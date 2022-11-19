  • Home
  • Elburn
  • Obscurity Brewing - 113 West North Street
Obscurity Brewing 113 West North Street

No reviews yet

113 West North Street

Elburn, IL 60119

Order Again

Popular Items

Obscure Fries
Brisket
Shoulder

Pick 3

Pick 3

$28.00

5oz of each choice of meat

Bowls

BBQ Pork Bowl

$14.00

Chili

Snacks

Hot Wings

$14.00

Tossed in your choice of sauce

BBQ Bao Buns

$14.00

3 Steamed Asian style buns topped with shredded pork, coleslaw, green onions, and umami bbq sauce

Portabello Bao Buns

$14.00

3 steamed asian style buns topped with grilled portabello, coleslaw, green onions and umami bbq sauce

Obscure Fries

$7.00

Hand cut fries fried in beef tallow seasoned with old bay lemon pepper sauce

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$10.00

beef buttered whole smoked onion, sliced and battered with house beer batter

Honey Grilled Bologna

$10.00

Honey and spice rubbed smoked bologna grilled and served with spicy mustard

Cauliflower Bites

$9.00

BBQ Half Pound

Brisket

$16.00

Shoulder

$14.00

Ribs (st louis style)

$14.00

Turkey

$14.00

Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

$16.00

Served in toasted buttered french roll with lettuce and tomato

Pork Shoulder Sandwich

$14.00

Served in toasted buttered french roll with lettuce and tomato

Turkey Breast Sandwich

$14.00

Served in toasted buttered french roll with lettuce and tomato

Honey Grilled Bologna Sandwich

$12.00

Served in toasted buttered french roll with lettuce and tomato

Grilled Portabello Sandwich

$14.00

portabello mushroom with pickled onions, feta, and tomato with a balsamic glaze on toasted brioche bun

Classic Pulled Pork

$14.00

pork shoulder mixed in housemade sweet and tangy sauce topped with coleslaw on a toasted buttered brioche bun

Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.00

romaine heart with grilled chicken, bacon, shaved parmesan cheese

Side House Salad

$5.00

lettuce, tomato, carrots, and cheese

Smokehouse Salad

$15.00

includes feta cheese, bacon, hard boiled eggs, pickled onions, grilled peppers, and warm toast

Sides

Baked Beans

$5.00+

smoked maple bourbon baked beans, bacon, peppers and brown sugar

Charred Citrus Coleslaw

$5.00+

shredded fire charred coleslaw blend with peppery citrus vinaigrette

Midwest Street Corn Cup

$5.00+

smoked corn topped with chipotle lime ranch, cotija cheese, cilantro, and tajin

Kids

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

comes with your choice of fries, chips, carrots and ranch

Kids BBQ

$10.00

Applesauce

$1.00

Bag of chips

$1.25

Side of Kids portion fries

$1.50

Cookie

$1.00

Desserts

Brownie Crumble

$9.00

fudge brownie topped with brown sugar, bourbon syrup, maple whipped cream, himalayan pink salt

Extra Sauce

Side of KC

$0.50

Side of Sweet Heat

$0.50

Side of White BBQ

$0.50

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Spicy Mustard

$0.50

Side Ketchup

Side Mayo

Side Tomato Vin

$0.50

Side Citrus Vin

$0.50

Side of Chipotle Lime Ranch

$0.50

Side of Caesar

$0.50

Side of Yellow Mustard

$0.50

Side of Smoked Garlic

$0.50

Alcoholic Drinks

Brisket Bloody

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

113 West North Street, Elburn, IL 60119

Directions

