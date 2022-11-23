BG picView gallery

LA BELLE VIE BOUTIQUE CAFE 1200 N 2ND ST

1200 N 2ND ST

Saint Charles, MO 63301

A la Carte

A la Carte

Appetizers

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Mini Charcuterie Box

$12.00

Salted Pretzel Flight

$10.00

Avo Toast (no egg)

$10.00

BBQ Chicken & Bacon Flat

$13.00

Mediterranean Flat

$12.00

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, Flat

$13.00

Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Flight

$10.00

Foccacia with Olive Oil & Balsamic Glaze

$10.00

Salted Pretzel Flight with 3 dipping sauces

$10.00

Flatbreads

Flatbread: BBQ Chicken & Bacon

$13.00

Sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, crispy bacon, red onion, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Topped with a BBQ sauce drizzle.

Flatbread: Caprese & Pesto (Vg)

$12.00

Basil pesto, homemade garlic & balsamic tomato confit, fresh mazzarella and spinach on a crispy naan crust. Garnished with a balsamic glaze drizzle

Flatbread: Chicken, Bacon, Ranch

$13.00

Homemade buttermilk ranch, grilled chicken, baby spinach, bacon, mozzarella and cheddar cheese on a crispy naan crust. Garnished with shaved parmesan.

Flatbread: Mediterranean (Vg)

$12.00

Basil pesto, artichoke hearts, red onion, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, green & kalamat olives and feta cheese crumbles on top of a crispy naan crust. Garnished with a balsamic glaze drizzle

Focaccia & Dip

$7.00

Kids Menu

Kids French Toast

$5.00

Kids Breakfast Croissant

$7.00

Kids Jr. Breakfast

$7.00

Kids Cheese Flatbread

$8.00

Kids Garden Salad

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese with Chips

$6.00

Kids Ham and Cheese with Chips

$7.00

Kids Pick Two

$8.00

Our Specialties

Avocado Toast (Vg)

$10.00

Two pieces of thick artisan wheat toast topped with our homemade avocado cream, tomatoes, mozzarella and a basted egg. Garnished with a drizzle of balsamic glaze

Berries & Cream Crepe (Vg)

$12.00

Homemade cream cheese filling with fresh strawberries and blueberries

BLT&C Omelet

$12.00

Bacon, fresh spinach, tomato and havarti cheese cooked in the omelet. Topped with monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with artisan wheat toast.

Breakfast Hash (Vg)

$12.00

Russet & sweet potatoes cooked with onions amd garlic. Topped with two basted eggs. Served with artisan wheat toast

BYO Omelet

$10.00

Classic French Toast (Vg)

$10.00

Two slices of thick-cut bread hand-dipped in custard and toasted to a golden finish. Topped with fresh berries and powdered sugar.

Cream Cheese & Compote Crepe (Vg)

$12.00

Homemade cream cheese filling with homemade blueberry compote

Only Two Cream Cheese & Compote Crepe (Vg)

$9.00

Only Two Nutella & Fruit Crepe (Vg)

$9.00

Egg, Meat & Cheese Crepe

$12.00

Scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, colby jack and cheddar cheese

Half Avo Toast

$6.00

Half Rogers' Biscuit & Gravy

$6.00

Half The Lake Bake

$6.00

Markalana Omelet

$12.00

Bacon, sauteed peppers & onions and white cheddar cheese cooked in the omelet. Topped with monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with a buttermilk biscuit

Nutella & Fruit Crepe (Vg)

$12.00

Nutella filling with strawberries and bananas

Old Fashioned Omelet

$12.00

Sausage, bacon and white chddar cheese cooked into the omelet. Topped with gravy and served with a buttermilk biscuit

Pretzle Bites

$11.00

Quiche Florentine (Vg)

$11.00

A generous portion of our homemade quiche pie filled with fresh spinach, white cheddar cheese and a blend of spices. Served with fresh fruit.

Quiche Lorraine

$11.00

A generous portion of our homemade quiche pie loaded with bacon, sauteed onions and white cheddar cheese. Served with fresh fruit

Quiche Only

$8.00

Your choice of quiche with no side

Quiche Roasted Tomato & Goat Cheese (Vg)

$11.00

A generous portion of our homemade quiche pie filled with our garlic & balsamic tomato confit, goat cheese and parmesan cheese. Served with fresh fruit.

Rogers' Biscuits & Gravy

$10.00

Two country style cat-head sized biscuits covered with sausage gravy

Sandwich: Build your own breakfast

$12.00

Only One Cream Cheese & Compote Crepe (Vg)

$4.50

Southwest Omelet

$12.00

Sausage, sauteed peppers & onions and pepper jack cheese cooked in the omelete. Topped with monterey jack, cheddar cheese and pico de gallo. Servied with a side of homemade avocado cream and artisan wheat toast

The Figgins Breakfast Croissant (Vg)

$10.00

Basted egg whites, sundried tomatoes, basil pesto, white cheddar cheese and fresh spinach on a toasted croissant. Served with a seasonal fruit cup.

The Lake Bake

$12.00

Two crispy hasbrown cups filled with bacon, sausage and cheese. Topped with two basted eggs and more cheese. Served with a side of gravy and artisan wheat toast.

Veggie Omelet (Vg)

$12.00

Fresh spinach, white cheddar cheese, onions, mushrooms and tomatoes cooked in the omelet. Topped with monterey jack, cheddar cheese and fresh avocado slices. Served with artisan wheat toast

Only 2 Berries And Cream Crepes

$9.00

LBV Dinner Night

$26.00

Pastry

Banana Walnut Bread

$4.50

GF Banana Walnut Muffin

$4.50

Blueberry Muffin

$3.75

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$4.75

Chocolate Raspberry Cupcake

$4.50Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$4.50

Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Flight

$10.00

Cranberry Walnut Muffin

$4.00

Earl Grey Scone

$4.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

Jumbo Blueberry

$4.75

Jumbo Orange Blossom

$4.75

Oatmeal Cookie

$4.75Out of stock

Orange Blossom Muffin

$3.75

Pumpkin Muffin

$4.75

Ricotta Cannoli

$4.50Out of stock

Salted Caramel Cookie

$3.75

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.50

Strawberry Banana

$4.75

Sticky Bun

$5.25

Yellow Raspberry Cupcake

$4.50

Pecan Sandie

$4.75

Oatmeal Cookie Cranberry & White Choc

$4.75

Cinni Bread Pudding

$4.50

Salted Caramel Brownie

$4.50

A La Mode

$1.50

Slice of Cheesecake Pie

$5.25

Salads

Salad: Classic Caesar(Vg)

$10.00

Crisp Romaine lettuce, shave parmesan cheese and homemade seasoned croutons tossed in traditional Caesar dressing.

Salad: Garden Chef

$15.00

Crisp greens, roasted turkey, smoked ham, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Topped with homemade croutons. Buttermilk ranch dressing on the side

Salad: Mediterranean (Vg)

$12.00

Crisp greens, roasted red peppers, green & kalamata olives, cucumber, red onion and feta cheese. Homemade vinaigrette dressing on the side.

Salad: Spinach & Bacon

$12.00

Fresh spinach, bacon, red onion and hard boiled eggs tossed in a warm bacon dressing.

Salad: Strawberry & Avocado (Vg)

$11.00

Crisp greens, fresh strawberries and avocado, almond slices, red onion and goat cheese crumbles. Homemade poppyseed dressing on the side.

Sandwiches

Caprese Griller Panini (Vg)

$11.00

Basil pesto, homemade garlic & balsamic tomato confit, fresh spinach and mozzarella cheese toasted on thick cut artisan wheat toast

Monte Cristo

$13.00

Smoked ham, creamy havarti cheese and spicy Dijon mustard on thick cut white bread. Hand-dipped in egg custard and toasted to a golden brown. Sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with a side of raspberry preserves.

French Dip

$14.00

A "Hinton" family recipe of roast beef slow cooked to perfection and shredded. Piled on top of a French baguette with a layer of creamy havarti cheese.. Served with a side of au jus.

Ultimate Grilled Cheese (Vg)

$11.00

Three cheese medley of havarti, American and white cheddar melted together and toasted on thick cut white bread with a pinch of course sea salt.

Turkey Panini

$13.00

Roasted turkey, bacon, havarti cheese, red pepper aioli and arugula on a French baguette.

Chicken Salad

$12.00

Homemade chicken salad with pecansm, celery, dried cranberries and mayo. Stacked high on a bed of fresh spinach on a toasted croissant.

Jalapeno Popp'n Grilled Ceese

$13.00

Cheddar, montery jack and cream cheeses, roasted jalapenos and bacon on cheese encrusted Texas toast

Tuna Melt

$12.00

Homemade tuna salad with sweet pickel relish, celery, hard-boiled eggs and mayo. Top off with tomato slices and on Texas toast.

Sides

Side of Breakfast Hash Tators (Vg)

$5.00

Side Kettle Chips (Vg)

$3.00

Side Potato Salad (Vg)

$3.00

Side Seasonal Fruit Cup (Vg)

$3.00

Side-winder Potatoes (Vg)

$3.00

A twisted steak fry

Loaded Side-Winders

$5.00

Queso, bacon, cheese on top with a side of ranch dressing

Tator Tots (Vg)

$3.00

Loaded Tator Tots

$5.00

Queso, bacon, cheese on top with a side of ranch dressing

Half Medi Salad

$5.00

Half Caesar Salad

$5.00

Half Spinach Salad

$5.00

Half Strawberry Salad

$5.00

Half Garden Salad

$5.00

Veggie (Spaghetti Squash W/ Lemon Herb Butter) GF VG

$3.00Out of stock

Pasta (Pena & Chardonnay Sauce)

$3.00

Soups

Cup French Onion Soup

$6.00

Homemade soup with loads of sweet onion, broth and spices reduced to a rich, flavorful comfort food. Topped with a seasoned crostini and creamy havarti melted to perfection. Served with a slice of toasted focaccia bread.

Cup Roasted Red Pepper & Gouda Soup (Vg)

$6.00

An in-house made thick tomato based soup with roasted red pepper chuncks and melted gouda. Topped with shaved parmesan and served with a parm crisp and toasted focaccia bread.

Bowl French onion

$8.00

Bowl red pepper gouda

$8.00

Soup Of The Week Chicken Chilli Bowl

$8.00

Soup Of The Day Chicken White Chilli Cup

$6.00

Wraps

Wrap Buffalo Chicken

$12.00

Grilled chicken, monterey jack and cheddar cheeses, tomato, red onion, fresh greens, buffalo sauce and ranch dressing

Wrap California Club

$12.00

Smoked turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato, monterey jack , cheddar cheese, fresh greens and red pepper aioli sauce all wrapped up in a spinach tortilla

Wrap Grilled Chicken Caesar

$12.00

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, homemade croutons & traditional Caesar dressing.

Wrap Veggie (Vg)

$12.00

Fresh greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, artichoke hearts, feta cheese and Mediterrranean dressing

You Pick 2

You Pick Two

$13.00

Select half a sandwich and add either a half salad or half soup

Espresso Drinks

(Starbucks Macc) Upside Down Latte

$4.50

Affogato

$5.00

Americano

$2.75

Buttered Coffee

$2.50

Capuccino

$3.75

Cortado

$3.75

Double Espresso

$3.00

Flat White

$3.75

Latte

$4.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Mocha

$4.50

Red Eye

$5.50

Single Espresso

$1.50

White Mocha

$4.50

Hot Teas

Acai Green

$4.00

Dorian Gray(decaf)

$4.00Out of stock

Earl Gray

$4.00

English Breakfast

$4.00

Feng Shui

$4.00

London Fog

$5.00

Peppermint

$4.00

Seasonal

$4.00

Chai

$4.00

Side Of Honey

$0.50

Other

Buttered Coffee

$2.50

Chai Latte

$5.25

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Dirty Chai

$6.25

Full Carafe of Regular Coffee (Silver Carafe only)

$24.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Matcha Latte

$5.25

Regular Coffee

$2.50

Spiced Hot Chocolate-2 Cinnamon

$5.00

Steamer

$2.00

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Juice

$2.50

Bottled Lemonade

$2.75

Bottled Soda

$2.75

Bottled Water

$2.50

Bubbly

$2.75

Espresso Drinks

Campfire Cold Brew

$4.75Out of stock

Cold Brew

$4.00Out of stock

Iced Americano

$2.75

Iced Berries & Cream Latte

$5.50

Iced Caramel Apple Latte

$5.75

Iced Latte

$4.00

Iced Mocha

$4.50

Strawberry Vanilla Matcha

$6.50

Other

2% Milk

$3.00

Chocy Milk

$3.50

Iced Brewed Coffee

$2.50

Iced Chai

$5.25

Iced Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Iced Matcha

$5.25

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$3.00

Lg Bottled Juice

$12.00

Coffee

Carmel Apple Latte - 1 Carmel Apple, Light Salted Carmel drizzle

$5.75

Hot Apple Cider with whip and Cinnamon Powder

$4.00

Iced Carmel Apple Latte - 1 Carmel Apple, Light Salted Carmel drizzle

$5.75

Iced Reese's Peanut Butter (1 Mocha Pump, 2 Peanut Butter)

$5.75

Reese's Peanut Butter (1 Mocha Pump, 2 Peanut Butter)

$5.75

Hot Biscoff 2 Cookie Butter 1 Cinnamon

$5.75

Iced Biscoff 2 Cookie Butter 1 Cinnamon

$5.75

Liquor

Blackberry Brandy Mule

$12.00

Butter Beer

$12.00

Fall White Sangria

$9.00Out of stock

Hot Spiked Cider with Rum

$9.00

Additional A la Carte Options

Coffee Bar

$165.00

Wine Bar

$165.00

Mimosa Bar

$145.00

Hot Chocolate Bar

$95.00

Ice Cream Bar

$115.00

Table Linens (EA)

$4.00

Vintage Glass Goblets (EA)

$3.00

Fresh Flowers per table

$10.00

Cloth Napkins (EA)

$1.00

Powerpoint/TV USB

$25.00

Extra Bottles of Wine/Cava

$32.00

Clear Glass Water Glasses (EA)

$2.00

Domestic Beer Package

Quiche Pie

$15.00

Charcuterie Boards

Cheese & Fruit 10-15

$40.00

Cheese & Fruit 20-30

$55.00

Meat & Cheese 10-15

$50.00

Meat & Cheese 20-30

$65.00

Fruit, Meat & Cheese 10-15

$60.00

Fruit, Meat & Cheese 20-30

$75.00

Fruit & Veggie 10-15

$40.00

Fruit & Veggie 20-30

$55.00

Amount Specific Cheese & Fruit

Amount Specific Meat & Cheese

Amount Specific F, M & CH

Amount Specific F & V

Desserts

Chocolate Ganache & Pound Cake

$15.00

Deviled Strawberries with Nutella

$15.00

Cranberry & Brie Vol-au-vent

$15.00

Salted Pecan Brie Tartlets

$15.00

Key Lime Cheesecakes

$15.00

Raspberry Chardonnay Shooters

$17.00

Banana Pudding Truffles

$15.00

Tiramisu Pudding Shots

$15.00

Assorted Cookie Tray

$15.00

Mini Muffin Platter

$12.00

Fresh Fruit Salad

$12.00

Flatbreads

BBQ Chicken & Bacon

$45.00

Mediterranean

$40.00

Caprese & Pesto

$38.00

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch

$45.00

Lemonade

Lemonade - 4 carafes

$24.00

Non-refundable Deposit

Non-refundable Deposit

$75.00

Platters

Wraps (each order = 4 whole)

$32.00

Sandwiches (each order = 4 whole)

$36.00

Room Rental

250-Room Rental

$250.00

100-Room Rental

$100.00

150-Room Rental

$150.00

Salad

Garden Salad w/ choice of dressing

$45.00

Strawberry & Avocado w/ choice of dressing

$54.00

Mediterranean w/ choice of dressing

$60.00

Art work

Art Work

$40.00

Halloween Jack O Lantern

$25.00

Coffee Map

$20.00

Coffee bags/Syrups

Big Monin

$11.95

Big Torani

$11.95

Brazil

$10.00

Decaf

$10.00

Ethiopian

$10.00

Guatemala

$10.00

Half caf

$12.00

Malawi

$10.00

Peru

$10.00

Redeye

$10.00

Sm Torani

$5.00

Soap

$8.00

Coffee Mugs

Coffee Mug

$10.00

Stickers

Stickers

$3.00

T-shirts and merch

T Shirts

$24.00Out of stock

Halloween Jack O Lantern

$25.00

Short Sleeve

$24.00

Black Long Sleve

$26.00

New Long Sleves

$26.00

Sweatshirts

$36.00

Hoodie

$42.00

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
A beautifully quaint French "themed" coffee shop & cafe in the heart of Frenchtown in St. Charles, MO with great service and wonderful food. We take great care in creating our dishes when ordered so freshness is a commitment we don't take lightly. We offer our customers a cozy place to sit a spell with family and friends or a good book. This is the place to come when you need some downtime, unwind time or "me" time. It's also a great place for a one-to-one or a team meeting or even special events like baby/bridal showers, birthday parties or rehearsal dinners. We offer a simple, but classic ambience that fits most everyone and is one of the main traits that draws people back. Come experience it for yourself and feed the vibe to "hurry slowly".

1200 N 2ND ST, Saint Charles, MO 63301

