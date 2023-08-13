Food

Appetizers

Green Chile Shrimp Ceviche

$16.00

Guacamole, Persian cucumbers, homestyle tortilla chips, cilantro

Ahi Tuna Tartare

$17.00

Homemade guacamole, homestyle crisps

Blue Crab Cakes

$16.00

Two blue crab cakes topped with sweet-roasted corn, red bell peppers, chipotle chili sauce on a bed of baby greens.

Homemade Hummus

$11.00

Choice of Tuscan or jalapeño hummus with toasted pita bread

Cast-iron Spinach Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Tortilla chips, pico de gallo

Southwestern Quesadilla

$16.00

All-natural beef tenderloin or all-natural chicken with Texas caviar blend, guacamole, chipotle chili sauce

Cast-Iron Baked Goat Cheese

$15.00

Topped with mix of crumbled candied walnuts, and dried apricots, crushed red pepper, served with toasted baguette.

Cast-iron Fire-Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Sweet chili sauce.

Hand-Cut Parmesan Fries

$7.00

Parsley, Lemon Pepper, jalapeno feta dressing

Cup Loaded Baked Potato Soup

$7.00

With Bacon, Cheddar, Chives

Cup All-Natural Chicken Tortilla Soup

$7.00

with mozzarella, tortilla strips, cilantro

Burgers

All-natural beef with no antibiotics or added growth hormones with fresh hand-cut fries. Toppings include lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo.

Chipotle Cheddar Burger

$17.00

Applewood-smoked bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, chipotle chili sauce

Cheeseburger Americana

$15.00

Toppings include lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo, cheddar.

All-Natural Crispy Chicken Burger

$16.00

All-natural breaded chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, provolone, avocado, chipotle slaw

Veggie Burger

$14.00

Veggie patty, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, chipotle chili slaw

Sandwiches

Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast

$16.00

Freshly baked Italian rustic bread, chipotle cream cheese, Persian cucumbers, guacamole spread, capers, red onions, dijon drizzle, served with herb-roasted new potatoes, Persian cucumber dill salad

Grilled Chicken On Ciabatta

$15.00

All-natural chicken, mushrooms, applewood-smoked bacon, provolone, tomatoes, lettuce, mayo

Philly Cheesesteak on Ciabatta

$16.00

All-natural beef tenderloin, caramelized onion, mushroom, bell pepper, provolone, mayo

Gyro Pita

$14.00

Seasoned lamb and beef with tomato, onion, signature tzatziki.

Chicken Gyro Pita

$14.00

Grilled chicken with tomato, onion, signature tzatziki.

Bacon Jam Club

$15.00

Smoked Turkey, ham, bacon jam, provolone cheese, Americana cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Chicken Salad On Croissant With Orzo Pasta Salad & Homemade Chips

$14.00

Blend of all-natural chicken, walnut, apple, celery, and mayo, arugula

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Three corn tortillas, honey-habanero aioli, purple and Napa cabbage slaw, house-made pickling

Short Rib Street Tacos

$16.00

Three flour tortillas, white onions, cilantro, honey-habanero aioli, radish

Woodstone Pizzas

Margherita Pizza

$15.00

Cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, arugula, basil pesto.

Prosciutto & Caramelized Pineapple Pizza

$17.00

Pesto, mozzarella, crushed red pepper, arugula

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

Pepperoni, marinara, mozzarella, fresh basil

Hawaiian Pizza

$15.00

All-natural chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, pineapple, red onion, mozzarella, hickory-smoked BBQ sauce. Topped with fresh basil.

Brussels Sprouts & Goat Cheese Pizza

$17.00

Goat cheese, caramelized onion, fire-roasted red bell peppers, crushed red pepper, Parmesan, marinara pesto, sweet chili drizzle

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Marinera, Mozzarella

Salads

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Hard-boiled eggs, applewood-smoked bacon, shaved carrots, crispy chickpeas, tomatoes, feta jalapeno ranch dressing

Grilled Salmon with Iceberg Wedge & Orzo Pasta Salad

$18.00

Sustainable salmon, feta jalapeno ranch dressing

Honey-Ginger Roasted Brussels Sprout Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, goat cheese balls, red onions, candied walnuts in a lemon zest and roasted garlic vinaigrette

Beef Tenderloin Fajita Salad

$17.00

Mixed greens and tomato tossed in feta jalapeño dressing, avocado, tortilla strips.

Asian Chicken Salad

$15.00

Shredded grilled chicken, mixed greens, purple & Napa cabbage, carrots homemade pickling, cilantro, mint, sesame seeds, peanut sesame ginger vinaigrette

Chicken Salad Plate with Fresh Fruit

$14.00

Blend of all-natural chicken, walnut, celery, apple, and mayo. Served with warm pita

Local Farmers Market Salad

$13.00

Blend of Persian cucumber, cherry tomato, radish, Kalamata olive, red onion, goat cheese balls, crispy chickpeas, herb-roasted garlic vinaigrette on mixed greens.

Orzo Pasta Salad

$14.00

A refreshing blend of orzo pasta, red onion, black beans, red and green bell pepper, cilantro-lime jalapeno dressing

Vegan For All

Mediterranean Fusion Bowl

$15.00

Organic lentil brown rice, golden raisins, ginger-glazed Brussels sprouts, herb basmati rice, Cuban black beans, pico de gallo, butternut squash, avocado relish, cumin-cilantro vegan aioli.

The Nutritious Bowl

$16.00

Two organic tricolor quinoa and kale patties, organic brown rice, Cuban black beans, pico de gallo, avocado relish, seasonal vegetables, tahini drizzle.

Smashed Avocado Toast

$16.00

Freshly baked Italian rustic bread, a blend of Persian cucumber, cherry tomatoes, radish, kalamata olive, red onion, spicy chickpeas, tahini drizzle, herb-roasted new potatoes

Falafel Bowl

$16.00

Entrées

Gyros Plate w/Hand-Cut Fries

$18.00

Slices of savory seasoned lamb and beef, our signature tzatziki, jalapeño hummus, lettuce, tomato, onion, Persian cucumber dill salad, warm pita.

Local's Kabob Plate

$21.00

Tender and juicy skewers of beef tenderloin, grilled all-natural chicken or a combination of both with herb basmati rice, seasonal vegetables, Persian cucumber dill salad, warm pita

Mama’s Meatloaf

$18.00

All-natural beef with no antibiotics or added growth hormones with French green beans and mashed potatoes, topped with poblano mushroom cream sauce, garlic toast.

Lemon Pasta

$15.00

Angel hair pasta tossed in lemon zest and olive oil with capers, crushed red pepper, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic toast.

Penne Rustica

$15.00

Anaheim Grilled Chicken

$18.00

All natural chicken, roasted Anaheim chile cream sauce, herb basmati rice, seasonal vegetables, warm pita.

Southern Chicken-Fried Chicken

$18.00

Crispy all-natural chicken breast, garlic mashed potatoes topped with creamy mushroom poblano sauce, french green beans, garlic toast.

Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon

$23.00

Basmati lentil rice, seasonal vegetables, garlic toast.

Mediterranean Salmon

$22.00

Guacamole, feta with herb basmati rice, French green beans, warm pita.

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

$18.00

Organic brown rice, ginger-glazed Brussels sprouts, Persian cucumbers, scallion, avocado relish, toasted sesame seeds, chipotle chili drizzle.

Slow-Braised Short Rib

$27.00

Wraps

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$15.00

All-natural chicken, whole-wheat tortilla, avocado, Cuban black beans, lettuce, tomato, feta, chipotle chili sauce.

Beef Tenderloin Wrap

$16.00

All-natural beef tenderloin, avocado, tomato, lettuce, basmati rice, chipotle chili sauce in a whole-wheat tortilla.

Honey Glazed Salmon Wrap

$17.00

Whole-wheat tortilla with spring mix, bacon, avocado, chipotle chili sauce.

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Sweet Pot Fries

$5.00

SD House Salad

$5.00

SD Greek Salad

$5.00

Wedge Salad

$7.00

SD Fruit

$4.00

Extra Dressing (x2 2oz)

$0.75

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Plant-Based Happy Bowl

$8.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

All natural Chicken Fingers, with hand-cut fries.

Kids Pizza

$8.00

Kids Penne Marinara w/ Chk

$8.00

Kids Angel Hair w/ Meatballs

$8.00

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$8.00

Penne pasta with all-natural chicken and alfredo sauce

Kids Sunshine Bowl

$8.00

Kids Grill Cheese

$8.00

Kids grill Cheese, with choice of fresh fruit salad or hand-cut fries.

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Chicken & Broccoli

$8.00

Grilled chicken breast, with steamed broccoli.

Dessert

Desserts

White & Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake

$10.00

Triple Layer Carrot Cake

$10.00

New York Cheesecake

$10.00

Molten Lava Cake

$9.00

Croissant Bread Pudding

$9.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00

Cookie

$1.50

Brownies

$3.00

Online Ordering Drinks

N/A Beverages

Bottled Water

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50
Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola

$3.50

Coca-Cola Original Taste—the refreshing, crisp taste you know and love

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar

$3.50

Refreshing, crisp taste pairs perfectly with a meal or with friends

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.50

A delicious, crisp, sparkling cola for the refreshment you want

Dr Pepper

$3.50
Sprite

Sprite

$3.50

A delicious citrus taste that knows how to keep things cool​

House Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$3.50

Fresh Squeeze Orange Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.00

Classic Iced Tea

$2.25

Decaf

$3.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Espresso

$4.00

Americano

$5.00

Café Latte

$5.00

Café Mocha

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00