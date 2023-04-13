Restaurant header imageView gallery

Legacy Ale Works

14965 Old Saint Augustine Rd

Jacksonville, FL 32258

To Go

Tier 1 Crowlers

$1.00
Tier 2 Crowlers

$13.00

Food

Pretzel & Beer Cheese (Half)

$6.00

One Bavarian salted pretzel served with house beer cheese sauce. (Mustard add .50c)

Pretzels & Beer Cheese

$10.00

Two Bavarian salted pretzels served with house beer cheese sauce. (Mustard add .50c)

Cheese & Charcuterie

$13.00

Seasonal selection of gourmet cheeses, meats, fruit, nuts, crackers. Sharable size.

Loaded Chips

$9.00

Topped with chorizo, beer cheese, tomatoes, shredded cheddar, scallions & avocado crema.

Garlic Bread

$8.00

Toasted baguette topped with garlic butter spread and mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara

Bruschetta Appetizer

$8.00

Bowl of bruschetta topped with herbed ricotta & balsamic drizzle.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.00

In creamy blue cheese buffalo sauce. Served cold

Hummus Dip

$7.00

Served w/ Flat points (Vegan)

Chicken Salad Dip

$10.00

Bacon Chicken Salad mix topped with arugula and served with baguette slices.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Bacon chicken salad mix served on 12-grain bread topped with red onion and arugula. Served with side of kettle chips.

Baked Wings

$8.00

5 juicy baked wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery, carrots and choice of ranch or blue cheese dip.

Southwest Flat

$9.00

Garlic butter base loaded with choice of protein, shredded cheddar, fire roasted corn and red peppers, arugula and chipotle ranch sauce.

American Flatbread

$12.00

Topped with tangy BBQ, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, red onion, roasted red peppers & chipotle ranch sauce.

Italian Flatbread

$11.00

Topped with herbed ricotta, bruschetta tomatoes and mozzarella.

Personal Pizza

$7.00

Choose from Pepperoni or Cheese

Corn Dog Bites (8)

$7.00

Kid Mac

$7.00
Misc Item-Cheese

$0.50

Add Cheese

Chips

$1.00

Variety

Ice Cream Sandwich

$1.25
Vegan Loaded Chips

$11.00

Vegan kettle chips topped with plant based chorizo, vegan cheese, tomatoes, scallions and avocado crema.

Vegan Mac

$9.00

Elbow macaroni tossed in marinara, plant based chorizo and topped with melty vegan cheese.

Vegan Southwest Flat

$9.00

Half flat topped with plant based chorizo, vegan cheese, fire roasted corn and red peppers, arugula and avocado crema.

NA Beverages

Coke Product

$1.00
Water bottle

$1.00
Juice

$1.00

Merch

CANdle

$10.00
Coffee Mug

$12.00
Drink Tank Brush

$12.00
Drink Tank Cleaning Powder

$12.00
DrinkTank Cup 16oz

$30.00
DrinkTank Growler

$90.00

64oz Growler. Earn 1 free pint each time you get it filled at Legacy!

Glassware

$6.00

Growler 32oz

$5.00
Baseball Hat

$20.00
Hop Passport Florida

$35.00
Koozie

$3.00

Ladies Shirt: I Do Crafts

$20.00

Ladies Shirt: Beachweizen

$18.00

Mens Shirt: Red Run

$20.00
Phyllis the Flamingo

$12.00
Slap Koozie

$5.00

Tin Tacker

$35.00

Hoodie: Quality Control

$10.00

Sticker

$1.00

Beanie

$24.00

Misc Charge

Events

Rounds in the Legacy Lounge 4/26

$25.00

Enjoy a special evening of music and storytelling from several of Jacksonville's most talented musicians in the Legacy Ale Works Lounge. This listening-room style event, hosted by Millie Hudson will feature several rounds of original songs from Jake Hudson, Rambler Kane and Kalani Rose. Ticket price includes (1) beer or wine of your choice. Tickets are non-refundable. 18+ for this event.

Mom Prom

$55.00

Join us for a magical night at our 1st Mom Prom hosted by Legacy Ale Works & DJ Se7ven. May 13, 2023 from 7-10 PM. This will be a private event limited to 50 ladies. Cost is $55 per person and includes: signature drink upon arrival, 1 additional beverage ticket, buffet dinner, and special take-home gift. Dance the night away with DJ Se7ven and we'll even have a traditional prom style photo booth. Come dressed to have fun!

Beer School 5/10 - Ingredients

$30.00

Fun, interactive 5- week class series for anyone looking for an introduction to craft beer. Our next class May 10th focuses on the ingredients that make up your favorite beers. Sign up for an individual week or the whole series! Course includes a 2 hour lesson and lots of tastings! (tastings vary based on the individual course). For full course description and info, visit: https://www.legacyaleworks.com/news/beer101

Beer School 04/12 - Intro & Beer Styles

$30.00
Beer School (4 Class Series)

$100.00

Fun, interactive 4 class series for anyone looking for an introduction to craft beer. Grab a seat in our next 4 classes happening on the 2nd Wednesday of the Month (May - Aug) Course includes a 2 hour lesson and lots of tastings! (tastings vary based on the individual course). For full course description and info, visit: https://www.legacyaleworks.com/news/beer101

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Jacksonville's Southernmost brewpub with over 20 taps of house-made craft beer. Cheers & beers - let's be friends!

14965 Old Saint Augustine Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32258

