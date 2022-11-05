Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Bien Trucha

5,183 Reviews

$$

410 W State St

Geneva, IL 60134

Popular Items

Bien Trucha
Pescado
Esquites

Thanksgiving Package

Turkey Chiles En Nogada Package

Turkey Chiles En Nogada Package

$99.00

IMPORTANT: PLEASE SELECT NOV 23th WHEN PURCHASING THIS PACKAGE. THIS ITEMS IS ONLY AVAILABLE FOR PICK UP NOV 23th. REHEATING INSTRUCTIONS WILL BE PROVIDED. Package contains: Chiles // four poblano pepper stuffed with shredded braised turkey breast in tomato sofrito, peach, pine nuts, almonds and sweet potatoes, topped with butternut squash-nogada sauce & dried cranberries Poblano Rice // 1/4 pan of white rice, poblano pepper, chihuahua cheese & crema Esquites // 1/4 pan of grilled corn, epazote-butter, lemon aioli, queso cotija, chile piquin Serves 4 people.

Party Size

Family Meal Bien Trucha

Family Meal Bien Trucha

$75.00

1/4 pan of grilled skirt steak, chorizo, melted chihuahua 1/4 pan rice, 1/4 pan of beans, tortillas, salsa serrano. Feeds 4-5 people

Family Meal Pastor

Family Meal Pastor

$65.00

1/4 pan of ancho-guajillo marinated pork 1/4 pan of rice 1/4 of beans tortillas, cilantro, onions, pineapple, salsa morita Feeds 4-5 people

Family Meal Pollo Almendrado

Family Meal Pollo Almendrado

$65.00

1/4 pan of Pollo Almendrado 1/4 pan of rice 1/4 of beans, tortillas, crema, pickled onion Feeds 4-5 people

1/4 Pan Bien Trucha

1/4 Pan Bien Trucha

$55.00

1/4 Pan of grilled skirt steak, chorizo, melted chihuahua Tortillas & Salsa Serrano 15 tacos approx.

1/4 Pan Pastor

1/4 Pan Pastor

$45.00

1/4 Pan of ancho-guajillo marinated pork Tortillas, Cilantro, Onions, Pineapple, Salsa Morita 15 tacos approx.

1/4 Pan Verduras Papas

1/4 Pan Verduras Papas

$40.00

potatoes, poblano pepper, onions, crema, poblano aioli.

1/4 Pan Pollo Almendrado

1/4 Pan Pollo Almendrado

$45.00

shredded chicken, braised almendrado salsa, pickled onions, crema, toasted sesame seeds

1/4 Pan Esquites

1/4 Pan Esquites

$25.00

Grilled Corn, Epazote-Butter, Lemon Aioli, Queso Cotija, Chile Piquin Feeds 4-5 people

1/4 Pan Arroz

1/4 Pan Arroz

$20.00

white rice, poblano, chihuahua cheese., cream. Feeds 4-5 people

1/4 Pan Frijoles

1/4 Pan Frijoles

$15.00

Refried Pinto Beans, Chipotle Feeds 4-5 people

1/2 QT Guacamole & Chips

1/2 QT Guacamole & Chips

$19.00

fresh avocados, lime, tomatillo, onion, cilantro charred serrano, cotija + chips

Botanas

Guacamole Tradicional

Guacamole Tradicional

$11.00

fresh avocados, lime, tomatillo, onion, cilantro charred serrano, cotija + chips

Guacamole del Dia

Guacamole del Dia

$12.00

chef’s choice with a unique twist + chips

Elote Dip

Elote Dip

$9.00

roasted corn, onions, cilantro, serrano pepper-lime pickle, tajin + chips

Chips

Chips

$1.50

corn tortilla chips

Sides

Esquites

Esquites

$8.00

grilled corn, epazote-butter, lemon aioli queso cotija, piquin

Arroz

Arroz

$6.00

white rice, poblano, crema, chihuahua cheese

Frijoles

Frijoles

$4.00

refried pinto beans, chipotle, garlic

Tacos (2 per order)

Pescado

Pescado

$9.75

crispy beer battered tilapia, red cabbage, onion tomato, lime, chipotle-morita aioli

Diabla

Diabla

$9.75

sauteed shrimp, chipotle butter-mojo de ajo, onion, avocado

Calabaza

Calabaza

$9.00

grilled squash, charred panela cheese, pinto beans, tomato-arbol salsa

Pastor

Pastor

$9.25

ancho-guajillo marinated pork, cilantro, onion, pineapple, morita salsa

Quiubo

Quiubo

$9.50

braised beef, melted chihuahua cheese, pepino relish, scallions, avocado-salsa cruda

Bien Trucha

Bien Trucha

$10.00

carne asada, chorizo, melted chihuahua cheese, roasted tomatillo-serrano salsa

Pollo Almendrado

Pollo Almendrado

$9.25

shredded chicken, braised almendrado salsa, pickled onions, crema, toasted sesame seeds

Sopas

Crema de Pimiento

Crema de Pimiento

$8.00

creamy roasted pimiento pepper soup, tatemada de queso

Salsas

Salsa Serrano 8oz Jar

Salsa Serrano 8oz Jar

$7.00

tomatillo, serrano pepper, garlic, onion

Salsa Morita 8oz Jar

Salsa Morita 8oz Jar

$7.00

tomatillo, morita pepper, garlic, onion.

Salsa Habanero 8oz Jar

Salsa Habanero 8oz Jar

$7.00

tomatoes, lime juice, habanero peppers, garlic, onion.

Salsa Trio 8oz Jars

Salsa Trio 8oz Jars

$18.00

Serrano, Morita and Habanero 8oz Jars.

Postres

fried churro dough, chocolate fudge, abasolo whisky, dusted in cinnamon sugar
Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$9.00

fluffy white cake soaked in three milks, almond chantilly, blueberry preserve

Flan

Flan

$9.00

mexico city style vanilla hard custard, dark sugar, rompope

Refrescos

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$4.00
Jarritos Grapefruit

Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.00
Jarritos Mineragua

Jarritos Mineragua

$3.00
Jarritos Mandarina

Jarritos Mandarina

$3.00
Coke

Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00

Mixes

1L Margarita Mix

1L Margarita Mix

$35.00

Our House Citrus Mix (Secret Recipe) and Instructions On How To Make The Perfect Margarita! Grab a Bottle of Triple Sec and Your Favorite Tequila or Mezcal If You Don't Already Have Them At Home! *Makes Approx 15-17 Cocktails*

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
