- Taqueria La Mexicana - 8515 Brook Ave
Taqueria La Mexicana 8515 Brook Ave
8515 Brook Ave
Kings Beach, CA 96143
Food
Combos
Milanesa Combo
Breaded beef, rice, beans, choice of tortillas
Carnitas Combo
Pork, rice, beans, guacamole, choice of tortillas
Taquitos Combo
Three beef taquitos. rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream
Carne Asada Combo
Grilled steak, onions, jalapeno, rice, beans, choice of tortillas
Fajitas Combo
Choice of steak or chicken, veggies, rice, beans, guacamole, choice of tortillas
Tacos Combo
Two tacos your choice of meat, rice, beans
Chile Rellenos Combo
Two chile rellenos, sauce & melted cheese, rice, beans, choice of tortillas
Enchiladas Combo
Two enchiladas choice of meat or cheese, choice of green or red salsa, rice, beans
Burritos
Burrito
Meat choice, rice, beans, onions, tomato, cilantro, chips
Wet Burrito
Regular burrito with choice of salsa and melted jack or mozzarella
Chile Relleno Burrito
Chile relleno, rice, beans, onion, tomato, cilantro, chips
Shrimp Burrito
Shrimp, rice, beans, chips
Bean & Cheese Burrito
No meat or veggies
Veggie Burrito
Beans, rice, onions, cilantro, lettuce, tomato, chips
El Burrito Americano
Beans, rice, onions, cilantro, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, chips
El Super Burrito Americano
El burrito Americano with a meat choice
Chimichanga
Meat choice, beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, chips
Tacos
Tortas
Tostadas
Quesadillas
Nachos
Breakfast
Chilaquiles & Eggs
Green or red salsa, rice, beans
Machaca & Eggs
Rice, beans, choice of tortillas
Ham & Eggs
Rice, beans, choice of tortillas
Chorizo & Eggs
Rice, beans, choice of tortillas
Huevos Rancheros
Rice, beans, choice of tortillas
Machaca & Eggs Burrito
Rice, beans, tomato, onion, cilantro
Ham & Eggs Burrito
Rice, beans, tomato, onion, cilantro
Chorizo & Eggs Burrito
Rice, beans, tomato, onion, cilantro
Seafood
Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Garlic shrimp, rice, beans, choice of tortillas
Camarones Rancheros
Shrimp, bell pepper, onion, tomato, rice, beans, choice of tortillas
Camarones A La Diabla
Devil shrimp, rice, beans, choice of tortillas
Mojarra Frita
Deep fried whole tilapia, rice, beans, choice of tortillas
Coctel de Camaron
Shrimp cocktail Mexican style, choice of crackers or tostadas
Burgers
La Mexicana Burger & Fries
SIngle patty, american cheese, fries
La Mexicana Double Burger & Fries
Double patty, american cheese, fries
La Mexicana Burger
Single patty, lettuce, tomato, onions, american cheese
La Mexicana Double Burger
Double patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, american cheese
Single Items
1 Egg
2 Eggs
Avocado 1/4 slice
Beans 16 oz
Beans 32 oz
Beans 8 oz
Carne Asada Steak
Cheese 2 oz
Chile Relleno
Chips
Salsa sold separately
Enchilada
Choice of cheese or meat, red or green salsa
French Fries
Guacamole 2 oz
Tomato, onion, cilantro
Guacamole 16 oz
Tomato, onion, cilantro
Guacamole 32 oz
Tomato, onion, cilantro
Guacamole 8 oz
Tomato, onion, cilantro
Rice 16 oz
Rice 32 oz
Rice 8 oz
Salsa 16 oz
Red or Green
Salsa 32 oz
Red or Green
Salsa 8 oz
Red or Green
Sope
Meat choice or veggie
Sour Cream 2 oz
Taquitos
Two beef taquitos, guacamole
Extra Flour Tortillas
Extra Corn Tortillas
Pico de Gallo 8 oz
Pico de Gallo 16 oz
Make It A Combo
Drinks
Bakery
Catering
Catering Side Dishes
Mexican Rice Full Tray
50-60 people approximately
Mexican Rice Half Tray
25-30 people approximately
Refried Beans Full Tray
50-60 people approximately
Refried Beans Half Tray
25-30 people approximately
Chips Full Tray
Salsa not included
Chips Half Tray
Salsa not included
Salsa 32 oz
Red or Green
Guacamole 32 oz
Tomato, onion, cilantro
Cream 32 oz
Mexican cream
Taco Trays
Taquito Trays
Enchilada Trays
Burrito Trays
Quesadilla Trays
Carnitas Trays
Call for Open Hours
8515 Brook Ave, Kings Beach, CA 96143