Velvet Taco The Woodlands, TX

review star

No reviews yet

9120 Gosling Road

The Woodlands, TX 77381

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Main Menu (Fall Menu 2022)

#1 Buffalo Chicken

$4.95

crisp tenders, house buffalo sauce, Danish bleu cheese, ranch crema, carrots, micro celery, flour tortilla

#4 Nashville

$4.75

crispy tofu, house shred, ranch crema, house brined pickles, flour tortilla

#10 Burger

$5.95

peppered bacon, smoked cheddar, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, velvet sauce, flour tortilla

Elote & Chips

$5.25

queso listo, Valentina, crema, queso fresco, lime

#2 Rotisserie Chicken

$5.25

queso blanco, roasted corn pico, charred tomato poblano salsa, cilantro, corn tortilla

#5 Paneer

$4.95

tomato chutney, tikka sauce, raita crema, Thai basil, flour tortilla

#11 Flank Steak

$5.95

portobello, queso blanco, grilled red onion, Mexican oregano, corn tortilla

Blanco Queso

$5.75

Velvet Taco heat sauce, salsa verde, charred tomato salsa, cilantro

#3 Tikka Chicken

$4.95

crisp tenders, spicy tikka sauce, buttered cilantro basmati rice, raita crema, Thai basil, flour tortilla

#6 Falafel

$4.95

tahini crema, arugula, tomato, pickled fresnos, avocado, pickled red onion, pea tendrils, lettuce wrap

#12 Angus

$6.25

barbacoa style, red chili mayo, avocado relish, queso blanco, micro cilantro, comte cheese encrusted flour tortilla

Curry Queso

$5.75

pickled onions, queso fresco, Thai basil, blue chips

#3.5 Picnic Chicken

$5.25

rotisserie chicken, avocado crema, warm honey-dijon potato salad, crispy chicken skin, cilantro, flour tortilla

#6.5 Beer Battered Cauliflower

$4.75

queso blanco, Texas Pete Sabor sauce, avocado corn pico, Texas Pete dust candied pepitas, flour tortilla

#14 Shrimp & Grits

$5.95

creole mayo, blackened shrimp, crispy pepper jack cheese grits, charred tomato salsa, micro cilantro, corn tortilla

Tater Tots

$5.95

herb goat cheese, smoked cheddar, avocado crema, chili butter, peppered bacon, micro greens

#18 Chicken & Waffle

$5.75

Crisp tenders, peppercorn gravy, green apple slaw, maple syrup, peppered bacon, red chili aioli, chives, waffle tortilla

#7 Cuban

$4.95

gruyere cheese, slow-roasted pulled pork, honey ham, peppered bacon, grain mustard, house brined pickle, crisp flour tortilla

#15 Salmon

$5.95

avocado crema, house shred, lime crema, roasted corn pico, pickled fresnos, micro cilantro, corn tortilla

Brisket Nachos

$5.95

blue corn chips, barbacoa-style brisket, white queso blanco, roasted corn pico, mayo crema, salsa verde, queso fresco, micro cilantro

Backdoor Chicken

$25.00

Includes: 1 Whole Rotisserie Chicken 6 Corn Tortillas 2 sides of 'Elote' Corn 1 side of Roasted Corn Pico 1 side of Heat Sauce *Mondays Only: BDC is unavailable for ordering online on Mondays. Visit your nearest Velvet Taco to place your order in-restaurant.

#8 Korean Fried Rice

$5.25

egg fried rice, Korean pork, red chile aioli, pickled red onion, jalapenos, grilled pineapple, cilantro, flour tortilla

#16 Fish & Chips

$5.95

curry mayo, malted french fries, house shred, beer battered Atlantic cod, pea tendrils, flour tortilla

Red Velvet Slice

$3.95

Fountain Bev

$2.79

#9 Pork & Shrimp Eggroll

$5.75
#17 Mexi-Cali Shrimp

$5.95

blackened shrimp, napa slaw, citrus lime crema, sriracha, avocado corn pico, micro cilantro, flour tortilla

WTF & Back Door Menu

Chicken Fried Steak

$5.50

Whole Bird

$15.00

Nashville Hot Chick

$5.75

Nashville Chicken & Waffle

$5.95

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$5.45

Black & Blue Burger

$5.95

Hangover Burger

$5.95
Brisket Nachos

$5.95

blue corn chips, barbacoa-style brisket, white queso blanco, roasted corn pico, mayo crema, salsa verde, queso fresco, micro cilantro

The Perfect Taco

Nashville Hot Cauliflower

$4.95

Gluten Free & Kid's

GF #2 Rotisserie Chicken (NEW)

$5.25

queso blanco, roasted corn pico, charred tomato poblano salsa, cilantro, corn tortilla

GF #3 Tikka Chicken (NEW)

$4.95

crisp tenders, spicy tikka sauce, buttered cilantro basmati rice, raita crema, Thai basil

GF #6 Falafel (NEW)

$4.95

tahini crema, arugula, tomato, pickled fresnos, avocado, pickled red onion, pea tendrils

GF #10 Burger (NEW)

$5.95

GF #15 Salmon (NEW)

$5.95

avocado crema, house shred, lime crema, roasted corn pico, pickled fresnos, and micro cilantro, corn tortilla

GF #17 Mexi-Cali Shrimp

$5.95

Kid's Tots (NEW)*

$2.50

Kid's Chicken Tenders (NEW)*

$4.25

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla (NEW)*

$4.25

Kid's Ham Quesadilla (NEW)*

$4.25

Kid's Chicken Quesadilla (NEW)*

$4.25

Kid's Chicken Taco (NEW)*

$4.25

Kid's Steak Taco (NEW)*

$4.25

Breakfast & Misc

#20 Velvet Griddle

$5.50

#21 Brisket Hash

$5.95

#22 Denver Omelette

$4.95

#23 Chilaquiles

$5.25

Extra Tortillas

Chips

$1.00

Olo / Rails WTF & Back Door Menu (NEW KID'S MENU)

GF #2 Rotisserie Chicken (NEW)

$5.25

queso blanco, roasted corn pico, charred tomato poblano salsa, cilantro, corn tortilla

GF #3 Tikka Chicken (NEW)

$4.95

crisp tenders, spicy tikka sauce, buttered cilantro basmati rice, raita crema, Thai basil

GF #6 Falafel (NEW)

$4.95

tahini crema, arugula, tomato, pickled fresnos, avocado, pickled red onion, pea tendrils

GF #8.5 Green Chile Pork

$4.95

GF #15 Salmon (NEW)

$5.95

avocado crema, house shred, lime crema, roasted corn pico, pickled fresnos, and micro cilantro, corn tortilla

Kid's Tots (NEW)*

$2.50

Kid's Chicken Tenders (NEW)*

$4.25

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla (NEW)*

$4.25

Kid's Ham Quesadilla (NEW)*

$4.25

Kid's Chicken Quesadilla (NEW)*

$4.25

Kid's Chicken Taco (NEW)*

$4.25

Kid's Steak Taco (NEW)*

$4.25

NA Beverages

BTL Jarritos Fruit Punch

$3.25

BTL Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.25

BTL Sprite

$3.00

BTL Mexican Coke

$3.75

BTL Dublin Gingerale

$3.00

BTL Dublin Red Cream

$3.00

Can Coke

$2.50

Can Coke Zero

$2.50

Can Diet Coke

$2.50

Can Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Fountain Bev

$2.79

Topo Chico Regular

$3.75

VT Water

$1.50

Kombucha Prickly Pear

$5.50

Beer

Can Austin Eastciders Blood Orange

$6.00

Can Buffalo Bayou Crush City

$5.00

Can Karbach Crawford Bock

$5.00

Can Lonestar

$5.50

Can Love Street

$6.00

Can Mich Ultra

$5.50

Can Miller Lite

$5.50

Can Modelo

$6.00

Can Shiner

$5.50

Can St. Arnold's Art Car

$5.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

White Claw Mango

$5.00

Alcohol

Reg Frozen Rita

$8.50

Reg Rocks Rita

$8.50

Frozen, Small (72oz)

$40.00

Rocks, Small (48oz)

$40.00

LG Frozen Rita

$11.50

LG Rocks Rita

$11.50

Frozen, Large (144oz)

$65.00

Rocks, Large (96oz)

$65.00

Reg Paloma

$8.50

LG Paloma

$11.50

Ranch Water

$8.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 4:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 4:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Velvet Taco is a temple to the liberated taco. We’re a one-of-a-kind taco concept serving premium food in a unique & funky fast-casual setting. Founded on the idea that tacos don’t have to be associated with Tex-Mex cuisine and can be made with the same care and quality ingredients as fine dining, Velvet Taco is where “anything goes meets the art of the possible.”

9120 Gosling Road, The Woodlands, TX 77381

