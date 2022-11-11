Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lodi Tap House - Maple Park 309 Main St

review star

No reviews yet

309 Main St

Maple Park, IL 60151

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Taphouse Smash'd Burger
Club Chicken Wrap
Beer Battered Cheese Curds

Appetizers

Beer Battered Cheese Curds

$10.00

House made queso Menonita curds served with spicy banger aioli, topped with green onion

Lodi Pub Wings

$14.00

8 wings fried and tossed In your choice of honey sriracha, Korean ginger zing, BBQ, buffalo, or sweet chili

Bavarian Soft Pretzel

$15.00

Served with honey mustard and banger aioli

Deviled Eggs

$7.00

Topped with bacon bits and green onion; served with honey sriracha

Salads

Lodi Cobb Salad

$16.00

Red pepper, bacon, tomato, egg, grilled chicken, and red onion; served with your choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Grilled chicken, diced tomato, cracked pepper, grated parmesan, and Caesar dressing

Wraps

Club Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Breaded or grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, diced tomato, shredded cheese, onion, and Ranch dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Breaded or grilled chicken tossed In buffalo sauce, tomato, lettuce, shredded cheese, bacon, and onion

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, Romaine lettuce, diced tomato, Parmesan cheese, onion, and Caesar dressing

Signature Sandwiches

Taphouse Smash'd Burger

$13.50

Single patty with melted Velveeta cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion; served on a brioche bun *double available for upcharge

Buttermilk Brined Chicken

$13.00

Your choice of grilled or fried chicken; served with habanero jack cheese and chipotle maple aioli on a brioche bun

Taphouse Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Swiss, cheddar, mozzarella, and Velveeta cheeses grilled to perfection on organic country white bread

Hot Ham and Cheese

$14.00

Grilled ham on a brioche roll with choice of Velveeta, Swiss, cheddar, pepper jack, or mozzarella cheese

The Mill Street Reuben

$16.00

Made here since '72! Fresh roasted Corned Beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing; served on marble rye

Hot Honey Chicken

$15.00

Fried chicken with cheddar cheese, bacon, house made coleslaw, and a hot honey drizzle on a pearl sugar Belgium waffle; served with a side of syrup

Custom Smash Burger

$13.50

Kids

Gilled Cheese

$5.00

Velveeta and cheddar cheeses on white bread

Kids Smash'd Burger

$7.00

Two Smash'd burger sliders with Velveeta cheese

Dirt n' Worms

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate pudding, Cool Whip, crushed Oreos, and gummy worms

Dessert

Ice Cream Sundae

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake

$8.00

Sides

House Fries

$6.00

Blackened Slaw

$4.00

Potato Salad

$7.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Specials

November Smash'd Italian Smash

$16.00

Single Smash'd Patty Topped With Cheddar Cheese, A Sweet Chili Glazed Pineapple Ring, Jalapeños, Fried Onion Strings, and House Made Banger Aioli

Extra Sauce

Beer Cheese Cup

$2.50

Ranch SIDE

$0.50

Banger SIDE

$0.50

Blue Cheese SIDE

$0.50

Italian SIDE

$0.50

French SIDE

$0.50

Honey Mustard SIDE

$0.50

Raspberry Vin SIDE

$0.50

Mayo SIDE

$0.50

1000 island SIDE

$0.50

Buffalo SIDE

$0.50

Sweet Chili SIDE

$0.50

Honey Sriracha SIDE

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

BBQ side

$0.50

Tshirts

Tie Dye long sleeve

$40.00

T Shirt

$20.00

Solemn Oath Mug

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

309 Main St, Maple Park, IL 60151

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Dough Brothers Pizzeria
orange star4.6 • 707
20 W. Benson Ave Cortland, IL 60112
View restaurantnext
Sycamore Dairy Ripple - 675 East State Street
orange starNo Reviews
675 East State Street Sycamore, IL 60178
View restaurantnext
Dough Brothers Pizzeria - Elburn - 107 Valley Drive Unit G&H
orange starNo Reviews
107 Valley Drive Unit G&H Elburn, IL 60119
View restaurantnext
Corner Grind - 2 S Main St.
orange starNo Reviews
2 S Main St. Elburn, IL 60119
View restaurantnext
Obscurity Brewing - 113 West North Street
orange starNo Reviews
113 West North Street Elburn, IL 60119
View restaurantnext
The Dirty Bird
orange star4.8 • 34
124 South Maple Street Sycamore, IL 60178
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Maple Park
Hampshire
review star
No reviews yet
Geneva
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Batavia
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
South Elgin
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Elgin
review star
Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)
West Chicago
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Yorkville
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston