Tortilleria La Real #4 EDGEBROOK
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Your Favorite Neighborhood Tortilleria
Location
105 East Edgebrook Drive, Houston, TX 77034
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
King's BBQ Pasadena - 3800 spencer suit 100
No Reviews
3800 spencer suit 100 Pasadena, TX 77504
View restaurant
Spanky's Pizza - Pasadena - Spanky's Pasadena
No Reviews
4010 Spencer Highway Pasadena, TX 77504
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Houston
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurant