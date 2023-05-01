Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taqueria La Mexicana 8515 Brook Ave

review star

No reviews yet

8515 Brook Ave

Kings Beach, CA 96143

Food

Combos

Milanesa Combo

Milanesa Combo

$12.99

Breaded beef, rice, beans, choice of tortillas

Carnitas Combo

Carnitas Combo

$12.99

Pork, rice, beans, guacamole, choice of tortillas

Taquitos Combo

Taquitos Combo

$12.99

Three beef taquitos. rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream

Carne Asada Combo

Carne Asada Combo

$14.99

Grilled steak, onions, jalapeno, rice, beans, choice of tortillas

Fajitas Combo

Fajitas Combo

$14.99

Choice of steak or chicken, veggies, rice, beans, guacamole, choice of tortillas

Tacos Combo

Tacos Combo

$12.99

Two tacos your choice of meat, rice, beans

Chile Rellenos Combo

Chile Rellenos Combo

$14.99

Two chile rellenos, sauce & melted cheese, rice, beans, choice of tortillas

Enchiladas Combo

Enchiladas Combo

$12.99

Two enchiladas choice of meat or cheese, choice of green or red salsa, rice, beans

Burritos

Burrito

Burrito

$10.99

Meat choice, rice, beans, onions, tomato, cilantro, chips

Wet Burrito

Wet Burrito

$12.99

Regular burrito with choice of salsa and melted jack or mozzarella

Chile Relleno Burrito

$10.99

Chile relleno, rice, beans, onion, tomato, cilantro, chips

Shrimp Burrito

$14.99

Shrimp, rice, beans, chips

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.99

No meat or veggies

Veggie Burrito

$9.99

Beans, rice, onions, cilantro, lettuce, tomato, chips

El Burrito Americano

$12.99

Beans, rice, onions, cilantro, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, chips

El Super Burrito Americano

$14.99

El burrito Americano with a meat choice

Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$11.99

Meat choice, beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, chips

Tacos

Taco Mexicano

$3.29

Mini corn tortilla, onion, cilantro

Regular Taco

$4.29

Corn tortilla, onion, cilantro

Hard Shell Taco

$4.29

Meat choice, taco shell, onion, cilantro

Deep Fried Taco

$4.29

Meat choice, deep fried tortilla, onion, cilantro

Tortas

Torta

Torta

$10.99

Meat choice, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomato, guacamole

Torta de Milanesa

Torta de Milanesa

$11.99

Breaded beef, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomato, guacamole

Tostadas

Meat Tostada

Meat Tostada

$9.99

Meat choice, beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, sour cream, cheese

Veggie Tostada

$9.99

Beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, sour cream, cheese

Quesadillas

Flour Meat Quesadilla

Flour Meat Quesadilla

$10.99

Meat choice

Flour Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

Jack or Mozzarella cheese

Corn Meat Quesadilla

$5.99

Meat choice

Corn Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99

Jack or Mozzarella cheese

Nachos

Super Nachos

Super Nachos

$12.99

Meat choice, beans, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, cheese, guacamole, sour cream

Nachos with Cheese

$8.99

Nachos with cheese only

Breakfast

Chilaquiles & Eggs

Chilaquiles & Eggs

$9.99

Green or red salsa, rice, beans

Machaca & Eggs

$9.99

Rice, beans, choice of tortillas

Ham & Eggs

$9.99

Rice, beans, choice of tortillas

Chorizo & Eggs

$9.99

Rice, beans, choice of tortillas

Huevos Rancheros

$9.99

Rice, beans, choice of tortillas

Machaca & Eggs Burrito

$9.99

Rice, beans, tomato, onion, cilantro

Ham & Eggs Burrito

$9.99

Rice, beans, tomato, onion, cilantro

Chorizo & Eggs Burrito

$9.99

Rice, beans, tomato, onion, cilantro

Seafood

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$15.99

Garlic shrimp, rice, beans, choice of tortillas

Camarones Rancheros

Camarones Rancheros

$15.99

Shrimp, bell pepper, onion, tomato, rice, beans, choice of tortillas

Camarones A La Diabla

$15.99

Devil shrimp, rice, beans, choice of tortillas

Mojarra Frita

Mojarra Frita

$15.99

Deep fried whole tilapia, rice, beans, choice of tortillas

Coctel de Camaron

Coctel de Camaron

$15.99

Shrimp cocktail Mexican style, choice of crackers or tostadas

Burgers

La Mexicana Burger & Fries

$11.99

SIngle patty, american cheese, fries

La Mexicana Double Burger & Fries

$12.99

Double patty, american cheese, fries

La Mexicana Burger

$9.99

Single patty, lettuce, tomato, onions, american cheese

La Mexicana Double Burger

$10.99

Double patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, american cheese

Single Items

1 Egg

$2.99

2 Eggs

$3.99

Avocado 1/4 slice

$1.99

Beans 16 oz

$5.99

Beans 32 oz

$8.99

Beans 8 oz

$3.99

Carne Asada Steak

$9.99

Cheese 2 oz

$1.49

Chile Relleno

$8.99

Chips

$4.99

Salsa sold separately

Enchilada

$4.29

Choice of cheese or meat, red or green salsa

French Fries

$4.99

Guacamole 2 oz

$1.99

Tomato, onion, cilantro

Guacamole 16 oz

$12.99

Tomato, onion, cilantro

Guacamole 32 oz

$19.99

Tomato, onion, cilantro

Guacamole 8 oz

$8.99

Tomato, onion, cilantro

Rice 16 oz

$5.99

Rice 32 oz

$8.99

Rice 8 oz

$3.99
Salsa 16 oz

Salsa 16 oz

$10.99

Red or Green

Salsa 32 oz

Salsa 32 oz

$16.99

Red or Green

Salsa 8 oz

Salsa 8 oz

$6.99

Red or Green

Sope

Sope

$6.99

Meat choice or veggie

Sour Cream 2 oz

$1.49
Taquitos

Taquitos

$6.99

Two beef taquitos, guacamole

Extra Flour Tortillas

$1.99

Extra Corn Tortillas

$1.99

Pico de Gallo 8 oz

$6.99

Pico de Gallo 16 oz

$9.99

Make It A Combo

$4.99

Drinks

Fountain Soda

Fountain Soda

$2.99

Choice of coke, diet coke, sprite, fanta

Agua Fresca

Agua Fresca

$3.49

Choice of horchata, jamaica, tamarind

Cerveza (draft)

$4.99

Choice of Corona, Modelo Epecial

Bakery

Chocoflan

Chocoflan

$4.99

Tres Leches

$4.99
Flan

Flan

$4.99

Tres Leches Cake 1/4 Sheet

$45.00

Custom order requires 72 hour notice

Tres Leches Cake 1/2 Sheet

$80.00

Custom order requires 72 hour notice

Tres Leches Cake Full Sheet

$120.00

Custom order requires 72 hour notice

Catering

Catering Side Dishes

Mexican Rice Full Tray

$75.00

50-60 people approximately

Mexican Rice Half Tray

$50.00

25-30 people approximately

Refried Beans Full Tray

$75.00

50-60 people approximately

Refried Beans Half Tray

$50.00

25-30 people approximately

Chips Full Tray

$40.00

Salsa not included

Chips Half Tray

$25.00

Salsa not included

Salsa 32 oz

Salsa 32 oz

$16.99

Red or Green

Guacamole 32 oz

$19.99

Tomato, onion, cilantro

Cream 32 oz

$12.99

Mexican cream

Taco Trays

Tacos 50 ct

$200.00

Choice of meat, choice of regular, deep fried, hard shell

Tacos 100 ct

$350.00

Choice of meat, choice of regular, deep fried, hard shell

Tacos 200 ct

$600.00

Choice of meat, choice of regular, deep fried, hard shell

Taquito Trays

Taquitos 50 ct

$175.00

Choice of beef or chicken

Taquitos 100 ct

$300.00

Choice of beef or chicken

Taquitos 200 ct

$500.00

Choice of beef or chicken

Enchilada Trays

Enchiladas 50 ct

$200.00

Choice of meat or cheese

Enchiladas 100 ct

$350.00

Choice of meat or cheese

Enchiladas 200 ct

$600.00

Choice of meat or cheese

Burrito Trays

Burritos 25 ct

$250.00

Choice of meat or veggie, shrimp excluded

Burritos 50 ct

$450.00

Choice of meat or veggie, shrimp excluded

Torta Trays

Tortas 25 ct

$250.00

Choice of meat or veggie

Tortas 50 ct

$450.00

Choice of meat or veggie

Quesadilla Trays

Quesadillas 25 ct

$250.00

Choice of meat or cheese

Quesadillas 50 ct

$450.00

Choice of meat or cheese

Chile Relleno Trays

Chile Rellenos 25 ct

$200.00

Chile, salsa

Chile Rellenos 50 ct

$350.00

Chile, salsa

Carnitas Trays

Carnitas Half Tray

$125.00

Choice of tortillas

Carnitas Full Tray

$200.00

Choice of tortillas

Fajita Trays

Fajitas Half Tray

$125.00

Choice of beef or chicken, choice of tortillas

Fajitas Full Tray

$200.00

Choice of beef or chicken, choice of tortillas

