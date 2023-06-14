Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Livia Italian Eatery - Geneva

1,885 Reviews

$$

207 S 3rd St

Geneva, IL 60134

Popular Items

Farmers Chicken Salad

$18.00

Leafy Greens | Balsamic Chicken | Avocado | Strawberry | Corn | Pecans | Feta | Lemon Basil Vinaigrette

Honey Ricotta

$11.00

Honeycomb | Micro Basil | Fig Mostarda | Whipped Ricotta | Grilled Toast

Tuscan Wedge Salad

$12.00

Little Gem Lettuce | Bacon | Gorgonzola | Tomatoes | Chives | Creamy Parmesan Dressing

FOOD

Small Plates

Lobster Bisque

$8.00

EVOO | Chives

Honey Ricotta

$11.00

Honeycomb | Micro Basil | Fig Mostarda | Whipped Ricotta | Grilled Toast

Meatballs & Polenta

$14.00

Hand-Crafted Veal Meatballs | Roasted Tomato Sauce | Creamy Polenta | Parmesan

Shrimp & Calamari Fritti

$14.00

Crisp Calamari + Shrimp | Cherry Peppers | Lemon Aioli

Avocado & Kale Dip

$13.00

Fresh Avocado Smash | Sunflower Seeds | Cilantro | Grapefruit | Evoo | Flaxseed Crackers

Zucchini Fries

$11.00

Crisp Zucchini | Parmesan | Lemon | Creamy Parmesan

Tuscan Shrimp & Eggplant

$14.00

Crispy Eggplant | Blackened Shrimp | Peppers | Vino | Spicy Creole Sauce

Crab Fonduta

$16.00

Lump Crab | Fontina Cheese | Old Bay | Parmesan | Toasted Ciabatta | Crackers

Eggplant + Tomato Caprese

$15.00

Crispy Eggplant | Fresh Mozzarella | Heirloom Tomatoes | Evoo | 100 Year Balsamic | Basil

Greens + Grains

Side Caesar

$10.00

Romaine | Tomatoes | Croutons | Lemon | Black Pepper

Tuscan Wedge Salad

$12.00

Little Gem Lettuce | Bacon | Gorgonzola | Tomatoes | Chives | Creamy Parmesan Dressing

Livia House Salad

$12.00

Little Gem Lettuce | Carrots | Avocado | Tomato | Radishes | Cucumber | Red Wine Vinaigrette | 100 Year Balsamic

Roasted Beet Salad

$12.00

Roasted Beets | Goat Cheese | Pistachio | Spinach | Quinoa | Fennel | Champagne Vinaigrette

Shrimp Louie Salad

$22.00

Romaine | Napa Cabbage | Radicchio | Avocado | Tomatoes | Asparagus | Jumbo Shrimp | Eggs | Radish | Lemon Vinaigrette | Louie Dressing

Blackened Salmon & Quinoa Salad

$19.00

Kale | Fresh Salmon | Organic Quinoa | Tomatoes | Peppers | Squash | Lemon Basil Vinaigrette

Farmers Chicken Salad

$18.00

Leafy Greens | Balsamic Chicken | Avocado | Strawberry | Corn | Pecans | Feta | Lemon Basil Vinaigrette

Square Meal Salmon Bowl

$22.00

Spicy Black Beans | Farro Grains | Quinoa | Peppers | Mango | Avocado | Cheddar | Scottish Salmon | Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette

Livia Cobb Salad

$18.00

Little Gem Lettuces | Bacon | Tomato | Gorgonzola | Eggs | Cucumber | Crispy Chicken | Chives | Creamy Parmesan

Tenderloin Steak Salad

$22.00

4 oz. Filet Medallion | Tomato | Gorgonzola | Mushrooms | Candied Pecans | Creamy Horseradish | 100 Year Balsamic | Potato Straws

Simple Arugula & Blackened Shrimp

$18.00

Baby Arugula | Fennel | Tomatoes | Blackened Shrimp | Parmesan | Pine Nuts | Lemon Vinaigrette

Large Caesar

$14.00

Romaine | Tomatoes | Croutons | Lemon | Black Pepper

Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.00

Romaine | Tomatoes | Grilled Chicken Breast | Croutons | Lemon | Black Pepper

Salmon Caesar Salad

$18.00

Pasta

Wild Mushroom Sacchetti

$19.00

Wild Mushrooms | Goat Cheese | Basil | Fresh Herbs | Chili Flake | Garlic | Shallots | Truffle

8 Finger Cavatelli alla Vodka

$22.00

Chilis | Mascarpone | Basil | Prosciutto | Chicken | Spicy Tomato Cream Sauce

Nonna's Spaghetti & Meatballs

$22.00

House-Made Veal Meatballs | Roasted Tomato Sauce | Parmesan | 100 Year Balsamic

Mezzaluna Bolognese

$23.00

House-Made Italian Meat Sauce | Parmesan | Basil | Mezzaluna Pasta | Parmigiano Reggiano

Pasta Livia

$19.00

Garganelli Pasta | Roasted Red Pepper | Parmesan Cream | Chicken | Basil | Mushrooms | Spinach

Chicken Milanese

$25.00

Crispy Hand-Breaded Chicken | Mozzarella | EVOO | Linguini Fini | Herb Butter | Pomodoro

Eggplant Parmesan

$19.00

Hand-Breaded Eggplant | EVOO | Mozzarella | Linguini Fini | Basil Pesto | Roasted Tomato Sauce | 100 Year Balsamic

Flatbread

Farmers Wife

$14.00

Tomato Sauce | Basil | Mozzarella | Arugula | Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes | Lemon | Fontina

Wild Mushroom

$14.00

Roasted Garlic Truffle Sauce | Fontina | Wild Mushrooms | Goat Cheese | Kale | Arugula | Balsamic Syrup

Pepperoni & Pepper Flatbread

$14.00

Fontina | Mozzarella | Roasted Banana Peppers | Pepperoni | Pizza Sauce | Parmesan

Prosciutto + Arugula Flatbread

$16.00

Evoo | Roasted Garlic | Basil | Oregano | House Mozzarella | Burrata | Prosciutto di Parma | Lemon | Arugula

House Specialties

Blackened Pork Chop

$29.00

12 oz. French Cut | Pan Seared | Maitre d'Hotel Butter | Whipped Potatoes | Asparagus

New Zealand Lamb Chops

$42.00

Gorgonzola Crusted | Seasonal Vegetables or Creamed Spinach | Whipped Potatoes | Veal Demi Glace

Twin Medallions of Beef

$32.00

Two 4 oz. Filet Medallions | Whipped Potatoes | Asparagus | Gorgonzola | Demi | Crab & Shrimp | Bernaise

Petite Filet Mignon

$24.00

4 oz. Filet | Romano Crusted Tomato | Whipped Potatoes | Asparagus | Herb Butter

Chicken Limone

$23.00

Herb Marinated | Pan-Seared Chicken | Artichokes | Sweet Potato | French Green Beens | Garlic | Shallots | Lemon Caper Butter Sauce

Chicken Under the Brick

$24.00

Half Chicken | Evoo | Garlic | Rosemary | Thyme | Whipped Potatoes | French Green Beans | Herb Butter

Steakhouse Burger

$17.00

8 oz. Beef Patty | Bacon Jam | Tillamook White Cheddar Cheese | Rosemary Aioli | Lettuce | Tomato | Bacon | Brioche Bun | House-Cut Fries

Maryland Shrimp & Crab Cakes

$33.00

Sweet Shrimp | Lump Crab | Lemon | Old Bay | Peppers | Potato | Seasonal Vegetables

Lobster fra Diavolo

$36.00

Garganelli Pasta | Sweet Shrimp | Fresh Lobster | Mushrooms | Chives | Vino | Spicy Tomato Sauce

Scottish Salmon

$28.00

Pan Roasted | Vegetable Succotash | Herb Farrotto | Lemon Broth

Lake Superior Whitefish Piccata

$28.00Out of stock

Filet of Whitefish | Baby Yukon Potatoes | Spinach | Capers | Lemon Butter Sauce | 100 Year Balsamic

Desserts

Tiramisu

$8.00

Espresso | Lady Fingers | Sweet Mascarpone | Coffee Sauce

Ricotta Cheesecake

$8.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Fresh Berry Sauce | Kahlua Fudge

Kids

Kid Buttered Noodles

$5.00

Cavatappi Noodles | Butter

Kid Pasta Pesto

$6.00

Cavattapi Pasta | Basil Pesto | Parmesan

Kid Pasta Marinara

$6.00

Cavattapi Pasta | Tomato Sauce | Parmesan

Kid Mac + Cheese

$6.00

Cavattapi Pasta | Creamy Cheddar Cheese Sauce

Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

$6.00

2 Meatballs | Marinara | Spaghetti Noodles

Kid Cheese Flatbread

$5.00

Tomato Sauce | Mozzarella

Kid Pepperoni Flatbread

$5.00

Tomato Sauce | Mozzarella | Pepperoni

Kids Salmon

$12.00

Pan Roasted | Green Beans | Whipped Potato

Kid Medallion

$12.00

3 oz. Filet of Beef | Green Beans | Whipped Potatoes

Sides

1 Meatball

$2.50

2 Meatballs

$5.00

Bread

Side Asparagus

$5.00

Side Baby Yukons

$5.00

Side Brussels Sprouts

$5.00

Side Cauliflower Crust

$7.00

Side Creamed Spinach

$5.00Out of stock

Side French Fries

$5.00

Side Green Beans

$5.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side Mixed Vegetables

$6.00

Side Potato Pave

$5.00

1/2 PRICED WINE WEDNESDAYS

1/2 Priced Red Bottle

BTL Alanera - Black Wing

$23.00

BTL Ali Super Tuscan

$19.00

SUPER TUSCAN | Donna Laura “Ali” | Toscana, Italy

BTL Birichino "St Georges" Pinot Noir

$29.00

BTL Bolgheri Super Tuscan

$84.00

SUPER TUSCAN | Michelle Satta “Piastraia” Bolgheri Rosso | (Sangiovese, Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon) | Toscana, Italy

BTL Cain Cuvee NV17

$36.00

BTL Casaloste Chianti

$27.00

CHIANTI CLASSICO | Bramosia | Toscana, Italy

BTL Col Dei Venti "Tufoblu"

$39.00

BARBARESCO | Col dei Venti “Túfoblu” | Piedmont, Italy

BTL Colombini Brunello D'Montalcino

$120.00

BRUNELLO D’MONTALCINO | Colombini Brunello d’ Montalcino | Toscana, Italy

BTL Cotarella "Sodale" Merlot

$30.00

BTL Farina Amarone

$90.00

AMARONE CLASSICO SUPERIORE | Remo Farina | Veneto, Italy

BTL G.D. Vajra Albe Barolo

$37.50

BTL Head High Pinot Noir

$24.00

PINOT NOIR | Costa de Oro | Santa Maria Valley, California

BTL Hedges "Red Mountain" Cabernet

$33.00

BTL Highlands "Forty One" Cabernet

$21.00Out of stock

BTL Highway 12 Pinot Noir

$21.00

CABERNET SAUVIGNON | Highway 12 | Sonoma, California

BTL Il Borro Toscana IGT

$110.00

BTL Kenwood "Six Ridges" Cabernet

$29.00

BTL Klinker Brick "Brickmason Blend"

$25.00

BTL LEGIT Cabernet

$39.00

BTL Luberri "Biga" Rioja

$25.00

ZINFANDEL | Foxglove | Paso Robles, California

BTL Ridge "East Bench" Zinfandel

$82.00

BTL San Salvatore Aglianico

$34.50

BTL Terlano Pinot NOIR

$31.00

BTL The Four Graces Pinot Noir

$29.00

BTL Tolaini Al Passo Super Tuscan

$29.00

BTL Wade Cellars Cabernet

$37.50

1/2 Priced White Bottle

BTL Birichino Chenin Blanc

$26.00

BTL Cadre "Sea Queen" Albarino

$24.00

BTL Carneros Chardonnay

$24.00

CHARDONNAY | Carneros | Carneros, California

BTL Ceretto "Blange" Arneis

$24.00

BTL Comtesse Marion Chardonnay

$21.00

BTL Danzante Pinot Grigio

$19.00

PINOT GRIGIO | il Conti | Veneto, Italy

BTL Domaine Fleuriet Sauvignon Blanc

$29.00Out of stock

BTL Eroica Reisling

$21.00Out of stock

BTL Failla Chardonnay

$32.00Out of stock

BTL Goosecross Cellars Sauvignon Blanc

$29.00

BTL Jolie Laide "Mere" Pinot Gris

$33.00

BTL Jordan Chardonnay

$34.00

BTL Koha SB

$21.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC | Framingham Nobody’s Hero | Marlborough, New Zealand

BTL Lunae Bosoni Vermentino

$27.00

BTL Pala Vermentino

$29.00

BTL Remo Farina Soave

$21.00

SOAVE CLASSICO | Remo Farina | Veneto, Italy

BTL San Salvatore Falanghina

$24.00

BTL Te Pa Hillside Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

BTL Terlaner Classico White Blend

$28.50

WHITE BLEND | Terlano “Terlaner Classico” | Alto Adige, Italy

BTL Terlano Pinot Grigio

$22.00

PINOT GRIGIO | Terlano | Alto Adige, Italy

BTL Tramin Sauvignon Blanc

$24.00

1/2 Priced Sparkling/Rose Bottle

BTL Avissi Prosecco

$19.00

PROSECCO | Gran Passione | Vento, Italy

BTL Rotari Brut Rose

$23.00

BRUT ROSÉ of PINOT NERO | Terre Gaie | Veneto, Italy

BTL Bieler Pere et Fils Rose

$19.00

ROSÉ | Domaine Montrose | Languedoc-Roussillon, France

BTL Bricco Riella Moscato d'Asti

$19.00

MOSCATO D’ASTI | Vignetto | Piedmont, Italy

BTL Il Borro Rose Del Borrow

$21.00

BTL Sommariva Prosecco Valdobbiadene

$21.00

BTL Cesarini Sforza Rose Brut

$28.00

BTL Schramsberg Vineyards Mirabelle Brut

$29.00Out of stock

BTL Ca' del Bosco "Cuvee Prestige"

$37.50

FRANCIACORTA BRUT | Ca’ del Bosco “Cuvée Prestige” | Lombardy, Italy

BTL Figiuiere Magli "Signature" Rose

$22.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Livia menu offers a broader palette of culinary delights from pastas, fresh greens + grains to crowd favorite New Zealand Lamb Chops, to Sandwiches and House Specialty entrees. Still staying true to the organic, farm-to-street food quality selection and vendors, this menu will require more handmade preparation that will be sure to wow even the most sophisticated foodie.

Website

Location

207 S 3rd St, Geneva, IL 60134

Directions

Gallery
Livia Italian Eatery - Geneva image
Banner pic
Livia Italian Eatery - Geneva image
Livia Italian Eatery - Geneva image

Map
