Spice & Gravy 7401 Matlock Road #115

Spice & Gravy

No reviews yet

7401 Matlock Road #115

Arlington, TX 76002

Lemon Pepper Chicken and Grits
VEGAN Collard Greens


APPETIZERS

Our appetizer is a good representation of our name. We're sure you'll enjoy!
Gravy "Sopping" Trio

$9.00

Three Gravies and buttery bread for dipping aka (sopping)

MAIN MENU and CREATE YOUR OWN

Enjoy our many pleasing menu items!
RGG- Roast, Grits and Greens

$18.00

Braised and slow cooked tender, flavor filled roast and gravy with perfectly seasoned and spicy collard greens on top of smooth and cheesy grits

FGG- Fish Grits and Greens

$17.00

Golden fried fish until or blackened Loaded with our S&G spices atop our Cheese Grits with our perfectly seasoned spicy collard greens

Shrimp and Grits

$18.00

Sumptuous shrimp with bold cajun spices and smoky cheese grits

Lemon Pepper Chicken and Grits

$16.00

Two boldly seasoned lemon pepper buttermilk boneless fried chicken thigh next to lemony pepper seasoned creamy cheese grits with a buttery lemon drizzle

Chicken and Waffles

$17.00

Two perfectly seasoned boneless fried chicken thighs on a cinnamon and vanilla waffle with a side of creamy gravy and maple syrup

Loco Moco

$16.00

Savory beef patty mixed with bits of pork sausage and smothered in Silky brown gravy poured on top of fluffy white rice

S&G CheeseBurger

$12.00

100% Beef Seasoned on a buttery toasted brioche bun with S&G seasoning topped with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, onions and S&G sauce

Jumbo Wings and Fries

$14.00

Three Jumbo Buttermilk fried and perfectly seasoned wings, with Fries

Catfish and Fries

$16.00

Golden Fried Catfish Filets with Fries

CMG-CREATE YOUR MEAL OF GRAVY

$15.00

Create your Own Meal of Gravy Pick 1 Protein Pick 1 Grain or Vegetable Pick 1 Gravy

Kids Nugget Fries and Drink

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese, Fries and Drink

$8.00

KIK- MENU-KEEPING IT KETO

Keep yourself on Track with our KIV Menu!
S&G Ksalad

$12.00

Crispy chopped green eaf lettuce, purple onions, cherry tomatoes, white vinaigrette or ranch dressing

S&G KETO- Black and Green Meal

$14.00

Blackened Fish seasoned to perfection with Collard Greens

KIV- KEEPING IT VEGAN

Our Vegan menu items are quite pleasing in taste and very satiating.
SVP- Southern Vegan Plate

$12.00

Smoky Collard greens atop a flavorful bed of grits topped with boldly seasoned and sauteed mushrooms and onions

S&G-V Salad

$10.00

Crispy chopped mixed leafy greens with purple onions, crispy fuji apples, cherry tomatoes, pear and cranberry Vinaigrette

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Avocado bursting with tons of flavor on toasted sourdough bread and topped with seasoned and Sauteed mushroom & onions

SIDES/Add Ons/Specials

Our sides have great flavor and are a great addition to every meal.
Mac and Cheese

$4.00

Golden creamy goodness, layered with a blend of quality cheeses and loads of flavor.

Cornbread

$3.00

Golden Baked Cornbread with a little "Heat and a little Sweet"!

Collard Greens

$4.00

Hearty, flavorful spicy collard greens cooked to perfection, with a little" Meat and little Heat"!

Cheese Grits

$4.00

Seasoned, creamy and cheesy grits with bites of corn and great flavor throughout.

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Creamy, buttery silky mashed potatoes

French Fries

$3.95

Crispy Seasoned fries with hints of garlic and onion

Green Beans

$3.00

Green bean goodness! Seasoned to make your tastebuds happy

Rice

$3.00

Fluffy, Puffy waiting on a litte Gravy to please your tastebuds!

Brown Gravy

$3.00

This silky flavorful brown goodness makes everything better!

Cream Gravy

$3.50

Our Cream gravy is aka Dream Gravy. Full of body and cream. Enjoy!

Brown Sausage Gravy

$4.50

Brown and Silky Gravy with little heat with bites of Sausage throughout. **

VEGAN Collard Greens

$4.00

Smoky, Flavorful Green Goodness without the meat. ENJOY!

1 Catfish Filet

$7.00

Add 1 Extra Tartar

$0.50

Add 1 Ranch

$0.50

Add Shredded Cheese

$0.75

Add Slice Cheese

$1.00

2 Jumbo Chicken Special

$9.25Out of stock

Add Bacon

$2.00

DESSERTS

Peachy Goodness! Even Better warm!
Bread Pudding Peach 1/2

$4.50

Peach Bread Pudding With Sweet Sauce

Bread Pudding-Peach

$9.00

Peach Bread Pudding with Sweet Sauce

DRINKS

Be sure to quench your thirst with our fountain drinks with free refills!
Sodas

$3.25+

COKE, COKE ZERO, SPRITE, STRAWBERRY FANTA, DR. PEPPER, LEMONADE

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
"We're Proudly Different"!

7401 Matlock Road #115, Arlington, TX 76002

