Legacy Ale Works 14965 Old Saint Augustine Rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Jacksonville's Southernmost brewpub with over 20 taps of house-made craft beer. Cheers & beers - let's be friends!
Location
14965 Old Saint Augustine Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Relish - Big Tasty Burgers! - Jacksonville
No Reviews
14866 Old St Augustine Rd Jacksonville, FL 32258
View restaurant
Ruz Bukhari Grille - 9041 Southside Boulevard Suite #180
No Reviews
9041 Southside Boulevard Suite #180 Jacksonville, FL 32256
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Jacksonville
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Five Points
4.6 • 8,961
1001 Park St. Jacksonville, FL 32204
View restaurant
BB’s Restaurant - 1019 Hendricks Ave
4.7 • 3,137
1019 Hendricks Ave Jacksonville, FL 32207
View restaurant
The Melting Pot - Jacksonville FL
4.5 • 2,634
7860 Gate Parkway #101 Jacksonville, FL 32256
View restaurant