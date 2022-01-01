Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Strega Cucina Italiana Pembroke Pines

684 Reviews

$$

17864 NW 2nd Street

Pembroke Pines, FL 33029

Popular Items

Fettuccine Alfredo di Roma
Petto di Pollo alla Parmigiana
Rigatoni Gamberi e Pesto

Antipasti

Thick Cut Bacon

$15.00

Nueske's Applewood smoked and wood-fired bacon, served with blue cheese crumbs, whole grain mustard & peppadew relish

Pistachio Scallops

$15.00

Sauteed scallops with pistachio crust, over mango relish & topped with 7 mustard sauce

Oysters Rockefeller

$15.00

Blue point oysters stuffed with sweet spinach, bacon and touch of Pernod

Stuffed Potato Skin

$14.00

Idaho potatoes, stuffed with cheddar cheese and applewood bacon, topped with green onions and sour cream

Parmigiana di Melenzane

$11.00

Baked eggplant with mozzarella basil in a tomato sauce

Carpaccio di Manzo

$13.00

Thin slices of tenderloin with arugula

Polpo alla Griglia

$19.00

Grilled portuguese octopus served with celery, olives & cherry tomatoes

Fritto Misto di Pesce

$17.00

Deep fried combination of calamari, shrimp & zucchini

Tuna Tartare

$15.00

Diced Fresh Tuna with Avocado and Soy Sauce Reduction

Insalate

La Strega

$14.00

Grilled organic chicken breast over avocado & roasted bellpeppers served with pesto dressing & parmesan cheese

Capri a Colori

$13.00

Fresh mozzarella with Heirloom tomatoes & basil

Giulio Cesare

$12.00

Classic Caesar Salad with romaine lettuce and homemade Caesar dressing

La Greca

$11.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, red onions, tomato, olives & feta cheese

Insalata Fresca

$12.00

Arugula salad with parmesan cheese, cherry tomato

Rucula e Radicchio

$12.00

Arugula and Radicchio with sundried tomatoes in a pesto reduction dressing

Le Paste

Bucatini alla Carbonara

$16.00

Homemade hollow spaghetti pasta with crispy pancetta, parmesan & pecorino cream sauce

Bucatini all' Amatriciana con Crema di Pecorino

$16.00

Homemade hollow spaghetti pasta with red onions, pancetta, tomato sauce & cream of pecorino cheese

Penne Arrabbiata con Prosciutto

$15.00

Penne pasta with garlic pepper flakes, parma ham in a spicy tomato sauce

Paccheri al Ragu di Carne

$16.00

Homemade giant flat rigatoni with beef, pork & veal meat ragu in a light tomato sauce

Rigatoni con Salciccia, Broccoli e Funghi

$17.00

Rigatoni pasta with garlic, pepper flakes, pork sausage, broccoli rapini and mushrooms in a light white wine sauce

Paccheri con Zucchine e Burrata

$17.00

Homemade giant flat rigatoni with garlic, zucchini, fresh tomatoes, burrata & parmigiano reggiano

Fettuccine con Porcini & Panna

$18.00

Homemade fettuccine with garlic & porcini mushrooms in a light cream sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo di Roma

$16.00

Homemade fettuccine with butter in a parmesan cream sauce

Rigatoni Gamberi e Pesto

$18.00

Homemade Rigatoni pasta with shrimp in pesto sauce

Rigatoni con Noci e Radicchio

$16.00

Homemade Rigatoni pasta crushed walnuts, radicchio & gorgonzola in a light cream sauce

Gnocchi a Modo Nostro

$16.00

Homemade potato gnocchi with a choice of four cheese sauce, meat sauce, pesto, Alfredo or tomato & mozzarella

Tortelloni con Ranna, Funghi, Prosciutto e Piselli

$20.00

Four Cheese filled tortellini pasta with a light cream sauce, cooked ham, mushrooms and peas

Lasagna alla Marchigiana

$17.00

Baked lasagna with meat sauce bechamel, mozzarella & parmesan cheese

Linguine allo Scoglio

$24.00

Linguine pasta with calamari, baby octopus, clams & langostino shrimp in a garlic white wine & light tomato sauce

Linguine alle Vongole Veraci

$20.00

Linguine pasta with baby clams in a garlic and white wine sauce

Ravioli all' Aragosta

$21.00

Lobster ravioli in a pink cream sauce

Linguini alle Verdure

$15.00

Linguini pasta sautéed with olives, zucchini and eggplant

Risotto di Mare alla Napoletana

$24.00

Arborio rice with baby octopus, clams, calamari, langostino shrimp & monk fish in a light tomato sauce

Risotto di Bosco al Tartufo Nero

$21.00

Arborio rice with mixed mushrooms & black truffle

Secondi

Petto di Pollo alla Parmigiana

$20.00

Breaded & fried organic chicken breast with tomato sauce & mozzarella served with spaghetti in tomato sauce

Battuta di pollo alla Griglia con Verdure

$20.00

Grilled organic chicken breast grilled with mixed grilled zucchini, eggplant & asparagus in a light garlic parsley citronette

Pollo Piccante con Salsiccia, Piselli, Patate & Papacelle

$21.00

Organic chicken breast sauteed with spicy pork sausage, peas, red onions & potatoes in a light garlic & hot cherry pepper brown sauce

Pollo Saltimbocca

$20.00

Floured chicken breast sauteed with fresh sage topped with melted prosciutto and melted bufala mozzarella

Scaloppine di Vitello

$25.00

Veal scaloppine in your choice of Piccata, Francese or Mushroom sauce

Tagliata di Manzo ai Ferri

$35.00

14oz grilled NY steak with a cream of porcini mushrooms

Stinco di Agnello

$32.00

Braised lamb shank served with parmesan risotto

Branzino Aqua Pazza

$28.00

Mediterranean Sea Bass poached in a "crazy water" made of Italian herbs and cherry tomato with a choice of two side vegetables

Salmone Croccante con Vinaigrette di Capperi e Verdure

$26.00

Grilled organic salmon served with caper & chive vinaigrette with a choice of two side vegetables

Bambino Menu

Pizza Margherita

$8.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella & basil

Build your own pasta

$8.00

Choice of pasta: Farfalle, Penne, Spaghetti Choice of sauce: Alfredo, Bolognese, Milanesa, Pomodoro

II Bambino Lucas Pasta

$8.00

Farfalle pasta with Bolognese sauce

Dolce

Torta Ciocco

$10.00

Chocolate cake

Tiramisu

$9.00

an Italian dessert consisting of layers of sponge cake soaked in coffee with powdered chocolate and mascarpone cheese.

Crème Brulee

$9.00

custard topped with caramelized sugar

Cannoli Sicilian

$9.00

ricotta-filled tube-shaped shells of pastry dough made of flour, cocoa, coffee, sugar and butter

Torta Ricotta

$8.00

Ricotta Cake

Pizze Nutella

$10.00

Nutella Pizza

Sunday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Satisfy your craving for genuine Italian Cuisine with our exquisite dishes. Allow us to pamper you in a elegant ambiance where the old traditions merge with the modernity of our restaurant. Visit us, enjoy our signature or seasonal menus and create long lasting memories.

17864 NW 2nd Street, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029

Directions

