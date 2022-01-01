Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brooklyn Cafe

No reviews yet

4775 W Panther Creek Dr Ste 255

The Woodlands, TX 77381

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
Bagel With Cream Cheese
Traditional Taco

Bagels & Spreads

Bakers Dozen

$15.50

13 bagels of your choice

Bagel With Cream Cheese

Bagel With Cream Cheese

$3.50

Cream cheese on your choice of toasted bagel

Bagel With Butter

Bagel With Butter

$2.40

Butter on your choice of toasted bagel

Bagel With Jelly

Bagel With Jelly

$2.85

Grape or strawberry jelly on a toasted bagel

Bagels Only

Individual bagels, no spread

Bagel With Peanut Butter

Bagel With Peanut Butter

$3.00

Peanut butter on a toasted bagel

Bagel With Nutella

Bagel With Nutella

$3.15

Nutella on a toasted bagel

Bagel With Hummus

$3.75

Hummus on a toasted bagel

2oz Cream Cheese

2oz, 6oz, or 8oz of your choice of cream cheese

Mini Bagel

$0.80

Half sized plain or cinnamon raisin bagels

6oz Cream Cheese

8oz Cream Cheese

8oz Cream Cheese

Doggie Bagel Bone

$1.00

Plain bagel dough twisted into a dog bone

Breakfast Mains

Cinnamon French Toast

$8.50

Two slices of sourdough bread sprinkled with powdered sugar with your choice of bacon, ham, sausage.

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$3.75

Choice of meat, egg, and cheese on a toasted bagel.

No Egg Breakfast Sandwich

$4.50

Bacon, ham, or sausage & your choice of cheese on a toasted bagel.

Breakfast Wrap

Breakfast Wrap

$8.50

Eggs, cheese, hash browns, onions, & your choice of meat on a flour, wheat, or spinach wrap.

1 Pancake

$3.00

One pancake sprinkled with powdered sugar.

Breakfast Platter

Breakfast Platter

$8.25

Two eggs, choice of meat, & a side of a toasted bagel, bread, or hash browns.

Breakfast Omelette

Breakfast Omelette

$9.00

Two egg omelette with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Choice of meat and cheese available, with a side of a toasted bagel, bread or hash browns.

Corned Beef Hash Bowl

Corned Beef Hash Bowl

$9.25

Corned beef, hash browns, green bell peppers, onions grilled two over easy eggs, cheddar cheese & 1000 island dressing.

2 Pancakes

$5.95

Two pancakes sprinkled with powdered sugar.

Italian Taco

Italian Taco

$3.75

Scrambled egg with italian sausage, green bell peppers, onions, & jalapeño cream cheese on a corn or flour tortilla.

Traditional Taco

Traditional Taco

$3.75

Egg scrambled with bacon, cheddar cheese, & hash browns on a corn of flour tortilla.

Veggie Taco

Veggie Taco

$3.75

Eggs scrambled with spinach, mushrooms, green bell peppers, tomatoes, & veggie cream cheese on corn or flour tortilla.

Pancake Platter

$9.50

3 pancakes sprinkled with powdered sugar with your choice of bacon, ham, or sausage.

Avocado Toast

$5.00

Toast of your choice with avocado, roasted everything bagel seeds with an over easy egg on top.

Lox'n Bagel

$13.50

Smoked Salmon, capers($.25), onions, tomatoes, & cream cheese on your choice of bagel

Breakfast Sides

Hash Browns

$3.00

Regular side of hash browns

Loaded Hash

$4.00

Side of hash browns with bacon, grilled onions, & cheddar cheese.

Hash Deluxe

Hash Deluxe

$4.95

Side of hash browns with bacon, grilled onions, jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, topped with an over easy egg.

Bagel Dog

Sausage links wrapped in bagel dough

Egg(s) on the Side

Side of Bacon

$2.75

Side of Ham

$2.00

Side of Sausage

$2.15

Side of Toast

$1.75

Your choice of sourdough, wheat, or rye toast

Yogurt

Yogurt

$1.85

Chobani greek yogurt

Croissant

$2.50
Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$4.50

12oz cup of strawberries, blueberries, grapes, cantaloupe, & honeydew melon

Banana

$1.00

Specialty Lunch Sandwiches

The Club

The Club

$11.35

Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, swiss cheese, & secret sauce with your choice of turkey, ham, or both

The Ranch

The Ranch

$11.35

Grilled chicken & cheddar cheese with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, & secret sauce

The Southwest

The Southwest

$9.95

Grilled chicken & pepperjack cheese with grilled green bell peppers, onions, & secret sauce

The Fiesta

$9.95

Grilled chicken with your choice of two cheeses, grilled onions, jalapeños, & secret sauce

The Garden Veggie

The Garden Veggie

$8.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, carrots, cucumbers, & vegetable cream cheese

The Sante Fe

$10.50

Hot roast beef & provolone cheese with grilled onions, jalapeños, & secret sauce

The Buffalo Chicken

The Buffalo Chicken

$10.55

Grilled Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, parmesan cheese, & spicy buffalo sauce

The Viking

$10.25

Italian sausage & swiss cheese with grilled green bell peppers, onions, & secret sauce

The Patty Melt

$11.10

Angus beef burger, grilled onions, & swiss cheese on grilled rye bread

The Hangover Burger

The Hangover Burger

$11.75

Angus beef burger with cheddar cheese, bacon, grilled onions, jalapeños, ketchup, & an over easy egg on a grilled brioche bun

The M/O/S Burger

$10.95

Angus beef burger & swiss cheese with grilled onions, mushrooms, & secret sauce on a grilled brioche bun

The Texan

The Texan

$11.30

Angus beef burger & swiss cheese with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, & secret sauce

The Rueben

The Rueben

$11.00

Hot corned beef with swiss cheese, sauerkraut, & thousand island dressing on grilled rye bread

The BLT

$8.75

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo

Half Sandwich

Build Your Own Sandwich

Ham Sandwich

$9.50
Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$9.50

Salsilito Turkey Sandwich

$9.50

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Roast Beef Sandwich

$10.25

Hot Corned Beef Sandwich

$10.25

Hot Pastrami Sandwich

$10.25
Tuna Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.50

Egg Salad Sandwich

$8.50

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.50

Angus Beef Burger

$10.00

Salads & Soups

Green Salad

$8.25

Mixed greens with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, & carrots with a side of crackers, grilled cheese sanwich($2.50), or a bagel of your choice

Green Salad With...

Green Salad With...

$10.50

Green salad topped with your choice of chicken salad, egg salad, or tuna salad with a side of crackers, grilled cheese sandwich($2.50), or a bagel of your choice

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.25

Green salad topped with grilled chicken breast with a side of crackers, grilled cheese sandwich($2.50), or a bagel of your choice

Chef Salad

$11.75

Green salad topped with turkey, ham, & cheese with a side of crackers, grilled cheese sandwich($2.50), or a bagel of your choice

Stuffed Tomato

Stuffed Tomato

$10.50

Tomato stuffed with your choice of chicken salad, egg salad, or tuna salad with a side of crackers, grilled cheese sandwich($2.50), or a bagel of your choice

Soup of the Day

$6.25+

Sides

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$3.75

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Scoop of Chicken Salad

$5.85

Scoop of Tuna Salad

$5.85

Scoop of Egg Salad

$5.35
Chips

Chips

$1.50

Side of Lox

$6.50

Combo

$3.25

Sweets

Brownie

Brownie

$2.00

Homemade Brownie

Rice Krispie

Rice Krispie

$3.75

Homemade Rice Krispie

Empanadas

Empanadas

$6.00

Baked pastry stuffed with either cajeta (milk candy) or pineapple jelly covered in cinnamon sugar.

Scone

Scone

$3.45

Homemade Scones

Muffin

$3.75

Homemade Muffin

Cookie

Cookie

$1.60

Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookie

Cinnamon Circle

$0.50

Bagel bite covered in cinnamon sugar

Cinnamon Circle Dozen

Cinnamon Circle Dozen

$5.00

12 bagel bites covered in cinnamon sugar

Kids Menu

Kids Egg & Meat Platter

Kids Egg & Meat Platter

$7.25

One egg with your choice of bacon, ham, or sausage on the side

Kids PB & J

$7.25

On your choice of mini bagel or bread with grape or strawberry jelly

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.25

Kids Lunch Sandwich

$7.25

Turkey or ham with cheese on your choice of mini bagel or bread

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.25

On sourdough, wheat, or rye bread

Kids Pancake Platter

$7.25

One pancake with a side of breakfast meat or egg

Kids Breakfast tacos

$7.25

Two egg & cheese tacos on flour tortillas

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.25

Specialty Coffees

Honey Cream Latte

Honey Cream Latte

$5.45+

Espresso over hazelnut syrup with oat milk, topped with honey and cinnamon powder

Honey Vanilla Lavender Latte

Honey Vanilla Lavender Latte

$5.45+

Espresso over lavender and vanilla syrup with oat milk, topped with honey

Caramel Snickerdoodle Latte

Caramel Snickerdoodle Latte

$5.45+

Espresso over caramel & cinnamon syrup, topped with cinnamon powder & caramel drizzle

Brooklyn Twist Latte

$5.45+

Espresso over caramel & chocolate syrup, topped with caramel & chocolate drizzle

Brooklyn Bridge Latte

$5.45+

Espresso over chocolate & mint syrup

Red Velvet Latte

$5.45+

Pumpkin Cream Latte

$5.45+
Cold Brew Toffee Nut

Cold Brew Toffee Nut

$4.25+Out of stock

Toffee nut syrup over cold brew coffee, topped with sweet cream

Coffee of the Week

$5.50+
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Vanilla Chai Latte

$5.00+

Spiced Chai Latte

$5.00+

Frozen Coffee

$6.10
Single Shot Espresso

Single Shot Espresso

$2.00

Double Shot Espresso

$2.85

Coffees

Small Latte

Small Latte

$4.25

Large Latte

$4.75
Americano

Americano

$3.50+

Cappuccino

$5.25+

Caramel Macchiato

$5.25+
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.75+Out of stock

Mocha Latte

$4.50+

Espresso over chocolate syrup with milk of your choice

White Mocha Latte

White Mocha Latte

$4.50+

Espresso over white chocolate syrup with milk of your choice

Tuxedo Mocha

$4.50+

Half chocolate, half white chocolate with milk of your choice

Hot Chocolate

$5.35

Beverages

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.50
Brewed House Coffee

Brewed House Coffee

$2.70
Kids Apple Juice

Kids Apple Juice

$1.25
Bottle of Apple Juice

Bottle of Apple Juice

$2.35
Bottle of Orange Juice

Bottle of Orange Juice

$2.35
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$4.25
Whole Milk

Whole Milk

$1.50+
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$1.50+
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.00
Coke Bottle

Coke Bottle

$2.15
Diet Coke Bottle

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.45
Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$2.25
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.25
Aloe Love

Aloe Love

$3.50
Gatorade

Gatorade

$2.45

`

Smoothie

$6.00

Kombucha

$6.50

Bubbly probiotic tea

Merchandise

Everything Bagel Seasoning

Everything Bagel Seasoning

$3.00

Roasted Garlic, Onion, Salt, Poppy, Sesame and Everything Seeds.

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Follow us on instagram! @thebrooklyncafe

4775 W Panther Creek Dr Ste 255, The Woodlands, TX 77381

