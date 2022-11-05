Corner Grind 2 S Main St.

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Turkey BLT
Iced Tea
Pork Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

Sandwiches

No Meat Breakfast Sandwich

$4.50

1 or 2 eggs and American cheese, served on a buttered English muffin

Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

$5.50

Egg, bacon, and American cheese; served on a buttered English muffin

Ham Breakfast Sandwich

$5.50

Egg, ham, and American cheese; served on a buttered English muffin

Pork Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

$5.50

Egg, pork sausage, and American cheese; served on a buttered English muffin

Turkey Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

$5.50

Egg, turkey sausage, and American cheese; served on a buttered English muffin

Denver Breakfast Sandwich

$6.00

Egg, ham, white cheddar, peppers, and onion; served on a buttered English muffin

Darby Breakfast Sandwich

$6.50

Egg, bacon, ham, Swiss cheese, Dijon mayo, peppers, and onions; served on a buttered English muffin

Scrambowl

Bacon Scrambowl

$4.75

Double Egg with either Bacon or Pork Sausage, Vermont Cheddar and Avocado in a bowl

Turkey Sausage Scrambowl

$4.75

Pork Sausage Scrambowl

$4.75

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$3.95

Hot Oatmeal with Brown Sugar and Butter

Overnight Oats

$5.00

Regular or Dairy Free with Berries or Banana and Granola

Granola and Milk

$4.25

Bagels

Bagel

$3.25

Misc Breakfast

Almond Butter Banana Wrap

$5.00

Yogurt Parfait

$5.00

Side sauce

$0.25

Side egg

$2.00

Side breakfast meat

$2.95

Side of bread

$1.75

Cold Sandwiches

Corner Grind

$11.05

Corned Beef, Pastrami, Horseradish Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Mayo on a French Baguette

Turkey BLT

$11.05

Turkey, Bacon, Havarti, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on a French Baguette

Italian

$11.55

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pepperoncinis, and Deli Dressing on a French Baguette

Blackbird

$11.55

Blackened Turkey, 3 Pepper Colby Jack, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Mayo on a French Baguette

Beef and Cheddar

$11.25

Roast Beef, White Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Mayo on a French Baguette

Yard Bird

$10.25

Homemade Chicken Salad, Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato on a French Baguette

Balsamic BLT

$12.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Balsamic Mayo on Thick-Cut, Grilled White Bread

Veggie

$9.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Carrot, Cucumber, Roasted Red Pepper, and Edamame Hummus on Toasted Multigrain Bread

Soup Combo

$11.95

Small-sized Cold Sandwich with a 12oz bowl of our Weekly Soup

Custom

$11.05

Hot Sandwiches

Ham and Swiss

$12.45

Ham, Swiss, and Dijon Mayo on Sourdough

Italian Beef Panini

$12.50

Roast Beef, Provolone, Bell Peppers, and Onion on Sourdough

Triple Cheese

$9.75

Havarti, Mozzarella, and Cheddar Cheeses on Sourdough

Porky

$12.75

Barbecued Pulled Pork and White Cheddar on a Ciabatta Bun

Custom Hot

$11.05

Soups and Salads

Soup Of The Week: Broccoli Cheddar

$4.25

Served with your choice of bread or crackers

Thailand

$10.00

Lettuce, Cabbage, Cucumber, Carrot, Onion, and Edamame with Sesame Thai Dressing

Julienne

$13.00

Ham, Turkey, White Cheddar, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, and Carrot

Rotisserie Caesar

$13.00

Sliced Rotisserie Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Parmesan, and homemade Croutons with homemade Caesar Dressing

Bag of chips

$0.75

Kids Lunch

Kids PB and J

$4.25

Smooth Peanut Butter and Grape Jelly on sliced White Bread

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.25

American Cheese grilled on sliced White Bread

Kids Meat and Cheese

$6.75

Turkey, Ham, or Salami with American Cheese on sliced White Bread

Coffee

Corner Grind Blend

$3.00+

Our signature blend, custom-roasted

Coffee REFILL

$0.69+

Decaf Columbian

$3.00+

Red Eye

$4.00+

Canadian

$4.20+

Our 24 hour cold brew with maple spice, brown sugar, cream & coffee cubes.

Surge

$4.75+

Cold Brew

$4.20+

Espresso

Espresso

$2.25+

Red Eye

$4.00+

Americano

$2.25+

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Latte

$3.75+

Mocha

$4.25+

White Mocha

$4.25+

Breve

$4.50+

Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso

$5.50+

Hot Tea

Black Tea

$3.00+

Green Tea

$3.00+

Fruit Tea

$3.00+

Herbal Tea

$3.00+

Hot Drinks

Chai Latte

$3.75+

Steamer

$2.15+

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Apple Cider

$3.00+

Matcha Latte

$3.75+

Hot Tea

$3.00+

Iced Drinks

Iced Chai Latte

$4.00+

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Iced Tea

$3.25+

Lemonade

$3.15+

50/50

$3.00+

Desert Pear Lemonade

$3.75+

White Milk

$1.50+

Chocolate Milk

$2.05+

Blended Drinks

Frappe

$5.00+

Smoothie

$5.00+

Dairy-free Smoothie

$5.50+

Slushes

$3.20+

Frozen Chocolate Milk

$2.50+

Kids Drinks

Kids Milk

$1.25

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.85

Kids Steamer

$1.35

Kids Hot Chocolate

$1.85

Kids Lemonade

$2.50

Kids Apple Cider

$1.75

Kids Slush

$2.70

Kids Smoothie

$4.00

Apple Juice

$2.10

Free Drink Reward

Free Drink Reward

Food Specials

Pump Up the Jam

$12.50

Hail Caesar

$12.50

Raisin the Roof

$6.00

Drink Specials

Chai-Der

$3.50+

Real Pumpkin Frappe

$5.75+

Honey Bunches

$4.75+

Bakery (Copy)

Scone

$2.95

Muffin

$2.75

Cookie

$1.25

Coffee Cake

$3.25

Granola Bar

$2.00

Donut

$2.25

Bread

$2.50

Snickerdoodle Bar

$2.50Out of stock

Brownie

$2.50

Pecan Shortbread

$2.95

Triple Lemon Pound Cake

$2.50

GF Cinnamon Roll

$5.25

GF Blueberry Muffin

$4.50

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00Out of stock

Rice Crispy

$2.00

S'mores Bar

$2.50Out of stock

Pre Packed (Copy)

Soda Can

$1.00

Water Bottle

$1.00

Hummus Platter

$5.00Out of stock

Orange Juice

$1.00Out of stock

Soul Loco Nitro Can

$3.75

Banana

$0.75Out of stock

Pre-packed

Coffee Beans

$10.00+

Espresso Beans

$12.00+

Benjamin Tea Tin

$13.00

Candle

$13.00

Tumbler

$13.00

Sandwich Trays

Turkey Blt 2-3"

$10.00

Corner Grind 2-3"

$10.00

Beef and Cheddar 2-3"

$10.00

Italian 2-3"

$10.00

Blackbird 2-3"

$10.00

Veggie 2-3"

$10.00

Assortment Sandwich 2-3"

$10.00

Bagged Lunch W/Cookie

Turkey Blt w/cookie and Chips

$11.00

Beef and cheddar w/cookie and Chips

$11.00

Corner Grind w/cookie and Chips

$11.00

Blackbird w/cookie and Chips

$11.00

Italian w/cookie and Chips

$11.00

Yard Bird w/cookie and Chips

$11.00

Veggie w/cookie and Chips

$11.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Elburn’s favorite coffee shop since 2014. Specializing in espresso, coffee, homemade baked goods & freshly made sandwiches!

Website

Location

2 S Main St., Elburn, IL 60119

Directions

