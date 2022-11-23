LA BELLE VIE BOUTIQUE CAFE 1200 N 2ND ST
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
A beautifully quaint French "themed" coffee shop & cafe in the heart of Frenchtown in St. Charles, MO with great service and wonderful food. We take great care in creating our dishes when ordered so freshness is a commitment we don't take lightly. We offer our customers a cozy place to sit a spell with family and friends or a good book. This is the place to come when you need some downtime, unwind time or "me" time. It's also a great place for a one-to-one or a team meeting or even special events like baby/bridal showers, birthday parties or rehearsal dinners. We offer a simple, but classic ambience that fits most everyone and is one of the main traits that draws people back. Come experience it for yourself and feed the vibe to "hurry slowly".
1200 N 2ND ST, Saint Charles, MO 63301