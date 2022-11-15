- Home
La Vida Catrina
La Vida Catrina
87 Reviews
$$
1391 Broadway St
Salem, OR 97301
MEXICAN FAVORITOS
CHILAQUILES
EXTRAS
STARTERS
Elote Preparado
Fresh corn on the cob covered with Baja mayo, Mexican cheese and tangy Tajin seasoning
Guacamole appetizers
Chunky avocado, lime, cilantro, onions, tomato and serrano
Nachos appetizers
Crispy tortilla chips topped with melted cheese your choice of chicken or beef, pico, sour cream, guacamole
Queso Fundido appetizers
Chipotle chiles, cheese, sour cream, onions, poblanos, longaniza sausage and mushrooms
Shrimp Ceviche appetizers
Prepared daily and served with fresh cucumber, avocado and pico de gallo`
Shrimp Taquitos
Cream cheese, epazote, salsa Quemada, cheese, pico, lettuce, cabbage, aioli
Stuffed Jalapenos
Four deep fried bacon wrapped jalapenos with cream cheese and crab
SALADS
Little Casita Salad
With champagne dressing, romain, cucumber, cheese, corn, onion and cherry tomato
Ribeye Salad
Chipotle apple dressing, mixed green, fajita veggies, avocado, corn, sour cream, cheese and pepitas
Salmon Salad
Romaine lettuce, corn, cheese, cucumber, red onion, cherry tomato and champagne dressing
Chicken Fajita Salad
Flour shell, romain, cilantro ranch, refried beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
Catrtina Salad Pollo
Mixed baby green, walnuts, fried carrot, dried cranberries, fresh strawberries, and sweet and tangy balsamic with organic chicken
Catrina Salad Skirt Steak
Mixed baby green, walnuts, fried carrot, dried cranberries, fresh strawberries, and sweet and tangy balsamic with Skirt steak
Catrina Salad Shrimp
Mixed baby green, walnuts, fried carrot, dried cranberries, fresh strawberries, and sweet and tangy balsamic with shrimp
FAVORITES
Short-Rib Enchiiladas
With crispy onions, white rice, black beans and home-made short rib sauce
Don Flores Alpastor Tacos
Home marinated pork, red rice, refried beans, cilantro, onions and guacamole
Chicken Quesadilla
Organic chicken, red rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream and red pepper dip
Chicken Burrito
Organic chicken, cheese, red rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
Chicken Flautas
Rolled chicken and cheese served with mango salad, Baja mayo, guacamole and cheese
Spinach Enchiladas
Served white rice, whole black beans, salsa verde, cheese, avocado and sour cream
Corn Mushroom and Poblano Tacos
With cheese, guacamole, cilantro, onions and salsa Quemada
Rib-Eye Tacos
Hot skillet with melted cheese, mushrooms, onions, cilantro, white rice, black beans and guacamole
KITCHEN SPECIALITIES
Halibut Tacos
Pan seared pico de gallo, cabbage, avocado, cilantro aioli, cheese, white rice and black beans
Shrimp And Crab Enchiladas
Tomatillo sauce, avocado, sour cream, white rice and black beans
Camarones Costa Brava
Premium prawns in spicy costa brava sauce, avocado, white rice and black beans
Camarones Mojo De Ajo
Premium prawns in garlic butter, white rice and black beans
Seafood Trio
Green shrimp and crab enchilada, shrimp and lobster chile relleno and shrimp and bacon taco
Fajitas De La Casa Skirt Steak
Guacamole, sour cream, pico, red rice, refried beans with skirt steak
Fajitas De La Casa Shrimp
Guacamole, sour cream, pico, red rice, refried beans with shrimp
Fajitas De La Casa Chicken
Guacamole, sour cream, pico, red rice, refried beans with organic chicken
Pollo Serrano
Organic chicken, serrano cream sauce, onions, white rice and black beans
Pollo Chipotle
Organic chicken, onions, mushrooms, chipotle cream sauce, white rice and black beans
Chile Verde
Tender pork in tomatillo salsa with onions and cilantro, white rice and black beans
Famous Carnitas
Slow roasted crispy pork salsa Quemada, red rice, refried beans, guacamole and pico de gallo
Tampiquena Prime Skirt Steak
Prime skirt steak, red cheese enchilada, baja mayo, guacamole, red rice and refried beans
Camarones Con Carne Asada
Premium prawns in garlic butter, prime skirt steak, w/rice and beans
Trio Enchiladas Del Mar
Shrimp, crab, enchiladas with tomatillo salsa and lobster enchilada with poblano salsa
Lobster Enchiladas
Two lobter enchiladas with abanero cream sauce served with rice and black beans and fresh pineapple pico de gallo
Villa Rica Chilean Seabass
Chilean sea Bass curtin house, pan seared seasonal fresh fish, served Veracruz style with spinach and rice
Pescado Del Dia
Seared seasonal fresh fish sauteed vegetales, mashed potatoes and capers garlic butter
Tacos De Salmon
Steak picado A La Mexicana
BURRITOS
STREET TACOS
Street Taco halibut
Street Taco alambre
Street Taco asada
Street Taco carnitas
Street Taco chile verde
Street taco chorizo
Street Taco Grill Chicken
Street Taco pastor
Street Taco Salmon
Street Taco shredded chicken
Street Taco sredded beef
Street Taco Tilapia
Street taco shrimp
Street Taco
Crispy taco
Seafood Taco
Flan
Churros
Churros con Nieve
Fried Ice Cream
Cake Tres Leches
Bottle Beers
Negra Modelo
Modelo Especial
XX Amber
XX Lager
Pacifico
Carta Blanca
Corona Premier
Corona Familiar
Corona Extra
Corona Light
Sol
Estrlla Jalisco
Victoria
Tecate
Tecate Light
Angry Orchard
Ginger Beer
O'doul's
Heineken
Heinelen Non-Alcoholic 0.0
Coors Light
Miller light
Michelob Ultra
Budweiser
Draft Beers
Hand Crafted Margaritas
Pink Rose
Vallarta Summer
Catrina Black Diamond
Isabel Margarita
Fresona Margarita
Presumida Maargarita
Toxica Margarita
Mentirosa Margarita
Mixteca Margarita
La LLorona Margarita
Ultimate Cadilac
Classic Margarita
Prickly Pear
Black Mamba
Los Mojitos
Piñas Coladas
Specialty Cocktail
Sex on the Beach
Island Tiki
Tequila Sunrise
Añejo Old Fashioned
Mexi-Mule
Whiskey Sour
Kiwi Martini
Blody Mary
Michelada
Mimosa
Volcano
Sangrita
Pájaro loco
Señorita Lemon Drop
Sparkling Mamacita
Casuela
Cucumber Martini
Chápela Margarita
Cantaritos
Tequilas Añejos
1800
3 Generaciones
Cazadores
Clase Azul
Corralejo
Don Julio
Don Julio 1942
El Jimador
Herradura
Hornitos
Partida
Patrón
Peligroso
Anejo Cazadores
Anejo Clase Azul
Anejo Coralejo
Anejo Don Julio 1942
Anejo Don Julio
Anejo Patron
Anejo Peligroso
Anejo El Jimador
Anejo 1800
Anejo 3 Generaciones
Anejo Heradurra
Anejo Partida `
Anejo Hornitos
Gran Centenartio
Cincorro
Corzo
Reposado Cazadores
Reposado Coralejo
Reposado Don Julio
Reposado Patron
Reposado Peligroso
Reposado El Jimador
Reposado 1800
Reposado 3 Generaciones
Reposado Heradurra
Reposado Partida
Reposado Hornitos
El Tesoro
Silver Cazadores
Silver Coralejo
Silver Don Julio
Silver Patron
Silver Peligroso
Silver El Jimador
Silver 1800
Silver 3 Generaciones
Silver Heradurra
Silver Partida
Silver Hornitos
Maestro Dobel Diamante
Hornitos Black Barrel Anejo
Hornitos Cristalino Anejo
Tequilas Reposado
Tequilas Silver
Well Drinks
White Wines
AGUAS FRESCAS
Coca Cola
Flavored Lemonade
Fresh Squeezed OJ
Infused Water
Agua de Coco
VIRGEN MOJITO
ICE TEA
house salad
Beans
Chile relleno
Enchilada
Guacamole
Rice
Rice Beans
Sour Cream
Tamal
vegetables
Corn
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1391 Broadway St, Salem, OR 97301