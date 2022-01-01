La Strega Cucina Italiana Pembroke Pines
684 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
Satisfy your craving for genuine Italian Cuisine with our exquisite dishes. Allow us to pamper you in a elegant ambiance where the old traditions merge with the modernity of our restaurant. Visit us, enjoy our signature or seasonal menus and create long lasting memories.
Location
17864 NW 2nd Street, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
DoughBoys Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant
No Reviews
292 NW 172nd Ave Pembroke Pines, FL 33029
View restaurant
Prosecco22 Ristorante Italiano
No Reviews
6941 Southwest 196th Avenue. Suite 5 Fort Lauderdale, FL 33332
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Pembroke Pines
La Carreta - Pembroke Pines (OLD DONT USE)
4.4 • 5,812
301 N University Drive Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
View restaurant
More near Pembroke Pines