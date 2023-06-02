Chilaquiles Buen Dia
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Stop by to cure a hangover or just have some tasty tacos for lunch. You can drink while watching your favorite soccer team or just cheer for the good times... always
Location
2260 N Zaragoza Rd. unit 301, EL PASO, TX 79938
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bikini Joe's - Rich Beem - 3390 Rich Beem Suite 101
No Reviews
3390 Rich Beem Suite 101 El Paso, TX 79938
View restaurant
Bonny's Cafe - Montwood - 11675 Montwood Dr Ste B4
No Reviews
11675 Montwood Dr Ste B4 El Paso, TX 79936
View restaurant