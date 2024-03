Home-Style Flour Tortillas Dozen

$3.99

We canโ€™t say it enoughโ€”our flour tortillas are the REAL DEAL! We truly believe that theyโ€™re as close to homemade as youโ€™re gonna get. Period. When you open up a dozen of Las Mariaโ€™s Cocina Mexicana flour tortillas, you wonโ€™t be hit with that unpleasant, plastic-like aroma that so many other brands hit your nose with. Thatโ€™s because our tortillas are 100% PRESERVATIVE FREE! Our recipe consists of flour, water, Palm All Purpose Shortening, salt, & baking powder. THATโ€™S IT! There are zero nasty chemicals with names we canโ€™t even pronounce. We only use real, wholesome ingredients that deliver.