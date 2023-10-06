Popular Items

Whole raw fry

$4.95

12 Wings

$15.36

One flavor

25 Wings

$32.00

2 flavors half and half


Starters & Sides

French Fries

$3.95

Whole curly fry

$4.95

Whole raw fry

$4.95

1/2 Raw Fries

$2.75

1/2 Curly Fries

$2.75

Cheese Sticks

$6.95

Corn Puffs

$4.95

Cheese Balls

$7.95

Cheese Curds

$7.95

Onion RIngs

$5.95

Mushrooms

$6.96

Okra

$3.95

Poppers

$6.95

Zucchini Sticks

$5.95

Fried Pickles

$6.95

Chicken Fingers

$6.95

Fried Green Beans

$6.95

Chicken Fingers w/ fries

$8.95

Chicken Wings

6 Wings

$8.52

One flavor

12 Wings

$15.36

One flavor

20 Wings

$25.60

2 flavors half and half

25 Wings

$32.00

2 flavors half and half

30 Wings

$38.40

2 flavors half and half

35 Wings

$44.80

2 flavors half and half

50 Wings

$64.00

2 flavors half and half

75 Wings

$96.00

2 flavors half and half

100 Wings

$128.00

2 flavors half and half

6 Boneless WIngs

$6.95

One flavor

12 Boneless Wings

$9.95

One flavor

24 Boneless WIngs

$17.95

2 flavors half and half

Wraps

Philly Cheese Steak Wrap

$10.95

Lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheese, onion, bell pepper, mushrooms

Fried Chicken Ranch Wrap

$12.95

Lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, ranch, bacon

Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap

$11.95

Lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, ranch, bacon

Hamburger Wrap

$6.95

Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo

Cheeseburger Wrap

$7.95

Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo

Bacon Cheeseburger Wrap

$8.95

Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo

Spicy Fried Chicken Wrap

$11.95

Lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeños, aioli, cheese, bacon

Spicy Grilled Chicken Wrap

$12.95

Lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeños, aioli, cheese, bacon

Spicy Cheeseburger Wrap

$8.95

Lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeños, aioli

Spicy Hamburger Wrap

$7.95

Lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeños, aioli

Spicy Bacon Cheeseburger Wrap

$10.95

Lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeños, aioli

Spicy Bacon Hamburger Wrap

$9.95

Lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeños, aioli

Salads

House Tossed Salad

$5.55+

Tomato, onion, cheese

Julienne Salad

$8.60+

Ham, corn beef, tomato, onion, cheese

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.75+

Tomato, onion, cheese

Fried Chicken Salad

$8.25+

Tomato, onion, cheese

Fried Kitchen Sink Salad

$10.85+

Tomato, onion, cheese, ham, turkey, bacon

Grilled Kitchen Sink Salad

$11.35+

Tomato, onion, cheese, ham, turkey, bacon

Macaroni Salad

$3.20+

Cole Slaw

$3.20+

Sandwiches

Rueben Sandwich

$7.95

Corn beef, 1000 island, sauerkraut

Club Sandwich

$7.95

Ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, tomato, lettuce, mayo

BLT

$6.95

Lettuce, tomato, mayo

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$6.95

Lettuce, tomato, mayo

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$6.95

Lettuce, tomato, mayo

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.95

Grilled Cheese

$2.95

Fried Bologna Sandwich on Texas Toast

$5.95

Lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheese

Corned Beef Sandwich

$7.25

Lettuce, tomato, mayo

Ham & Cheese

$5.95

Lettuce, tomato, mayo

Burgers & Hot Dogs

Hamburger

$5.95

Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo

Bacon Hamburger

$6.95

Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo

Double Hamburger

$7.95

Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo

Double Bacon Hamburger

$10.95

Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo

Cheeseburger

$6.95

Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.45

Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo

Double Cheeseburger

$9.95

Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.95

Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo

Hot Dog

$4.95

Chili, ketchup, mustard, onion

Spicy Hamburger

$5.95

Aioli, jalapeño, Lettuce, tomato, onion

Spicy Double Hamburger

$8.95

Aioli, jalapeño, Lettuce, tomato, onion

Spicy Cheeseburger

$6.95

Ghost pepper cheese, Aioli, jalapeño, Lettuce, tomato, onion

Spicy Double Cheeseburger

$9.95

Ghost pepper cheese, Aioli, jalapeño, Lettuce, tomato, onion

Spicy Bacon Hamburger

$7.95

Aioli, jalapeño, Lettuce, tomato, onion

Spicy Bacon Double Hamburger

$9.95

Aioli, jalapeño, Lettuce, tomato, onion

Spicy Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.95

Ghost pepper cheese, Aioli, jalapeño, Lettuce, tomato, onion

Spicy Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.95

Ghost pepper cheese, Aioli, jalapeño, Lettuce, tomato, onion

Short Orders

Fried Chicken Plate

$10.95

2 fried breaded boneless chicken breasts, salad, roll and fries

Grilled Chicken Plate

$10.95

2 grilled boneless chicken breasts, salad, roll and fries

8 Wing Plate

$15.97

8 wings, fries, salad, bread

8 Boneless wing plate

$15.97

8 boneless wings, fries, salad, bread

Kids Menu

Kids Hot Dog

$2.75

Kids Hot Dog Box w/ Fries

$3.95

Kids Plain Hot Dog (No Bun)

$1.25

Kids Chicken Fingers w/ Fries

$4.95

One Chicken Finger

$1.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$2.45

Kids Grilled Cheese Box w/ Fries

$3.45

Beverages

To Go Drink

$1.65

Sauce

Ranch

$0.80

Blu Cheese

$1.10

Honey Mustard

$0.80

Mustard Sauce

$0.80

Ragu

$0.80

1000 Island

$0.80

Italian

$0.80

French

$0.80

Aioli

$0.80

House dressing

$0.80

Pt Blu Cheese

$6.50

Pt Ranch

$4.50

Wing Sauce

$0.75