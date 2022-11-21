Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lick Yuh Finga Jamaican Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

Pebble Hills Blvd

El Paso, TX 79938

Popular Items

Rice & Peas
Jammin Wings
Jerk Chicken

Soda

Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Coke

Coke

$3.00
Ting

Ting

$6.00

Ting is a lightly sparkling, citrusy cocktail chameleon. It's a grapefruit zing, it's Jamaican sunshine and it's the refreshing taste of paradise...

House Juice

Mango Juice

Mango Juice

$5.00
Pina Colada

Pina Colada

$5.00
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Dasani Bottle water

Passion Fruit Spritzer

$6.80

Chicken Combos

Coconut Curry Chicken Combo

Coconut Curry Chicken Combo

$25.00

coconut curry chicken, 2 sides and a drink

Mango Coconut Chicken Combo

$25.00

Mango coconut chicken, 2 sides and a drink

Jerk Chicken Combo

Jerk Chicken Combo

$26.00

Jerk Chicken with 2 sides and a drink

Shrimp

Coconut Curry Shrimp Combo

$27.50

Coconut curry shrimp with 2 sides and a drink

Mango Coconut Shrimp Combo

Mango Coconut Shrimp Combo

$28.50

Mango coconut shrimp with 2 sides and a drink

Main Starters

Jammin Wings

Jammin Wings

$7.50
What a Bam Bam

What a Bam Bam

$8.50

Coconut pan fried flatbread topped with a creamy papaya shrimp

Fritters

$10.00

Made with shrimp and vegetables

Beef Patty

$8.00

Vegetable Patty

$7.50

Jamaican vegetable patties - these spiced, Caribbean style vegan vegetable pasties are full of flavour and make a great snack or light meal. Eggless and dairy-free.

Ackee &Saltfish

$35.88Out of stock

Half Ackee And Saltfish

$19.50Out of stock

Chicken

Rasta Pasta W/Chicken

$17.00

Pasta tossed in a Caribbean style cream sauce served with jerk Chicken and Jerk Sauce.

Coconut Curry Chicken

Coconut Curry Chicken

$12.00

Flavor filled chicken breast cooked in an aromatic coconut curry sauce.

Mango Coconut Chicken

Mango Coconut Chicken

$12.50

Flavor filled chicken breast cooked in an aromatic mango coconut sauce.

Jerk Chicken

Jerk Chicken

$14.00

Grilled chicken marinated in a aromatic spices.

Fish

Escovitch Fish

Escovitch Fish

$40.00

Pan fried Caribbean snapper soaked in a spicy pickled sauce of onions and carrots.

Shrimp

Mango Coconut Shrimp

Mango Coconut Shrimp

$14.50

Flavor filled shrimp cooked in an aromatic coconut mango sauce.

Coconut Curry Shrimp

Coconut Curry Shrimp

$14.00

Flavor filled shrimp cooked in an aromatic coconut curry sauce.

Rasta Pasta W/Shrimp

Rasta Pasta W/Shrimp

$18.00

Pasta tossed in a Caribbean style cream sauce served with jumbo shrimp

Beef

Oxtail

$46.00

Goat

Curry goat

$38.00Out of stock

Goat meat marinated and cooked in an aromatic curry sauce with Jamaican spices.Served with rice and cabbage and carrot pickle

Merchandise

Lick Yuh finga Jamaican Jerk Spice

Lick Yuh finga Jamaican Jerk Spice

$8.50

The secret behind our famous Jerk Chicken and stewed Oxtail.

Side

Plantain

Plantain

$5.50

Pan fried ripe sweet plantain.

Rice & Peas

Rice & Peas

$5.50

Rice, red kidney beans, coconut milk and Jamaican spices.

Bammy

Bammy

$5.50

Yuca flatbread fried in milk.

Salad

Cabbage & Carrot Pickle

Cabbage & Carrot Pickle

$5.50

Quick pickle shredded cabbage and carrot.

House Salad

House Salad

$9.00

Carrots, cabbage and cucumber, with a creamy yoghurt dressing and a raspberry vinaigrette.

Vegetable Patty

$7.50

Jamaican vegetable patties - these spiced, Caribbean style vegan vegetable pasties are full of flavour and make a great snack or light meal. Eggless and dairy-free.

Cake

Grandma Carrot Cake

$8.50

Carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.

Lemon Raspberry Cheese Cake

$9.00

Cheesecake, raspberry filling, vanilla cake and cream cheese frosting.

Ice cream

Toasted Coconut Ice -cream

Toasted Coconut Ice -cream

$8.50

Toasted Coconut Ice cream

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Lick Yuh Finga Jamaican Restaurant pushes the envelope of Jamaican cuisine. Taking its influences from the land of wood and water, Lick Yuh Finga blends traditional and innovative techniques to create unique offerings using local ingredients in all of its dishes. Lick Yuh Finga is grounded in hospitality with our staff’s commitment to providing you with a memorable experience each time you walk through our door.

Website

Location

Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso, TX 79938

Directions

