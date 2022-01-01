Local Smoke BBQ - Neptune City
719 NJ-35
Neptune City, NJ 07753
Seasonal Specials
Pitmaster Chili Bowl
Our house-made Chili with smoked beef is served with your choice of toppings
Pitmaster Chili Side
Our house-made Chili with smoked beef is served with your choice of toppings
Turkey Stuffer
House-smoked Turkey and homemade stuffing piled on a brioche bun and served with turkey gravy and a cranberry spread. Served with potato chips
Appetizers
Chicken Fingers
Tender strips of chicken fried until golden brown
Fried Pickles
Dill pickle chips, hand-battered and fried to perfection. Served with BBQ Ranch dipping sauce
Hush Puppies
A southern specialty! Deep-fried cornbread bites
Onion Rings
Beer-battered rings fried until golden brown and served with BBQ Ranch dipping sauce
Smoked Bacon Poppers
Jalapeños stuffed with a Cream Cheese and Pulled Pork filling, wrapped in dry-rubbed bacon and slow-smoked. Served with BBQ Ranch dipping sauce. Gluten-Free
Smoked Chicken Wings - Double
16 wings - Slow-smoked, then flash fried. Dry-rubbed or tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing
Smoked Chicken Wings - Single
8 wings - Slow-smoked, then flash fried. Dry-rubbed or tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing
Salads
Garden Salad
Fresh mix of greens with grape tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions. Served with cornbread. Gluten Free (cornbread is not gluten-free)
Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine tossed with croutons and parmesan cheese in Caesar dressing. Served with cornbread
Crispy Chicken Salad
Our fried chicken fingers served on a bed of mixed greens with cheddar cheese, grape tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions. Served with cornbread
Smokehouse Salad
Choice of Pulled Chicken, Chopped Beef Brisket or Pulled Pork on a bed of crisp greens with cheddar cheese, grape tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions. Served with cornbread. Gluten-Free (cornbread is not gluten-free)
Sandwiches & Burgers
Buffalo Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Our Pulled Chicken topped with Buffalo Sauce and our Blue Cheese Slaw. Served with potato chips
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Hand rubbed and grilled to perfection. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and our BBQ Sauce. Served with potato chips
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Our marinated whole chicken slow-smoked, pulled and tossed in our BBQ Sauce. Served with potato chips
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow-Smoked Pulled Pork tossed in our Carolina Sauce and piled on a brioche bun. Served with potato chips
Smoked Hot Dog
Smoked, then flash fried. Served with potato chips
Beef Brisket Sandwich
Slow-Smoked Beef Brisket piled and topped with our BBQ sauce. Choice of chopped (includes burnt ends) or sliced. Served with potato chips
Classic Burger
Half pound of fresh ground beef grilled to order and topped with lettuce, tomato and red onion. Served with potato chips
Smokehouse BBQ Burger
Our Classic Burger topped with smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, our BBQ Sauce, lettuce, tomato and an onion ring. Served with potato chips.
Sandwich & Burger Combos
Buffalo Pulled Chicken Sandwich Combo
Our Pulled Chicken topped with Buffalo Sauce and our Blue Cheese Slaw. Served with 1 side and 1 drink
Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo
Hand rubbed and grilled to perfection. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and our BBQ Sauce. Served with 1 side and 1 drink
Pulled Chicken Sandwich Combo
Our marinated whole chicken slow-smoked, pulled and tossed in our BBQ Sauce. Served with 1 side and 1 drink
Pulled Pork Sandwich Combo
Slow-Smoked Pulled Pork tossed in our Carolina Sauce and piled on a country roll. Served with 1 side and 1 drink
Smoked Hot Dog Combo
Smoked, then flash fried. Served with 1 side and 1 drink
Beef Brisket Sandwich Combo
Slow-Smoked Beef Brisket piled and topped with our BBQ sauce. Choice of chopped (includes burnt ends) or sliced. Served with 1 side and 1 drink
Classic Burger Combo
Half pound of fresh ground beef grilled to order and topped with lettuce, tomato and red onion. Served with 1 side and 1 drink
Smokehouse BBQ Burger Combo
Our Classic Burger topped with smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, our BBQ Sauce, lettuce, tomato and an onion ring. Served with 1 side and 1 drink
BBQ Platters
BBQ Chicken Platter
Our juicy Smoked Chicken is flavored with our Uncle Dick's Dry Rub and finished with our BBQ Sauce. Includes cornbread and your choice of two sides. Our BBQ Meats, Rub and Sauces are GF
Beef Brisket Platter
Slow-rendered for up to 14 hours, our Texas Beef Brisket is served with our BBQ Sauce. Choice of chopped (includes burnt ends) or sliced. Includes cornbread and your choice of two sides. Our BBQ Meats, Rub and Sauces are GF
Pig Out Platter
Choice of 3 meats. Includes cornbread and your choice of two sides. Our BBQ Meats, Rub and Sauces are GF
Pulled Pork Platter
Our delicious and tender Slow-Smoked Pulled Pork is topped with our Carolina Sauce. Includes cornbread and your choice of two sides. Our BBQ Meats, Rub and Sauces are GF
St. Louis Rib Platter - Full Rack
Our First Place St. Louis Ribs are hand rubbed, slow-smoked, and finished with our BBQ Sauce. Includes cornbread and your choice of two sides. Our BBQ Meats, Rub and Sauces are GF
St. Louis Rib Platter - Half Rack
Our First Place St. Louis Ribs are hand rubbed, slow-smoked, and finished with our BBQ Sauce. Includes cornbread and your choice of two sides. Our BBQ Meats, Rub and Sauces are GF
Two Meat Platter
Choice of 2 meats. Includes cornbread and your choice of two sides. Our BBQ Meats, Rub and Sauces are Gluten-Free
Sides
Add a Bun
Pitmaster Chili Side
Our house-made Chili with smoked beef is served with your choice of toppings
BBQ Baked Beans
Gluten-Free
Brussels Sprouts
Coleslaw
Gluten-Free
Collard Greens
French Fries
Green Beans
Gluten-Free
Macaroni & Cheese
Mac & Cheese Bites
Redskin Potato Salad
Gluten-Free
Sweet Potato Fries
Onion Rings
Side Salad
Gluten-Free
Side Caesar Salad
Cornbread (ea)
1 piece
Family To-Go Packages
BBQ Dinner
serves 4-6 guests *2 Pints of Pulled Pork (GF) *2 Pints of Coleslaw (GF) *2 Pints of Baked Beans (GF) *Choice of 6 Buns or 12 Slider Buns
BBQ Party
serves 4-6 guests *1 Pint of Pulled Pork (GF) *1 Pint of Beef Brisket (GF) *Full Rack of Ribs (GF) *1 Pint of Coleslaw (GF) *1 Pint of Baked Beans (GF) *2 Pints of Mac & Cheese *Choice of 6 Buns or 12 Slider Buns
BBQ Feast
serves 4-6 guests *1 Pint of Pulled Pork (GF) *1 Pint of Beef Brisket (GF) *Whole Chicken (GF) *Full Rack of Ribs (GF) *1 Pint of Coleslaw (GF) *1 Pint of Baked Beans (GF) *2 Pints of Mac & Cheese *Choice of 6 Buns or 12 Slider Buns
The Tailgater
serves about 10 guests * 20 Smoked Chicken Wings * 15 Smoked Jalapeño Poppers * 2 Full Racks St. Louis Ribs * 3 Pints - Pulled Pork, Chopped Beef Brisket or Pulled Chicken (any combo) * 3 Pints - any combination of Sides * 12 slider buns + BBQ Sauce + Blue Cheese
Local Smoke To-Go
Add Buns
Chopped Beef Brisket (pt)
Each pint serves 3-4 guests. GF
Pulled Chicken (pt)
Each pint serves 3-4 guests. GF
Pulled Pork (pt)
Each pint serves 3-4 guests. GF
St. Louis Ribs (rack - 12 bones)
GF
Whole BBQ Chicken
GF
Mac & Cheese (pt)
BBQ Baked Beans (pt)
Gluten-Free
Coleslaw (pt)
GF
Redskin Potato Salad (pt)
GF
Collard Greens (pt)
Green Beans (pt)
GF
Sweet Chili Brussels Sprouts (pt)
Kid's Menu
Beverages
CBD-infused Sauces, BBQ Dry Rub and Sauces
CBD Sweet BBQ Sauce
Our hand-crafted CBD products are good for the soul as the effects will be calming and relaxing. Our BBQ Sauce is offered in 4 oz bottles containing 100 mg of CBD extract each.
CBD Carolina Sauce
Our hand-crafted CBD products are good for the soul as the effects will be calming and relaxing. Our Caroliona Sauce is offered in 4 oz bottles containing 100 mg of CBD extract each.
CBD Buffalo Sauce
Our hand-crafted CBD products are good for the soul as the effects will be calming and relaxing. Our Buffalo Sauce is offered in 4 oz bottles containing 100 mg of CBD extract each.
CBD Spicy BBQ Sauce
Our hand-crafted CBD products are good for the soul as the effects will be calming and relaxing. Our Spicy BBQ Sauce is offered in 4 oz bottles containing 100 mg of CBD extract each.
Original Sweet BBQ Sauce
Our sweet, thick, tomato based Kansas City style sauce is served with our Ribs, Chicken and Brisket
Original Spicy BBQ Sauce
Our Original Sauce with a kick!
Carolina Style BBQ Sauce
Our tomato based, vinegar sauce with pepper flakes is served with our slow-smoked Pulled Pork
Uncle Dick's BBQ Dry Rub
All purpose seasoning that is the perfect blend of salt, spice and sweetness
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
BBQ joint with wood-smoked meats & classic sides such as cornbread & mac + cheese.
