Local Smoke BBQ - Neptune City

review star

No reviews yet

719 NJ-35

Neptune City, NJ 07753

Seasonal Specials

Pitmaster Chili Bowl

Pitmaster Chili Bowl

$12.00

Our house-made Chili with smoked beef is served with your choice of toppings

Pitmaster Chili Side

Pitmaster Chili Side

$6.00

Our house-made Chili with smoked beef is served with your choice of toppings

Turkey Stuffer

Turkey Stuffer

$13.50

House-smoked Turkey and homemade stuffing piled on a brioche bun and served with turkey gravy and a cranberry spread. Served with potato chips

Appetizers

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Tender strips of chicken fried until golden brown

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$7.50

Dill pickle chips, hand-battered and fried to perfection. Served with BBQ Ranch dipping sauce

Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies

$5.00

A southern specialty! Deep-fried cornbread bites

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$9.00

Beer-battered rings fried until golden brown and served with BBQ Ranch dipping sauce

Smoked Bacon Poppers

Smoked Bacon Poppers

$8.50

Jalapeños stuffed with a Cream Cheese and Pulled Pork filling, wrapped in dry-rubbed bacon and slow-smoked. Served with BBQ Ranch dipping sauce. Gluten-Free

Smoked Chicken Wings - Double

Smoked Chicken Wings - Double

$23.00

16 wings - Slow-smoked, then flash fried. Dry-rubbed or tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing

Smoked Chicken Wings - Single

Smoked Chicken Wings - Single

$12.00

8 wings - Slow-smoked, then flash fried. Dry-rubbed or tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing

Salads

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$9.00

Fresh mix of greens with grape tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions. Served with cornbread. Gluten Free (cornbread is not gluten-free)

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Crisp Romaine tossed with croutons and parmesan cheese in Caesar dressing. Served with cornbread

Crispy Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$13.50

Our fried chicken fingers served on a bed of mixed greens with cheddar cheese, grape tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions. Served with cornbread

Smokehouse Salad

Smokehouse Salad

$14.00

Choice of Pulled Chicken, Chopped Beef Brisket or Pulled Pork on a bed of crisp greens with cheddar cheese, grape tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions. Served with cornbread. Gluten-Free (cornbread is not gluten-free)

Sandwiches & Burgers

served with potato chips
Buffalo Pulled Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Our Pulled Chicken topped with Buffalo Sauce and our Blue Cheese Slaw. Served with potato chips

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Hand rubbed and grilled to perfection. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and our BBQ Sauce. Served with potato chips

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Our marinated whole chicken slow-smoked, pulled and tossed in our BBQ Sauce. Served with potato chips

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.50

Slow-Smoked Pulled Pork tossed in our Carolina Sauce and piled on a brioche bun. Served with potato chips

Smoked Hot Dog

Smoked Hot Dog

$5.00

Smoked, then flash fried. Served with potato chips

Beef Brisket Sandwich

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$12.50

Slow-Smoked Beef Brisket piled and topped with our BBQ sauce. Choice of chopped (includes burnt ends) or sliced. Served with potato chips

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$12.00

Half pound of fresh ground beef grilled to order and topped with lettuce, tomato and red onion. Served with potato chips

Smokehouse BBQ Burger

Smokehouse BBQ Burger

$14.50

Our Classic Burger topped with smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, our BBQ Sauce, lettuce, tomato and an onion ring. Served with potato chips.

Sandwich & Burger Combos

served with 1 side and 1 drink
Buffalo Pulled Chicken Sandwich Combo

Buffalo Pulled Chicken Sandwich Combo

$16.75

Our Pulled Chicken topped with Buffalo Sauce and our Blue Cheese Slaw. Served with 1 side and 1 drink

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo

$17.75

Hand rubbed and grilled to perfection. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and our BBQ Sauce. Served with 1 side and 1 drink

Pulled Chicken Sandwich Combo

Pulled Chicken Sandwich Combo

$15.75

Our marinated whole chicken slow-smoked, pulled and tossed in our BBQ Sauce. Served with 1 side and 1 drink

Pulled Pork Sandwich Combo

Pulled Pork Sandwich Combo

$15.75

Slow-Smoked Pulled Pork tossed in our Carolina Sauce and piled on a country roll. Served with 1 side and 1 drink

Smoked Hot Dog Combo

Smoked Hot Dog Combo

$11.25

Smoked, then flash fried. Served with 1 side and 1 drink

Beef Brisket Sandwich Combo

Beef Brisket Sandwich Combo

$18.75

Slow-Smoked Beef Brisket piled and topped with our BBQ sauce. Choice of chopped (includes burnt ends) or sliced. Served with 1 side and 1 drink

Classic Burger Combo

Classic Burger Combo

$18.25

Half pound of fresh ground beef grilled to order and topped with lettuce, tomato and red onion. Served with 1 side and 1 drink

Smokehouse BBQ Burger Combo

Smokehouse BBQ Burger Combo

$20.75

Our Classic Burger topped with smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, our BBQ Sauce, lettuce, tomato and an onion ring. Served with 1 side and 1 drink

BBQ Platters

BBQ Chicken Platter

BBQ Chicken Platter

$17.50

Our juicy Smoked Chicken is flavored with our Uncle Dick's Dry Rub and finished with our BBQ Sauce. Includes cornbread and your choice of two sides. Our BBQ Meats, Rub and Sauces are GF

Beef Brisket Platter

Beef Brisket Platter

$20.00

Slow-rendered for up to 14 hours, our Texas Beef Brisket is served with our BBQ Sauce. Choice of chopped (includes burnt ends) or sliced. Includes cornbread and your choice of two sides. Our BBQ Meats, Rub and Sauces are GF

Pig Out Platter

Pig Out Platter

$29.50

Choice of 3 meats. Includes cornbread and your choice of two sides. Our BBQ Meats, Rub and Sauces are GF

Pulled Pork Platter

Pulled Pork Platter

$17.50

Our delicious and tender Slow-Smoked Pulled Pork is topped with our Carolina Sauce. Includes cornbread and your choice of two sides. Our BBQ Meats, Rub and Sauces are GF

St. Louis Rib Platter - Full Rack

St. Louis Rib Platter - Full Rack

$34.00

Our First Place St. Louis Ribs are hand rubbed, slow-smoked, and finished with our BBQ Sauce. Includes cornbread and your choice of two sides. Our BBQ Meats, Rub and Sauces are GF

St. Louis Rib Platter - Half Rack

St. Louis Rib Platter - Half Rack

$21.75

Our First Place St. Louis Ribs are hand rubbed, slow-smoked, and finished with our BBQ Sauce. Includes cornbread and your choice of two sides. Our BBQ Meats, Rub and Sauces are GF

Two Meat Platter

Two Meat Platter

$23.00

Choice of 2 meats. Includes cornbread and your choice of two sides. Our BBQ Meats, Rub and Sauces are Gluten-Free

Sides

Add a Bun

Add a Bun

$1.00
Pitmaster Chili Side

Pitmaster Chili Side

$6.00

Our house-made Chili with smoked beef is served with your choice of toppings

BBQ Baked Beans

BBQ Baked Beans

$4.50

Gluten-Free

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$6.00
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$4.00

Gluten-Free

Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$4.50
French Fries

French Fries

$4.50
Green Beans

Green Beans

$5.50

Gluten-Free

Macaroni & Cheese

Macaroni & Cheese

$5.50
Mac & Cheese Bites

Mac & Cheese Bites

$5.50
Redskin Potato Salad

Redskin Potato Salad

$4.50

Gluten-Free

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.50
Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.50

Gluten-Free

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$4.50
Cornbread (ea)

Cornbread (ea)

$0.50

1 piece

Family To-Go Packages

BBQ Dinner

BBQ Dinner

$75.00

serves 4-6 guests *2 Pints of Pulled Pork (GF) *2 Pints of Coleslaw (GF) *2 Pints of Baked Beans (GF) *Choice of 6 Buns or 12 Slider Buns

BBQ Party

BBQ Party

$110.00

serves 4-6 guests *1 Pint of Pulled Pork (GF) *1 Pint of Beef Brisket (GF) *Full Rack of Ribs (GF) *1 Pint of Coleslaw (GF) *1 Pint of Baked Beans (GF) *2 Pints of Mac & Cheese *Choice of 6 Buns or 12 Slider Buns

BBQ Feast

BBQ Feast

$125.00

serves 4-6 guests *1 Pint of Pulled Pork (GF) *1 Pint of Beef Brisket (GF) *Whole Chicken (GF) *Full Rack of Ribs (GF) *1 Pint of Coleslaw (GF) *1 Pint of Baked Beans (GF) *2 Pints of Mac & Cheese *Choice of 6 Buns or 12 Slider Buns

The Tailgater

The Tailgater

$200.00

serves about 10 guests * 20 Smoked Chicken Wings * 15 Smoked Jalapeño Poppers * 2 Full Racks St. Louis Ribs * 3 Pints - Pulled Pork, Chopped Beef Brisket or Pulled Chicken (any combo) * 3 Pints - any combination of Sides * 12 slider buns + BBQ Sauce + Blue Cheese

Local Smoke To-Go

Add Buns

Add Buns

$1.00
Chopped Beef Brisket (pt)

Chopped Beef Brisket (pt)

$24.00

Each pint serves 3-4 guests. GF

Pulled Chicken (pt)

Pulled Chicken (pt)

$18.00

Each pint serves 3-4 guests. GF

Pulled Pork (pt)

Pulled Pork (pt)

$18.00

Each pint serves 3-4 guests. GF

St. Louis Ribs (rack - 12 bones)

St. Louis Ribs (rack - 12 bones)

$29.50

GF

Whole BBQ Chicken

Whole BBQ Chicken

$15.00

GF

Mac & Cheese (pt)

Mac & Cheese (pt)

$11.00
BBQ Baked Beans (pt)

BBQ Baked Beans (pt)

$9.00

Gluten-Free

Coleslaw (pt)

Coleslaw (pt)

$8.00

GF

Redskin Potato Salad (pt)

Redskin Potato Salad (pt)

$9.00

GF

Collard Greens (pt)

Collard Greens (pt)

$9.00
Green Beans (pt)

Green Beans (pt)

$11.00

GF

Sweet Chili Brussels Sprouts (pt)

Sweet Chili Brussels Sprouts (pt)

$12.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Hot Dog

Kid's Hot Dog

$8.00

Includes 1 side

Kid's Chicken Fingers

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Includes 1 side

Kid's Macaroni & Cheese

Kid's Macaroni & Cheese

$8.00

Includes 1 side

Kid's BBQ Platter

Kid's BBQ Platter

$11.00

Includes 1 side * Choice of Pulled Chicken, Pulled Pork, Chopped Beef Brisket or Ribs

Beverages

Bottled Water - 16.9 oz

Bottled Water - 16.9 oz

$2.25
Pure Leaf Iced Tea - 18.5 oz

Pure Leaf Iced Tea - 18.5 oz

$2.25
Bottled Soda - 2L

Bottled Soda - 2L

$3.50
Bottled Soda - 20 oz

Bottled Soda - 20 oz

$2.25
Gatorade Bottles - 20 oz

Gatorade Bottles - 20 oz

$2.25
Bottled Juice - Apple - 20 oz

Bottled Juice - Apple - 20 oz

$2.25
Bottled Seltzer - 20 oz

Bottled Seltzer - 20 oz

$2.25

CBD-infused Sauces, BBQ Dry Rub and Sauces

CBD Sweet BBQ Sauce

CBD Sweet BBQ Sauce

$7.00Out of stock

Our hand-crafted CBD products are good for the soul as the effects will be calming and relaxing. Our BBQ Sauce is offered in 4 oz bottles containing 100 mg of CBD extract each.

CBD Carolina Sauce

CBD Carolina Sauce

$7.00Out of stock

Our hand-crafted CBD products are good for the soul as the effects will be calming and relaxing. Our Caroliona Sauce is offered in 4 oz bottles containing 100 mg of CBD extract each.

CBD Buffalo Sauce

CBD Buffalo Sauce

$7.00

Our hand-crafted CBD products are good for the soul as the effects will be calming and relaxing. Our Buffalo Sauce is offered in 4 oz bottles containing 100 mg of CBD extract each.

CBD Spicy BBQ Sauce

CBD Spicy BBQ Sauce

$7.00

Our hand-crafted CBD products are good for the soul as the effects will be calming and relaxing. Our Spicy BBQ Sauce is offered in 4 oz bottles containing 100 mg of CBD extract each.

Original Sweet BBQ Sauce

Original Sweet BBQ Sauce

$7.00

Our sweet, thick, tomato based Kansas City style sauce is served with our Ribs, Chicken and Brisket

Original Spicy BBQ Sauce

Original Spicy BBQ Sauce

$7.00

Our Original Sauce with a kick!

Carolina Style BBQ Sauce

Carolina Style BBQ Sauce

$7.00

Our tomato based, vinegar sauce with pepper flakes is served with our slow-smoked Pulled Pork

Uncle Dick's BBQ Dry Rub

Uncle Dick's BBQ Dry Rub

$7.00

All purpose seasoning that is the perfect blend of salt, spice and sweetness

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
BBQ joint with wood-smoked meats & classic sides such as cornbread & mac + cheese.

