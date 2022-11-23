LA BELLE VIE BOUTIQUE CAFE 1200 N 2ND ST

Restaurant info

A beautifully quaint French "themed" coffee shop & cafe in the heart of Frenchtown in St. Charles, MO with great service and wonderful food. We take great care in creating our dishes when ordered so freshness is a commitment we don't take lightly. We offer our customers a cozy place to sit a spell with family and friends or a good book. This is the place to come when you need some downtime, unwind time or "me" time. It's also a great place for a one-to-one or a team meeting or even special events like baby/bridal showers, birthday parties or rehearsal dinners. We offer a simple, but classic ambience that fits most everyone and is one of the main traits that draws people back. Come experience it for yourself and feed the vibe to "hurry slowly".