD YOUR OWN)
Rudy's Build Your Own Burger

Grill/Fry

Rudy's Build Your Own Burger

$6.95

6 oz All beef angus patty on fresh bun with choice of toppings: Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, slice of cheese, caramelized onion, mushroom, ketchup, mayo & mustard.

Garden Burger (Build Your Own)

$6.95

A black bean vegetarian burger patty on a fresh bun with your choice of the following toppings: lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, slice of cheese, caramelized onions, mushrooms, ketchup, mustard and mayo.

Patty Melt

$6.95

6 oz All beef patty topped with Swiss cheese, caramelized onions & mushrooms on marble rye.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.95

Marinated chicken breast grilled and served on a fresh bun with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$6.95

Crispy chicken tenders on a fresh bun topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Rudy's Zip Dip

$8.95

Seared angus ribeye with provolone & classic Zip sauce on a fresh baguette.

Philly Cheese Steak

$8.95

Seared angus ribeye with onion, peppers & provolone on a fresh baguette.

Philly Chicken Cheese Steak

$8.95

House made pulled chicken with onion, peppers & provolone cheese on a fresh baguette.

The Reuben

$8.95

Your choice of thinly sliced turkey or corned beef grilled with your choice of coleslaw or sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & Russian dressing on marble rye.

Chicken Quesadilla

$7.95

A grilled tortilla stuffed with our house made pulled chicken & melty jack cheese blend. Served with our own pico de gallo & sour cream.

Chicken & Veggies

$7.95

Grilled chicken breast served with sauteed fresh broccoli, red onions, tri colored peppers, mushrooms, zucchini & summer squash in zip sauce.

Classic Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Classic American cheese melted between two slices of Texas toast.

Side Grilled Chicken

$4.00

4 ounces of house marinated roasted chicken.

Side Grilled Veggies

$4.00

Fresh broccoli, red onions, tri colored peppers, mushrooms, zucchini & summer squash sauteed in zip sauce.

Fries

$2.50

Tater Tots

$2.50

Onion Rings

$3.00

CANTINA

BURRITO (BUILD YOUR OWN)

$8.49

Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of protein and toppings.

BOWL (BUILD YOUR OWN)

$8.49

A lighter version of the burrito, your bowl is filled with your choice of protein and toppings.

TACO COMBO

$8.49

Two crispy shell or soft flour tortilla tacos with protein and your choice of toppings. Served with rice and beans.

TACO A LA CARTE

$2.95

Single taco with your choice of protein, salsa, cheese and sour cream.

SIDE CHIPS

$2.00

SIDE SALSA

$2.00

SIDE GUACAMOLE

$2.00

SIDE QUESO

$3.00

SIDE RICE

$2.00

SIDE BEANS

$2.00

SALAD

BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD

$8.50

MICHIGAN SALAD

$8.50

Romaine lettuce, blue cheese, dried cranberries & walnuts.

GREEK SALAD

$8.50

Iceberg, feta cheese, tomatoes, beets, olives, red onions, cucumbers, pepperoncini, Greek dressing

HOUSE SALAD

$8.50

Romaine, cucumber, tomatoes, carrot, onion, chickpeas & ranch dressing

COBB SALAD

$8.50

Iceberg, blue cheese, tomato, bacon, egg, turkey, ranch dressing

CAESAR SALAD

$8.50

Romaine, croutons, Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing

SOUTHWEST SALAD

$8.50

Romaine, sweet corn, black beans, tortilla strips and cilantro lime dressing

POWER SALAD

$8.50

Kale, quinoa, chickpeas, black beans, hardboiled eggs, cucumber, sweet peas, red onion, low fat raspberry vinaigrette

KALE SALAD

$8.50

Kale, apple, carrot, cranberries, pecans & raspberry vinaigrette

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 10:15 am, 11:30 am - 3:45 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 10:15 am, 11:30 am - 3:45 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 10:15 am, 11:30 am - 3:45 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 10:15 am, 11:30 am - 3:45 pm
Friday7:30 am - 10:15 am, 11:30 am - 3:45 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come see what we're cooking up! Located in the North building.

Location

585 South Blvd East, Pontiac, MI 48341

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Rudy's Market Starbucks
orange starNo Reviews
585 South Blvd. East Pontiac, MI 48341
View restaurantnext
Container Store
orange starNo Reviews
585 South Blvd East Pontiac, MI 48341
View restaurantnext
Hunter House Hamburgers - UWM
orange starNo Reviews
700 South Boulevard East Pontiac, MI 48341
View restaurantnext
Mondays StreetFood
orange starNo Reviews
800 Golf Drive Pontiac, MI 48341
View restaurantnext
Sushihana restaurant - 42656 Woodward Ave
orange starNo Reviews
42656 Woodward Ave Bloomfield Towns, MI 48304
View restaurantnext
!
orange star4.7 • 216
31 North Saginaw Pontiac, MI 48342
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pontiac

!
orange star4.7 • 216
31 North Saginaw Pontiac, MI 48342
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pontiac
Auburn Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Bloomfield Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Waterford
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
West Bloomfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Birmingham
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Rochester
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Clarkston
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Lake Orion
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston