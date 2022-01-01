Velvet Taco The Woodlands, TX
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 4:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 4:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 4:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 4:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 4:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Velvet Taco is a temple to the liberated taco. We’re a one-of-a-kind taco concept serving premium food in a unique & funky fast-casual setting. Founded on the idea that tacos don’t have to be associated with Tex-Mex cuisine and can be made with the same care and quality ingredients as fine dining, Velvet Taco is where “anything goes meets the art of the possible.”
Location
9120 Gosling Road, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Avanti Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar - The Woodlands
No Reviews
2520 Research Forest Dr Suite 500 The Woodlands, TX 77381
View restaurant
Crust Pizza Co. - Panther Creek
No Reviews
4775 W. Panther Creek Drive The Woodlands, TX 77381
View restaurant
High Tower Cafe - Hughes 1800
No Reviews
1800 Hughes Landing Blvd. #101 Woodland, TX 77380
View restaurant