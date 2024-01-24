Bistro North
300 Community Dr
North Shore Univ Hospital
Manhasset, NY 11030
Bistro North
Bakery
- Apple Caramel Crumb Cake$2.50
- Apple Turnover$2.55
- Banana Bread Pudding$3.25
- Banana Nut Muffin$2.65
- Belgian Waffles$4.20
- Blondie$2.95
- Blueberry Muffin$2.65
- Blueberry Scone$2.35
- Brownie$2.95
- Butter$0.60
- Chia Seed Croissant$2.95
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$0.95
- Chocolate Croissant$2.95
- Cinnamon Raisin Bagel$1.75
- Cinnamon Roll$3.95
- Cinnamon Scone$2.35
- Coconut Pecan Cookie$0.95
- Cookie Box$14.95
- Corn Muffin$2.65
- Croissant$2.45
- Crumb Cake$2.50
- Double Chocolate Chip Cookie$0.95
- Double Chocolate Chip Muffin$2.65
- English Muffin$1.75
- Everything Bagel$1.75
- Jelly PC$0.53
- Lemon Danish$2.95
- M&M Cookie$0.95
- Maple Pecan Danish$2.75
- Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$0.95
- Peanut Butter$0.95
- Peanut Butter Chip Cookie$0.95
- Plain Bagel$1.75
- Plain Cream Cheese$0.95
- Raspberry Crown$2.55
- Red Velvet Cookie$0.95
- Sesame Seed Bagel$1.75
- Toast Slice$1.00
- White Chocolate Macadamia Nut$0.95
- Lemon Tart$5.95
Breakfast
- 12 oz Oatmeal$4.15
- 16 oz Oatmeal$5.25
- Sm Box Fruit & Yogurt Bar$0.75
by weight / per ounce
- Lg Box Fruit & Yogurt Bar$0.75
by weight / per ounce
- Sm Cup Fruit & Yogurt Bar$0.75
by weight / per ounce
- Lg Cup Fruit & Yogurt Bar$0.75
by weight / per ounce
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese on Brioche$5.95
- Egg and Cheese on Brioche$5.00
- Egg White, Spinach & Swiss$6.25
- Omelet $5.95$5.95
- Omelet Bundle$7.95
- Omelet Topping$0.50
- Sausage, Egg & Cheese on Brioche$5.95
- Ultimate Egg, Bacon & Sausage$6.95
Grab and Go
- American Hero on Baguette$9.25
- Antipasti Snack Pack$7.25
- Apple, Cheddar, Peanut Butter$7.25
- Caesar Salad with Chicken$8.75
- Chocolate Pudding Parfait$4.60
- Cilantro Salmon Salad$10.95
- Cookie Dough Parfait$5.95
- Godfather$8.75
- Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.75
- Grilled Eggplant Focaccia$8.75
- <Hummus, Pita, Cucumber$7.25