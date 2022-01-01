Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hunter House Hamburgers UWM

review star

No reviews yet

700 South Boulevard East

Pontiac, MI 48341

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Double Cheeseburger
Patty Melt
Feezey Fries

Sliders

Single Hamburger

$2.25

Fresh ground beef with caramelized onions. Pickles, ketchup, and mustard on the side.

Single Cheeseburger

$2.50

Fresh ground beef and cheese with caramelized onions. Pickles, ketchup, and mustard on the side.

Double Hamburger

$3.50

Two beef patties with caramelized onions. Pickles, ketchup, and mustard on the side.

Double Cheeseburger

$3.75

Two beef patties with cheese and caramelized onions. Pickles, ketchup, and mustard on the side.

Triple Hamburger

$4.50

Three beef patties with caramelized onions. Pickles, ketchup, and mustard on the side.

Triple Cheeseburger

$4.75

Three beef patties with cheese and caramelized onions. Pickles, ketchup, and mustard on the side.

Patty Melt

$4.75

Classic triple cheese slider on rye, wheat, or white bread.

Kosher Hot Dog

$2.75

All-beef, premium kosher hot dog.

Coney Dog

$3.25

All-beef hot dog topped with chili and raw onions.

Grilled Cheese

$2.75

White, wheat, or rye with American cheese.

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$4.25

With Michigan-made Dearborn sliced ham.

Sides

French Fries

$2.25

Classic shoestrings.

Tater Tots

$2.25

Fried crispy.

Onion Rings

$3.75

Lightly battered and crispy with a sweet onion inside.

Feezey Fries

$3.75

Fries with cheese, bacon, and ranch.

Feezey Tots

$3.75

Tater tots with cheese, bacon, and ranch.

Mal's Pals

$3.75

Tater tots with chili, crumbled bacon, and BBQ sauce.

Shakes and Drinks

Vanilla Shake

$4.00

Made with premium ice cream.

Chocolate Shake

$4.00

Made with premium ice cream.

Strawberry Shake

$4.00

Made with premium ice cream.

Oreo Shake

$4.00

Made with premium ice cream.

Small Drink

$1.35

Medium Drink

$1.75

Large Drink

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Classic sliders and fries since 1952.

Location

700 South Boulevard East, Pontiac, MI 48341

Directions

Gallery
Hunter House Hamburgers image
Hunter House Hamburgers image

Similar restaurants in your area

UCafe
orange starNo Reviews
585 South Blvd East Pontiac, MI 48341
View restaurantnext
Rudy's Market Starbucks
orange starNo Reviews
585 South Blvd. East Pontiac, MI 48341
View restaurantnext
Container Store
orange starNo Reviews
585 South Blvd East Pontiac, MI 48341
View restaurantnext
Mondays StreetFood
orange starNo Reviews
800 Golf Drive Pontiac, MI 48341
View restaurantnext
Sushihana restaurant - 42656 Woodward Ave
orange starNo Reviews
42656 Woodward Ave Bloomfield Towns, MI 48304
View restaurantnext
!
orange star4.7 • 216
31 North Saginaw Pontiac, MI 48342
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pontiac

!
orange star4.7 • 216
31 North Saginaw Pontiac, MI 48342
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pontiac
Auburn Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Bloomfield Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Waterford
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
West Bloomfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Birmingham
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Rochester
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Clarkston
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Lake Orion
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston