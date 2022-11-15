Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

La Vida Catrina

87 Reviews

$$

1391 Broadway St

Salem, OR 97301

MEXICAN FAVORITOS

Huevos De La Casa

$12.00

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Huevos Rancheros

$14.00

CHILAQUILES

Classic Green Chilaquiles

$14.00

Spicy Chilaquiles

$14.00

Chilaquiles De Mole

$14.00

Red Chilaquiles

$14.00

Creamy Chilaquiles

$14.00

EXTRAS

Scallop[ Potato

$5.00

Bacon

$3.00

One Egg

$3.00

Grilled Chiken

$6.00

Skirt Steak 6oz

$12.00

Carnitas

$6.00

Bottomless Mimosas

$20.00

STARTERS

Elote Preparado

$6.50

Fresh corn on the cob covered with Baja mayo, Mexican cheese and tangy Tajin seasoning

Guacamole appetizers

$14.00

Chunky avocado, lime, cilantro, onions, tomato and serrano

Nachos appetizers

$11.00

Crispy tortilla chips topped with melted cheese your choice of chicken or beef, pico, sour cream, guacamole

Queso Fundido appetizers

$13.00

Chipotle chiles, cheese, sour cream, onions, poblanos, longaniza sausage and mushrooms

Shrimp Ceviche appetizers

$16.00

Prepared daily and served with fresh cucumber, avocado and pico de gallo`

Shrimp Taquitos

$16.00

Cream cheese, epazote, salsa Quemada, cheese, pico, lettuce, cabbage, aioli

Stuffed Jalapenos

$16.00

Four deep fried bacon wrapped jalapenos with cream cheese and crab

SALADS

Little Casita Salad

$10.00

With champagne dressing, romain, cucumber, cheese, corn, onion and cherry tomato

Ribeye Salad

$23.00

Chipotle apple dressing, mixed green, fajita veggies, avocado, corn, sour cream, cheese and pepitas

Salmon Salad

$23.00

Romaine lettuce, corn, cheese, cucumber, red onion, cherry tomato and champagne dressing

Chicken Fajita Salad

$22.00

Flour shell, romain, cilantro ranch, refried beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo

Catrtina Salad Pollo

$22.00

Mixed baby green, walnuts, fried carrot, dried cranberries, fresh strawberries, and sweet and tangy balsamic with organic chicken

Catrina Salad Skirt Steak

$29.00

Mixed baby green, walnuts, fried carrot, dried cranberries, fresh strawberries, and sweet and tangy balsamic with Skirt steak

Catrina Salad Shrimp

$28.00

Mixed baby green, walnuts, fried carrot, dried cranberries, fresh strawberries, and sweet and tangy balsamic with shrimp

COMBINATIONS

One Combination

$15.00

Two Combination

$17.00

Three Combination

$20.00

FAVORITES

Short-Rib Enchiiladas

$22.00

With crispy onions, white rice, black beans and home-made short rib sauce

Don Flores Alpastor Tacos

$19.00

Home marinated pork, red rice, refried beans, cilantro, onions and guacamole

Chicken Quesadilla

$18.00

Organic chicken, red rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream and red pepper dip

Chicken Burrito

$18.00

Organic chicken, cheese, red rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream

Chicken Flautas

$17.00

Rolled chicken and cheese served with mango salad, Baja mayo, guacamole and cheese

Spinach Enchiladas

$17.00

Served white rice, whole black beans, salsa verde, cheese, avocado and sour cream

Corn Mushroom and Poblano Tacos

$17.00

With cheese, guacamole, cilantro, onions and salsa Quemada

Rib-Eye Tacos

$23.00

Hot skillet with melted cheese, mushrooms, onions, cilantro, white rice, black beans and guacamole

KITCHEN SPECIALITIES

Halibut Tacos

$23.00

Pan seared pico de gallo, cabbage, avocado, cilantro aioli, cheese, white rice and black beans

Shrimp And Crab Enchiladas

$26.00

Tomatillo sauce, avocado, sour cream, white rice and black beans

Camarones Costa Brava

$28.00

Premium prawns in spicy costa brava sauce, avocado, white rice and black beans

Camarones Mojo De Ajo

$28.00

Premium prawns in garlic butter, white rice and black beans

Seafood Trio

$33.00

Green shrimp and crab enchilada, shrimp and lobster chile relleno and shrimp and bacon taco

Fajitas De La Casa Skirt Steak

$29.00

Guacamole, sour cream, pico, red rice, refried beans with skirt steak

Fajitas De La Casa Shrimp

$28.00

Guacamole, sour cream, pico, red rice, refried beans with shrimp

Fajitas De La Casa Chicken

$22.00

Guacamole, sour cream, pico, red rice, refried beans with organic chicken

Pollo Serrano

$22.00

Organic chicken, serrano cream sauce, onions, white rice and black beans

Pollo Chipotle

$22.00

Organic chicken, onions, mushrooms, chipotle cream sauce, white rice and black beans

Chile Verde

$22.00

Tender pork in tomatillo salsa with onions and cilantro, white rice and black beans

Famous Carnitas

$22.00

Slow roasted crispy pork salsa Quemada, red rice, refried beans, guacamole and pico de gallo

Tampiquena Prime Skirt Steak

$29.00

Prime skirt steak, red cheese enchilada, baja mayo, guacamole, red rice and refried beans

Camarones Con Carne Asada

$35.00

Premium prawns in garlic butter, prime skirt steak, w/rice and beans

Trio Enchiladas Del Mar

$33.00

Shrimp, crab, enchiladas with tomatillo salsa and lobster enchilada with poblano salsa

Lobster Enchiladas

$26.00

Two lobter enchiladas with abanero cream sauce served with rice and black beans and fresh pineapple pico de gallo

Villa Rica Chilean Seabass

$40.00

Chilean sea Bass curtin house, pan seared seasonal fresh fish, served Veracruz style with spinach and rice

Pescado Del Dia

$23.00

Seared seasonal fresh fish sauteed vegetales, mashed potatoes and capers garlic butter

Tacos De Salmon

$23.00

Steak picado A La Mexicana

$29.00

BURRITOS

Asada Burrito

$19.00

Carnitas burrito

$18.00

Don Flores Alpastor Burrito

$18.00

Chile Verde Burrito

$18.00

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$18.00

Seafood Burrito

$23.00

STREET TACOS

Street Taco halibut $$$

$15.00

Street Taco alambre $$$

$6.00

Street Taco asada $$$

$5.50

Street Taco carnitas $$$

$5.50

Street Taco chile verde $$$

$5.50

Street taco chorizo $$$

$5.50

Street Taco Grill Chicken $$$

$5.50

Street Taco pastor $$$

$5.50

Street Taco Salmon $$$

$12.00

Street Taco shredded chicken $$$

$4.50

Street Taco sredded beef $$$

$4.50

Street Taco Tilapia $$$

$6.50

Street taco shrimp $$$

$9.00

Street Taco

Crispy taco

$1.50

Seafood Taco

Flan

Flan

$6.00

Churros

churro

$4.50

Churros con Nieve

churros ice cream

$7.00

Fried Ice Cream

Fried Ice Cream

$5.00

Cake Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$7.00

Bottle Beers

Negra Modelo

$5.50

Modelo Especial

$5.50

XX Amber

$5.50

XX Lager

$5.50

Pacifico

$5.50

Carta Blanca

$5.50

Corona Premier

$5.50

Corona Familiar

$5.50

Corona Extra

$5.50

Corona Light

$5.50

Sol

$5.50

Estrlla Jalisco

$5.50

Victoria

$5.50

Tecate

$5.50

Tecate Light

$5.50

Angry Orchard

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

O'doul's

$3.50

Heineken

$5.50

Heinelen Non-Alcoholic 0.0

$3.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Miller light

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Draft Beers

XX Amber

$5.50+

Negra Modelo

$5.50+

Modelo Especial

$5.50+

Pacifico

$5.50+

Porter Ancestry

$5.50+

Fresh Squeezed IPA

$5.50+

coors light

$5.50+

Blue Moon

$5.50+

Hand Crafted Margaritas

Pink Rose

$17.00

Vallarta Summer

$17.00

Catrina Black Diamond

$14.00

Isabel Margarita

$14.00

Fresona Margarita

$14.00

Presumida Maargarita

$13.00

Toxica Margarita

$13.00

Mentirosa Margarita

$14.00

Mixteca Margarita

$13.00

La LLorona Margarita

$13.00

Ultimate Cadilac

$16.00

Classic Margarita

$11.00

Prickly Pear

$14.00

Black Mamba

$12.00

Los Mojitos

Classic Mojitos

$7.00

Red Dragon Mojito

$8.50

Cuban Passion

$8.50

Pineapple Ginger mojito

$8.50

Cucumber Mojito

$8.50

Very berry Mojito

$8.50

Piñas Coladas

Classic Piña Colada LG

$12.00

Classic Piña Colada SM

$7.00

Super Piña

$12.00

Colada Flow

$12.00

Coquito Colada

$9.50

Specialty Cocktail

Sex on the Beach

$7.00

Island Tiki

$7.95

Tequila Sunrise

$11.00

Añejo Old Fashioned

$11.00

Mexi-Mule

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

Kiwi Martini

$8.00

Blody Mary

$6.00

Michelada

$11.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Volcano

$12.95

Sangrita

$7.50

Pájaro loco

$10.00

Señorita Lemon Drop

$7.00

Sparkling Mamacita

$7.00

Casuela

$12.00

Cucumber Martini

$7.50

Chápela Margarita

$12.00

Cantaritos

$10.00

Tequilas Añejos

1800

$10.00

3 Generaciones

$10.00

Cazadores

$10.00

Clase Azul

$30.00

Corralejo

$9.00

Don Julio

$14.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

El Jimador

$10.00

Herradura

$11.00

Hornitos

$11.00

Partida

$14.00

Patrón

$15.00

Peligroso

$9.00

Anejo Cazadores

$10.00

Anejo Clase Azul

$20.00

Anejo Coralejo

$9.00

Anejo Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Anejo Don Julio

$14.00

Anejo Patron

$15.00

Anejo Peligroso

$9.00

Anejo El Jimador

$10.00

Anejo 1800

$10.00

Anejo 3 Generaciones

$10.00

Anejo Heradurra

$11.00

Anejo Partida `

$14.00

Anejo Hornitos

$11.00

Gran Centenartio

$14.00

Cincorro

$20.00

Corzo

$16.00

Reposado Cazadores

$9.00

Reposado Coralejo

$8.00

Reposado Don Julio

$13.00

Reposado Patron

$14.00

Reposado Peligroso

$8.00

Reposado El Jimador

$8.00

Reposado 1800

$10.00

Reposado 3 Generaciones

$9.00

Reposado Heradurra

$10.00

Reposado Partida

$13.00

Reposado Hornitos

$8.00

El Tesoro

$14.00

Silver Cazadores

$7.00

Silver Coralejo

$7.00

Silver Don Julio

$11.00

Silver Patron

$12.00

Silver Peligroso

$7.00

Silver El Jimador

$7.00

Silver 1800

$9.00

Silver 3 Generaciones

$8.00

Silver Heradurra

$9.00

Silver Partida

$11.00

Silver Hornitos

$6.00

Maestro Dobel Diamante

$15.00

Hornitos Black Barrel Anejo

$12.00

Hornitos Cristalino Anejo

$12.00

Tequilas Reposado

1800

$9.00

3 Generaciones

$9.00

Cazadores

$9.00

Córralejo

$8.00

Don Julio

$13.00

El Jimador

$8.00

Herradura

$10.00

Hornitos

$10.00

Partida

$13.00

Patron

$14.00

Peligroso

$8.00

Tequilas Silver

1800

$10.00

3 Generaciones

$13.00

Cazadores

$8.00

Corralejo

$8.00

Don Julio

$11.00

El Jimador

$7.00

Heradura

$9.00

Hornitos

$8.00

Partida

$14.00

Patron

$14.00

Peligroso

$8.00

Maestro Doble

$15.00

Casa Dragones

$35.00

Clase azul silver

$18.00

Well Drinks

Well Drinks

$4.00

White Wines

J Vineyards

$11.00

Duckhorn

$14.00

La Crema

$13.00

Rombauer

$19.00

Glass La Crema

$12.00

Glass Cake Bread

$12.00

Glass Chardonnay Napa

$7.00

Glass Kim Crawford

$11.00

Glass Tolloy Pinot Grigio

$10.00

BTL La Crema

$50.00

BTL Cake Bread

$50.00

BTL Chardonnay Napa

$30.00

BTL Kim Crawford

$40.00

BTL Tolloy Pinot Grigio

$36.00

AGUAS FRESCAS

Horchata

$2.95

Jamaica

$2.95

Tamarindo

$2.95

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Dr Pepper

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Orange Fanta

$2.95

Cherry coke

$2.95

Cranberry juice

$2.95

Tonic

$2.95

Bottle soda 500 ml

Mexican Coca Cola 500 ml

$3.50

Fanta orange

$3.50

Fanta fresa

$3.50

Jarritos

$3.50

Flavored Lemonade

Strawberry

$2.95

Raspberry

$2.95

Mango

$2.95

Fruit Juise

Orange

$2.95

Pineapple

$2.95

Apple

$2.95

Cranberry

$2.95

Fresh Squeezed OJ

10 Oz fresher squeezed orange

$4.00

Infused Water

Cucumber,mint,lemon and raspberries

$1.50

Agua de Coco

Agua de coco (CAN)

$2.00

VIRGEN MOJITO

Virgen mojito

$4.50

ICE TEA

Ice Tea

$2.50

HOT DRINKS

Hot Cocoa

$2.00

Coffe

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

house salad

house salad

$10.00

Beans

Beans

$3.00

Chile relleno

Chile relleno Cheese

$10.00

chile relleno Carnitas

$12.00

chile relleno Shrimp and Crab

$15.00

Tamale

$12.00

Enchilada

Chiken

$12.00

Beef

$12.00

Cheese

$11.00

Guacamole

Side Guacamole

$5.00

Rice

Rice

$3.00

Rice Beans

Side Rice N Beans

$4.00

Sour Cream

Sour Cream

$3.00

Tamal

Tamal

$12.00

vegetables

vegetables

$6.00

Corn

Corn

$6.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1391 Broadway St, Salem, OR 97301

Directions

