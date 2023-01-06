  • Home
Lake Houston Brewery 10614 Farm to Market 1960

No reviews yet

10614 Farm to Market 1960

Huffman, TX 77336

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Combo
Buffalo Wings (12)
Street Tacos Trios

Appetizers

Shrimp Kisses

$13.00

Shrimp + Cheese + Bacon

Shrimp Quesadillas

$13.50

Grilled Shrimp, Peppers, & Onion's

Spicy Boiled Shrimp

$12.50

Catfish Nuggets

$11.50

Bite-sized famous fried Catfish

Chips & Salsa

$4.50

Delicious Homeade Salsa

Fried Pickles

$8.50

Lightly Battered pickle chips

Onion Rings

$8.50

Light, flakey batter. Amazing

Hushpuppies (6)

$3.00

Fried Bread

$4.75

Light, Crispy, & Delicious

Sidewinder Fries

$5.00

Famous Sidewinder beer battered fries!

Gumbo (Cup)

$5.50

Shrimp, Crab, Sausage, Chicken, Sirloin, & Bacon

Gumbo (Bowl)

$9.00

Shrimp, Crab, Sausage, Chicken, Sirloin, & Bacon

Buffalo Wings (6)

$9.99

BBQ, Spicy Garlic, Buffalo (spicy or mild), Habanero-Orange, or Dry

Buffalo Wings (12)

$17.75

BBQ, Spicy Garlic, Buffalo (spicy or mild), Habanero-Orange, or Dry

Coleslaw (cup)

$3.99

Burgers and Sandwiches

Tri-Blend Burger

$13.75

Brisket, Short-Rib, & Ground Chuck, Provalone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, & Mustard

Spicy Southern Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Fried Chicken + LTPO + Buffalo sauce

Fish Sandwich

$11.99

Blackened or Fried + LTO

LHB Grilled Wrap

$12.00

Chicken or Mahi ($2), Fresh Romaine, Pico, Mozzarela, cilantro ranch, in a seared tortilla

Buffalo Shrimp Po-Boy

$13.99

Blackened, Grilled, or Fried + LTO + Buffalo Sauce

Adult Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Add LTO or ANY of your favorites!

Veggie Lover

$12.50

1/2lb Blackbean Burger + LTO

THE Reuben

$15.99

Peppercorn Steak Sammi

$17.99Out of stock

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$14.99Out of stock

Classics

Fried Shrimp Reg. (11)

$14.25

11 of our famous, perfectly battered, butterfly shrimp!

Fried Shrimp Large. (15)

$16.75

15 of our famous, perfectly battered, butterfly shrimp!

Fried Catfish

$16.75

Famous Fried Catfish

Fried Oysters

$19.50

Juicy Fried Oysters

Fried Combo

$19.50

Choose 2 of Shrimp, Catfish, or Oysters

Fried Trio

$25.95

Shimp, Catfish, AND Oysters

Catfish Strip

$4.00

Desserts

Hot Chocolate S'Mores Cake

$7.50Out of stock

Soft and rich chocolate cake, filled with gooey marshmellow, and a graham cracker crust

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.50

Zeppole Di Mason

$7.50Out of stock

Kids

Fried Shrimp

$7.50

Served with Fries or Grapes

Fried Catfish

$7.50

Served with Fries or Grapes

Mac n Cheese

$7.50

Served with Fries or Grapes

Turkey Corn Dog

$7.50

Served with Fries or Grapes

Chicken Tenders

$7.50

Served with Fries or Grapes

Kids Hamburger

$7.50

Salads

Cobb Salad

$8.50

Mixed greens, topped with tomatoes, onions, hard-boiled egg, bacon crumbles, avocado slices, croutons, and cheddar cheese

Greek Salad

$8.50

MIxed greens, cucumbers, sliced sweet bell peppers, tomatoes, kalamata oilives, pepperoncini, and feta cheese

Classic Caesar

$8.50

Fresh Romaine, parmesan cheese, and croutons

The Wedge

$8.50

Fresh Iceberg lettuce, fince chopped tomatoes, onions, bacon, and bleu cheese crumbles

LHB House Special

$8.50

Mixed greens, heirloom tomatoes, onion slices, kalamata olives, parmesan cheese crips, and fresh mozzarella

Side Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, croutons, and cheddar cheese

Tacos

Mahi Tacos

$14.99

(2) Corn Tortillas, Blackened or Fried, topped with mango pico, cotija cheese, slaw, & served with chips & salsa

Shrimp Tacos

$13.50

(2) Corn Tortillas, Blackened or Fried, topped with mango pico, cotija cheese, slaw, & served with chips & salsa

Catfish Tacos

$10.99

(2) Corn Tortillas, Blackened or Fried, topped with mango pico, cotija cheese, slaw, & served with chips & salsa

Street Tacos Trios

$11.99

Your choice of (3) Sirloin & Ribeye Beef or Chicken Tacos, topped with Pico de gallo, Cotija Cheese, & Cilantro Ranch, or (3) Pulled Pork Tacos topped with BBQ sauce and taco slaw

Tacos A La Carte

Specials

Pan-Seared Special

$20.99

Pan-Seared Salmon or Mahi, with vegtable medley, and rice pilaf

Service Wire Bbq Plate

$25.00

Brunch

Shrimp and Grits

$13.99

Grits

$7.00

Chicken and Waffles 2pc

$11.99

Chicken and Waffles 3pc

$13.99

Breakfast Taco (Egg Potato Cheese)

$3.50

Breakfast Taco (Bacon Egg Cheese)

$3.50

Belgian Waffle

$4.00

Breakfast Taco (Brisket Egg Cheese)

$4.00

Breakfast Burrito (Everything!)

$9.00Out of stock

Wine-Based Mixers

Tropical Spritzer

$7.50

Opera Prima Mimosa

$6.50

Best Maid Pickled Bloody Mary

$7.50

Strawberry Lemonade Spritzer

$7.50

BOTTOMLESS MIMOSA

$19.99

BOTTOMLESS BELLINI

$19.99

Wine (Bottle)

Gladiator Chardonnay BTL

$32.00

Ant Moore Sauv Blanc BTL

$32.00

Sean Minor Pinot Noir BTL

$32.00

Santa Julia Malbec BTL

$24.00

Casteggio Pinot Griggio BTL

$28.00

Rose BTL

$28.00

Brut Champagne BTL

$26.00

Moscato BTL

$28.00Out of stock

Blue Moscato BTL

$28.00Out of stock

No CurphewCab BTL

$28.00

Slam Dunk Red Blend BTL

$32.00

Bellini BTL

$30.00

Opera Prima Mimosa BTL

$29.00

Wine (Glass)

Gladiator Chardonnay gls

$9.00

Sean Minor Pinot Noir gls

$9.00

Santa Julia Malbec gls

$7.00

Casteggio Pinot Griggio gls

$8.00

Rose gls

$8.00

Brut Champagne gls

$7.50

Moscato gls

$8.00

Blue Moscato gls

$8.00Out of stock

No Curfew Cab gls

$8.00

Ant Moore Sauv Blanc gls

$9.00

Slam Dunk Red Blend gls

$9.00

Bellini gls

$8.00

BOTTOMLESS MIMOSA

BOTTOMLESS BELLINI

Growlers

Growler Fill-up (32oz)

Growler Fill-up (64oz)

New 32oz Growler

$5.00

New 64oz Growler

$6.00

Flights

Flight (4)

Flight (6)

Brews

Boathouse Blonde

$6.00

Citrus Blonde Ale

The Pils Have Eyes

$6.00

Dry-Hopped Pilsner

LFG

$7.00

The 4th Seal

$6.50

Dunkle My Vibe

$6.50

Just havoc

$7.25Out of stock

Lemon Lime Seltzer

$6.00

Black Cherry Seltzer

$6.00

Give It A Sec

$6.25

Turn That Brown Upside Down

$6.50

Stratomic Blonde

$6.25

Call it in The Air

$6.25

MOAB

$6.25

The Ghost

$7.00

Wake Up Sleeper

$7.50

C'mon Wit It

$6.00

Lemon Life ByThe Drop

$8.00

Porter Strike

$6.50

Pontoon Pirate

$7.00

NA Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Orange Fanta

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Coffee

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Water Bottle

$1.00

Cans (TO-GO Only)

6-pack Death to Mayflies

$15.00

6-Pack Back 2 the Fuschia

$17.00

16oz Can

$3.25

Stein Fill-up's

STEIN-Knockin on Hefen's door

$13.00

STEIN-Brownie Points

$14.00

STEIN-Helles if I know

$15.00

STEIN-Pils have eyes

$12.00

STEIN-Shake Ya Razz

$15.00

STEIN-Something in the Orange

$14.00

STEIN-C'mon WIT it

$12.00

STEIN-Jam Sesh

$12.50

STEIN-Boathouse

$12.00

STEIN-Dunkle My Vibe

$15.00

STEIN-Give it a Sec

$12.50

STEIN-Laktoberfest

$15.00

STEIN-Sig Sour

$15.00

STEIN-1 For the Boyz

$12.00

Merch

Hat: Solid Embroidered

$30.00

Merch Shirt

$25.00

13oz Snifter

$8.00

16oz Snifter

$9.00

Plastic Stein

$15.00

16oz Beer Can Glass

$12.00

16oz Evolution Glass

$12.00

6oz Flight Glass

$6.00

18.75oz Spiegelaw Glass

$20.00

Merch Tank Top

$18.00

Glass Stein

$40.00

Laketoberfest Stein & Fill-up

$20.00

Sticker

$2.00

Hat: Leather Patch

$35.00

TANK TOP FIRE SALE

$15.00

Laketoberfest shirt

$30.00

Bean Bags

Bean Bag Rental

$40.00

Christmas Parade Voucher

$7.00

Tables / Tickets

Austin Meade VIP Table

$200.00

Austin Meade GA

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Craft Brewery and Restaurant in Huffman, TX with Live Music and incredible lakeside views!

Location

10614 Farm to Market 1960, Huffman, TX 77336

Directions

Gallery
Lake Houston Brewery image
Lake Houston Brewery image
Lake Houston Brewery image

