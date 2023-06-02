Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chilaquiles Buen Dia

review star

No reviews yet

2260 N Zaragoza Rd. unit 301

EL PASO, TX 79938

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Chilaquiles

Verde

Verde

$10.00

Tomatillo-serrano salsa. All Chilaquiles served with pickled onions, cilantro, crema, Queso Fresco, avocado, chili fried eggs and refried beans.

Rojos

Rojos

$10.00

Chile de arbol-tomato salsa. All Chilaquiles served with pickled onions, cilantro, crema, Queso Fresco, avocado, chili fried eggs and refried beans.

Entomatados

Entomatados

$10.00

Tomato salsa. All Chilaquiles served with pickled onions, cilantro, cream, Queso Fresco, avocado, chil fried eggs and refried beans.

Creamy Green

Creamy Green

$10.00

Tomatillo-serrano salsa and cheese. All Chilaquiles served with pickled onions, cilantro, crema, Queso Fresco, avocado, chili fried eggs and refried beans.

Chipotle

Chipotle

$10.00

Smokey tomato salsa with cipotles and crema. All Chilaquiles served with pickled onions, cilantro, crema, Queso Fresco, avocado, chil fried eggs and refried beans.

Habaneros

Habaneros

$10.00

Tomato-habanero salsa. All Chilaquiles served with pickled onions, cilantro, crema, Queso Fresco, avocado, chil fried eggs and refried beans.

Tacos

Tacos Choriqueso

Tacos Choriqueso

$10.00

Cruncy cheese, chorizo, poblano chiles, avocado, chipotle crema, cilantro, onion.

Tacos Pollo Dorado

Tacos Pollo Dorado

$10.00

Cruncy taco, cabbage, tomato, chile de arbol salsa.

Tacos Carnitas

Tacos Carnitas

$10.00

Creamy avocado salsa, cilantro, cebolla.

Tacos Carne Asada

Tacos Carne Asada

$10.00

Black beans, roasted onion, aceite brujo.

Y Mas...

El Super Burro

El Super Burro

$16.00

Chilaquiles verdes with carne asada, smothered in creamy green and chipotle, toped with cilantro, onion, crema and salsa.

American Breakfast

American Breakfast

$12.50

Two eggs, hash browns, bacon and toast.

Fresas Con Crema Pancakes

Fresas Con Crema Pancakes

$12.00

Short stack pancakes, with strawberries and sweet Mexican Cream.

Greek Yogurt

Greek Yogurt

$9.00

Fresh fruit, granola, local honey.

Black Pepper Crusted Bacon

Black Pepper Crusted Bacon

$6.00
Cebollitas

Cebollitas

$3.00
Fruta Con Crema

Fruta Con Crema

$8.00

Kids Plain Pancake

$8.00

SIdes

Carne Asada

$6.00

Carnitas

$4.00

CT Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Roasted Veggies

$4.00

Eggs

$2.50

Crema

$0.75

Queso Fresco

$0.75

Beans

$3.50

Hash Browns

$3.00

Tostadas

$1.50

Toast

$2.00

Flour Tortillas

$1.50

Corn Tortillas

$1.50

Salsa Verde

$0.75

Salsa Rojo

$0.75

Salsa Habanero

$0.75

Salsa Chipotle

$0.75

Salsa Creamy Green

$0.75

Salsa Entomatado

$0.75

N/A Beverages

Limonada

Limonada

$4.00
Horchata

Horchata

$4.00
Pina

Pina

$4.00
Jamaica

Jamaica

$4.00
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Jarritos

$3.00
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.00
Cafe De Olla

Cafe De Olla

$3.00

Cold Brew

$4.50

Orange Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Signature Cocktails

Paloma

Paloma

$8.00
El Mezcal Tonic

El Mezcal Tonic

$8.00
Mejores Compas

Mejores Compas

$9.00
Carajillo

Carajillo

$8.00
Mezcal Jamaica

Mezcal Jamaica

$8.00
Smokey Pineapple Margarita

Smokey Pineapple Margarita

$8.00

Smokey Watermelon Paloma

$9.00

Mimosa

$6.50

Mexi Mimosa

$6.50

Bonjour Amigo

$9.00

Mimosa Pitcher

$20.00

Mexi Pitcher

$20.00

Bonjour Pitcher

$35.00

Preparadas

Roja

$6.00

Verde

$8.00

Negra

$5.00

Clamato Preparada

$5.00

Beer

Tecate

$3.00

Tecate Lite

$3.00

Bud LIght

$4.25

Michelob Ultra

$4.25

Stella

$5.25

Corona

$5.25

Modelo

$4.50

Negra Modelo

$4.50

Sol

$4.25

Pacifico

$5.25

Dos X

$5.25

Coors Light

$4.25

Miller Lite

$4.25

Cantaritos

$6.50

Topo Chico Hard

$6.00

Guinness

$6.50

White Claw

$5.50

Carta Blanca CG

$8.50

Corona Familiar CG

$8.50

Mixed Shots

Shots

Paleta

Green Tea

White Tea

Cucumber Shots

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

Cosmopolitan

Daiquiri

Long Island Iced Tea

Mai Tai

Manhattan

Margarita

Mimosa

Mojito

Moscow Mule

Old Fashioned

Screwdriver

Tequila Sunrise

Tom Collins

Whiskey Sour

White Russian

Paloma

$8.00

Liquor

Vodka

Absolut

$6.00

Absolut Citron

$6.00

Absolut Mandarin

$6.00

Titos

$7.00

Western Sons

$6.00

Mezcal

400 Conejos

$7.00

Bosscal Joven

$7.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$8.00

Cruz de Fuego

$7.00

Del Maguey Vida

$5.00

Gracias a Dios

$7.00

Mal de Amor

$7.00

Mayalen Machetazo

$7.00

Mezcal Verde

$7.00

Nucano

$7.00

Peloton de la Muerte

$7.00

Pluma Negra

$7.00

Ponte Chingon

$6.00

Rey Campero

$7.00

Rum

Bacardi

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Tequila

1800 Cristalino

$9.00

1800 Reposado

$6.00

512 Reposado

$6.00

Casa Dragones Blanco

$15.00

Casamigos Blanco

$9.50

Casamigos Reposado

$11.00

Cazadores Anejo

$8.00

Cazadores Reposado

$11.00

Clase Azul

$25.00

Corralejo Reposado

$11.00

Cuervo

$5.00

Cuervo Silver

Cuervo Tradiconal Cristalino

$6.00

Don Julio 1942

$21.00

Don Julio 70

$15.00

Don Julio Anejo

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco

$9.00

Don Julio Reposado

$10.00

Espolon Blanco

$6.00

Espolon Reposado

$6.00

Herradura Reposado

$8.00

Hornitos

$5.00

Maestro Dobel

$7.00

Patron Silver

$7.00

Reserva de la Familia

$27.00

Siete Leguas Blanco

$9.00

Siete Leguas Reposado

$9.50

Tres Generaciones Anejo

$6.00

Tres Generaciones Reposado

$7.00

Whiskey

Basil Hayden

Bulliet Rye

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

Crown Royal

$6.25

Crown Royal Apple

$6.25

Scotch

Buchanans

$8.00

Chivas Regal

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.00

Macallan

$8.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Ancho Reyes

$6.00

Aperol

Bentley's Amaretto

$5.00

Campari

Cointreau

$6.00

Fireball

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Licor 43

$6.00

St. Germian

$6.00

Wine

House Red

$7.00

House White

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Stop by to cure a hangover or just have some tasty tacos for lunch. You can drink while watching your favorite soccer team or just cheer for the good times... always

Website

Location

2260 N Zaragoza Rd. unit 301, EL PASO, TX 79938

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Lick Yuh Finga Jamaican Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
Pebble Hills Blvd El Paso, TX 79938
View restaurantnext
Bikini Joe's - Rich Beem - 3390 Rich Beem Suite 101
orange starNo Reviews
3390 Rich Beem Suite 101 El Paso, TX 79938
View restaurantnext
El Paso Potato Company - Rich Beem
orange starNo Reviews
3589 Rich Beem El Paso, TX 79938
View restaurantnext
Bonny's Cafe - Montwood - 11675 Montwood Dr Ste B4
orange starNo Reviews
11675 Montwood Dr Ste B4 El Paso, TX 79936
View restaurantnext
Pho Tre Bien Cafe - Cafe
orange star4.6 • 1,734
12302 Montana suite #502 El Paso, TX 79938
View restaurantnext
Vincent & Melo's Crafthouse
orange starNo Reviews
1691 N Zaragoza suite 03 El Paso, TX 79936
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in EL PASO

Pho Tre Bien Cafe - Cafe
orange star4.6 • 1,734
12302 Montana suite #502 El Paso, TX 79938
View restaurantnext
Pho Tre Bien Express - Northeast
orange star4.3 • 1,585
4309 Fred Wilson El Paso, TX 79934
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Joint - West
orange star4.4 • 1,500
7000 Westwind El Paso, TX 79912
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - El Paso TX
orange star4.3 • 1,130
8889 Gateway Blvd El Paso, TX 79925
View restaurantnext
Joe Vinny & Bronsons Bohemian Cafe
orange star4.5 • 1,054
824 N Piedras St El Paso, TX 79903
View restaurantnext
Rockstar Burger Bar
orange star4.6 • 835
217 N Stanton St El Paso, TX 79901
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near EL PASO
Las Cruces
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Ruidoso
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Albuquerque
review star
Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)
Odessa
review star
Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)
Odessa
review star
Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)
Rio Rancho
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston