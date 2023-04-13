Legacy Ale Works 14965 Old Saint Augustine Rd

Beer School 5/10 - Ingredients

$30.00

Fun, interactive 5- week class series for anyone looking for an introduction to craft beer. Our next class May 10th focuses on the ingredients that make up your favorite beers. Sign up for an individual week or the whole series! Course includes a 2 hour lesson and lots of tastings! (tastings vary based on the individual course). For full course description and info, visit: https://www.legacyaleworks.com/news/beer101