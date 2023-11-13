Louie's Manhasset Restaurant
339 Plandome Road
Manhasset, NY 11030
BEV
Beverage
- Coffee // Tea // Cocoa$3.25
- Herbal Teas$3.50
- TOGO REG Coffee // Tea$3.25
- TOGO LG Coffee // Tea$3.75
- Soda // Ice Coffee // Ice Tea$4.00
- Milkshake$6.50
- Frappe'$5.50
- Fresh Squeezed Lemonade$4.50
- Orangeade$3.50
- Fresh Squeezed OJ
- Juice
- Kid Drink$2.50
- Seltzer$3.25
- Mimosa$7.00
- Hot Chocolate Whip$4.75
- Bottled Water$2.75
- Arnold Palmer$4.50
- Espresso$4.00
- Double Espresso$6.00
- Cappuccino$6.00
- Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso$6.00
- Latte$6.00
- Hot Water w/ lemon$1.00
- Seltzer Water$3.25
- Milk$5.50
- Chocolate Milk$6.00
- Bottle Water$2.50
- Egg Cream$4.50
BREAKFAST
Egg Plates
- 2 Egg Plate$8.50
two eggs served with homefries and toast
- 1 Egg Plate$7.50
one egg served with homefries and toast
- 3 Egg Plate$8.50
- 4 Egg Plate$10.00
- Egg Whites Plate$10.00
egg whites served with homefries and toast
- Poached Ala Maria$11.50
2 poached eggs over spinach & grilled tomatoes topped with feta cheese
- Eggs Dlx$18.00
two eggs with bacon, ham, and sausage served with homefries and toast
- Louie's Deluxe$19.00
2 pancakes, 2 eggs, bacon, ham, and sausage
- 2 Eggs Over Avocado Toast$9.00
avacado spread over choice of toast
- Eggs Benedict$14.00
- Eggs Florentine$14.00
- Lox Benedict$17.00
- lox Florentine$18.00
- Crab cake Benedict$18.00
- Irish Benny$15.00
- Lobster Benedict$20.00
Egg Sandwiches
- B2EC$10.00
- B1EC$8.25
- 1 Egg Sandwich$4.50
1 egg on a roll
- 2 eggs Sandwich$6.00
2 eggs on a roll
- 3 Egg Sandwich$7.75
- Egg whites Sandwich$6.00
2 egg whites on a roll
- Western Sandwich$9.50
l2 egg western omelette on a roll
- Bacon Sandwich$7.50
Bacon on a roll
- SEC$10.00
- HEC$10.00
- Monster$15.00
- Patty(1)EC$9.00
- Patties(2)EC$10.50
- Avocado Toast$7.50
Omelettes
- Omelette$11.00
3 eggs Omellete
- Athenian Omelette$14.50
3 eggs with feta and spinach
- Bacon Omelette$12.50
3 eggs & bacon
- Broccoli Omelette$11.50
- Burrito Oml$15.50
- Cheese Omelette$11.50
3 eggs with choice of cheese
- Corned Beef Omelette$15.50
3 eggs & corned beef
- Denver Omelette$14.00
3 eggs ham, peppers, onions, & chesse
- Greek Omelette$14.50
3 eggs feta and tomato
- Ham Omelette$12.50
3 eggs & ham
- Italian Omelette$16.50
3 eggs, sausage, mushrooms, red peppers, & moz. Ch.
- Leo Omelette$16.50
3 eggs lox & onions
- Louie's Omelette$16.50
3 eggs baby spinach, avocado, red onion, &goat cheese
- Manhasset Omelette$16.50
3 eggs bacon, sausage, ham & cheese
- Pastrami Omelette$15.50
3 eggs & pastrami
- Protein Omelette$17.50
- Sausage Omelette$12.50
3 eggs & sausage
- Scott Omelette$11.00
3 eggs onions, peppers, & tomatoes
- Spanish Omelette$12.50
3 eggs with spanish sauce
- Spartan Omelette$15.50
- Spinach Omelette$11.00
- Turkey Omelette$15.50
3 eggs & turkey
- Veggie Omelette$13.50
3 eggs broccoli, mushrooms, onions, peppers, & tomatoes
- Western Omelette$12.50
3 eggs ham, peppers, & onions
- Gr Chicken Omelette$13.00
- TBac Oml$13.00
- CBH, CHZ Oml$15.00
- Lox Asparagus Oml$15.50
Pancakes
- Pancakes$9.50
3 pancakes
- Short Stack$8.50
2 pancakes
- Silver Dollar Pancakes$9.50
10 silver dollar pancakes
- Mickey Mouse$8.50
- Chocolate Chip Pancakes$10.50
- SS Choc. Chip Pancakes$9.50
- Blue Pancakes$12.50
- SS Blue Berry Pancakes$11.50
- Mixed Pancakes$13.50
Pancakes - choice of two (banana, blueberry, strawberry)
- SS Mix Pancakes$12.50
- Banana Pancakes$12.50
- SS Banana Pancakes$11.50
- Straw Pancakes$12.50
- SS Straw Panckes$11.50
- Banana Walnut Pancakes$13.50
- SS Ban Walnut Pancake$12.50
- Single Pancake$4.00
- Matt Pancake$7.00
- Angelo pancake$8.00