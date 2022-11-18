Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Water Bar Geneva

review star

No reviews yet

315 West State Street

Geneva, IL 60174

Order Again

In The Case

Brownie

$4.50Out of stock

Apple Fritter

$3.50Out of stock

Confetti Donut

$3.25Out of stock

Oat Chocolate Muffin

$3.50

Chocolate No Nut Butter

$3.50

Vanilla Cakepop

$3.50Out of stock

Chocolate Chip

$3.75

Oatmeal Cookie

$3.75

Oreo Cake Pop

$3.50

Chocolate Chip Cake Pops

$3.50

Lemon Poppyseed Muffins

$3.50

Oatmeal Raisin Donut Squares

$3.50

Apple Cider Doughnuts

$3.25

S'more Cupcake

$3.50

Cookies N Cream

$3.50

Mint Oreo Brownie

$4.00

Lemon Curd Filled Cupcake

$3.50

Strawberry Chocolate Filled Cupcakes

$3.50

Discounted Apple Cider Box

$14.00

Pre-Packaged

Ready Vanilla Cake Mix

$12.99Out of stock

Ready Scone Mix

$12.99Out of stock

Ready Brownie Mix

$14.99Out of stock

Ready Oatmeal Cookie Mix

$12.99Out of stock

Ready Double Chocolate Cake Mix

$14.99Out of stock

Standard Drinks

Americano

Americano

$3.25+

Fresh espresso shots and the perfect blend of hot water.

Black Coffee

Black Coffee

$3.25+

Fresh brewed, hot, black coffee.

Cafe Au Lait

$3.75+

Café au lait is coffee with hot milk added.

Cappucino

$3.75+

An Italian coffee drink that is prepared with equal parts double espresso, steamed milk, and steamed milk foam.

Chai Tea Latte

$3.75+

Caffeinated chai tea latte, made hot with frothed oatmilk or cold with ice.

Create Your Own Latte

$3.25+
Decaf Coffee

Decaf Coffee

$3.25+

Fresh brewed, hot, black, decaf coffee.

Espresso

$3.25+

Flat White

$3.75+

Flavored latte

$3.75+

Latte Macchiato

$3.75+
Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.75+

Fresh brewed, black coffee, with a hint of caramel and frothed oatmilk.

Mocha Latte

$3.75+

Steampunk

$3.25+

Cold Brew

$3.75+

Bowl

Rice & Bean Bowl

$9.99

Salad

Hearty Salad

$9.99

Burger

Burger & Puffs

$10.50

Our combo burger and fries (sweet potato puffs) on our vegan and gluten free buttered bun; toasted to perfection and made to order. Comes with one (1) patty included and you can add an extra one (1) or two (2) patties to customized the burger to your liking.

Snacks

Chips

$1.50

Chips + Salsa

$2.50

Chips + Queso

$3.00

Chips + Guacamole

$3.50

Current Specials

#1 Affogato

$3.75+

#2 Lavender Lemon

$3.75+

#3 Peppermint White Mocha

$3.75+

#4 Spiced Chai Latte

$3.75+

#5 Cinnamon Roll Latte

$3.75+

#6 Sprinkle Cupcake Latte

$3.75+

#7 Caramel Apple Pie

$3.75+

#8 Pumpkin Spice Latte

$3.75+

#9 Toasted Marshmallow

$3.75+

#10 Gingerbread House

$3.75+

Hot Chocolate

Build Your Own

Coconut Based Ice Cream

$6.50+

Milk Shakes

$6.00+

Sweet Creations

Coconut Based Ice Cream

$7.50+

Milk Shakes

$7.00+

Custom Cake

$60.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Put good in - Get good out The Water Bar is a fully vegan, gluten free and peanut free eatery for people of all walks of life. Here to make allergy sensitive eating the new norm; while providing an fun and engaging EATERTAINMENT experience. Family owned, locally staffed and community focused.

315 West State Street, Geneva, IL 60174

