Drinks

Aqua panino
$7.00
Coffee
$3.00
Coke
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Fanta
$3.00
Lemonade
$3.00
Iced Tea
$3.00
Topo chico
$4.00
San pelligrino
$5.00

Dinner Menu

Antipasti

Risotto con gamberetto
$17.95

Italian rice, sautéed wild mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, shrimp and garlic white wine sauce

Risotto alla Fontanilla
$15.95

Carnardi rice, Italian sausage, roasted tomatoes, onions, Fontina cheese

Polpette Con Polenta
$13.95

Three homemade meatballs served over creamy polenta topped with tomato basil sauce and shaved parmigiano

Carpaccio alla Portofino
$15.95

Thinly-sliced raw NY strip, capers, tomato, mushroom, lemon, olive oil, grana padana cheese

Cozze al San Marino
$14.95

Mussels in white wine garlic sauce or spicy marinara sauce

Bruschetta Formaggi
$11.95

Toasted garlic crostini bread topped with tomatoes, basil and fresh mozzarella, fontina and goat cheese

Bruschetta Romano
$9.95

Toasted garlic crostini bread topped with tomatoes, basil and fresh mozzarella

Calamari Griglia
$15.95

Calamari grilled and served over wild mixed greens in a balsamic vinaigrette

Calamari Fritti
$15.95

Lightly breaded calamari fried and served with a marinara sauce

Insalate

Grilled Pineapple
$11.95

Mixed greens with grilled pineapple and shredded Fontina cheese in our house champagne pineapple vinaigrette

Rasberry
$10.95

Mixed greens with caramel walnuts and crumbled bleu cheese in our house raspberry vinaigrette dressing

Caesar
$7.95

Romaine lettuce with roasted red peppers, shaved Parmesan cheese and croutons, tossed in our house Caesar dressing

Caprese Salad
$9.95

Sliced tomatoes with fresh mozzarella and basil drizzled with extra virgin olive oil

Portofino Salad
$10.95

Romaine lettuce, radicchio, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, with crumbled bleu cheese, tossed in our house lemon and balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Side salad
$6.00
soup of the day
$7.95
side caesar salad
$6.00
Side Portofino Salad
$6.00

Burgers

Carne
$23.95

Burger topped with ribeye steak, bacon, chipotle brisket and provolone cheese

Reaper
$17.95

Burger topped with cheese curds, bacon, chipotle ranch and pepperjack cheese

Whiskey
$20.95

Burger topped with steak, A1 sauce, whiskey and provolone cheese

Carolina
$17.95

Burger topped with BBQ pulled pork, American cheese, coleslaw and onion straws

Classic
$13.95

Choice of cheese - add bacon

Rooster
$17.95

Burger topped with bacon, egg, sausage patty and American cheese

Seafood

Scampi Capesante
$32.95

Sautéed wild mushrooms, shrimp, scallops, spinach, fresh tomato artichokes and garlic lemon butter sauce with a side of linguini

Salmon
$30.95

Sautéed wild mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes esparragos, fresh tomatoes and garlic white wine sauce with a side of linguini

Halibut
$35.95

Pan roasted halibut with sautéed wild mushrooms, spinach, tomato and garlic in a light brandy sauce with a side of linguini

White fish
$26.95

Roasted whitefish sautéed with baby capers and shallots in a light butter sauce with a side of roasted spinach

Halibut special
$36.95

Vitello

Veal Limone
$29.95

Tender veal sautéed in white wine, lemon and capers with a side of linguini or fire roasted spinach

Diavolo
$29.95

Roasted veal with tomatoes, chiles, capers and black olives in a spicy tomato sauce with a side of linguini pasta

Veal Marsala
$29.95

Tender veal sautéed with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce with your choice of roasted or garlic mashed potatoes

Veal Parmigiano
$29.95

Breaded veal baked with mozzarella in a marinara sauce with a linguini pasta with garlic oil

Pasta

Pappardale
$25.95

Homemade pappardelle, braised short rib, fresh herbs and parmigiano

Eggplant Parm
$18.95

Breaded eggplant in a fresh tomato basil sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmesan cheese served with a side of linguini

Linguini Vongole
$25.95

Linguini with clams in a garlic white wine sauce

Rigatoni Portofino
$26.95

Pan roasted chicken breasts served with wild mushrooms in a sweet Marsala wine sauce, served with roasted potatoes

Cheese Ravioli
$19.95

Cheese filled ravioli in a tomato basil sauce topped with fresh mozzarella cheese

Linguini Scampi
$26.95

Linguini with shrimp and broccoli in a garlic and olvie sauce

Linguni Pescatore
$34.95

Linguini with sautéed shrimp, scallops, mussels, calamari and clams in a spicy marinara sauce

Rigatoni Pollo
$21.95

Rigatoni pasta with grilled chicken, garlic, and spinach in a light basil cream sauce

Gnocchi
$20.95

Ground beef, veil, pork and roasted pork shoulder made in house with our homemade light tomato basil sauce

Rigatoni Vodka
$19.95

Sautéed caramel onions, ham in a vodka tomato crème sauce topped with fresh mozzarella

Rigatoni abbruzzesse
$20.95

Homemade Italian sausage, pancetta, garlic, shallots and onions in a spicy tomato sauce

Linguni Meatballs
$16.95

Linguini in a homemade tomato sauce

Ravioli Spinach
$19.95

Cheese filled ravioli in a four cheese sauce with a touch of tomato sauce and topped with crushed spinach

Rigatoni Melanzane
$16.95

Rigatoni pasta sautéed in a spicy tomato sauce with roasted eggplant topped with fresh mozzarella

Pollo

Pollo alla Bavosa
$24.95
Pollo Milanese
$25.95

Roasted chicken breasts lightly breaded, in a veal brown butter sauce topped with baby arugula with tomatoes, lemon, olive oil and shaved Parmesan cheese

Pollo Vesuvio
$22.95

Chicken sautéed with garlic, onions, olive oil, peas and spices in a white wine sauce served with roasted potatoes

Pollo Parmigiano
$24.95

Roasted chicken breasts lightly breaded, topped with mozzarella and Parmesan, in a tomato basil sauce with a side of linguini pasta

Pollo Limone
$24.95

Pan roasted chicken breasts sautéed with white wine and capers in a lemon sauce with a side of linguini or fire roasted spinach

Pollo Polenta
$22.95

Sautéed chicken breasts with creamy polenta, wild mushrooms, tomatoes, shallots and leeks in a light brandy sauce

Pollo Portofino
$22.95

Pan roasted chicken breasts sautéed in a white wine sauce with mushrooms, asparagus, sun-dried tomatoes served with a side of linguini pasta

Pollo Marsala
$21.95

Pan roasted chicken breasts served with wild mushrooms in a sweet Marsala wine sauce, served with roasted potatoes

Pollo Romano
$22.95

Half roasted chicken sautéed in garlic, olive oil, lemon, rosemary and white wine served with a side of roasted potatoes

Carne

Filet Carciofi
$49.95

Sautéed mushrooms, baby artichokes and brandy sauce with garlic mashed potatoes

Filet Marsala
$49.95

Filet marsala topped with mushrooms, sautéed with sweet marsala wine sauce with roasted potatoes

Pork Chop
$31.95

Two bone-in pork chops sautéed with garlic, olive oil, peas, onions and spices in a white wine sauce with roasted potatoes

NY Strip
$47.95

Served with garlic mashed potatoes and sautéed vegetables

Filet Mignon
$49.95

Grilled filet miynon with garlic mashed potatoes and sautéed vegetables

Sides (a la carte)

Pasta Side
$6.95
Roasted Potatoes
$6.00
Mashed Potatoes
$6.00
Spinach
$6.00
Sausage
$7.95
Meatballs Side
$7.95
side fries
$4.50

Kids Menu

Mozz Sticks
$8.95
Quesedilla
$8.95
Mac Cheese
$9.95
KIDS Burger
$11.95
Chicken Fingers
$11.95
KIDS Pizza
$13.95

Pizza

Cheese
$14.95+
Quattro Carne
$16.95+
Taylor Street
$15.95+
Pizza alla Verdure
$16.95+
Quattro Formaggi
$16.95+
Pizza Con Gamberi
$17.95+
Supremo
$15.95+
Margherita
$15.95+

Desserts

Chocolate Fudge Cake
$10.95
Carrot Cake
$10.95
Peanut Butter cake
$10.95
Mascarpone Cheesecake
$10.95
Chocolate Indulgence Cake
$10.95
Molten Brandy Truffle Brownie
$10.95
Tiramisu
$11.95
Lemon Delight
$10.95
Gelato
$10.95
Profiterole
chocolate mint gelato
$10.95

Specials

Ribeye
$49.95
Meatball Salad
$17.95
Barramundi
$33.95
Ling Special
$17.95

Lunch Menu

Insal;ate

Portofino salad
$16.95
Caesar salad
$16.95
Rasberry salad
$16.95
grilled pineapple
$16.95

Pesce

Pesce bianco con spinaci
$17.95
Salmon con aguapazza
$18.95

Pollo

Pollo marsala
$15.95
Pollo portofino
$15.95
Pollo alla limone
$15.95
Pollo alla Babosa
$15.95

Pasta

Linguini Meatballs
$14.95
rigatoni abbruzzese
$15.95
Gnocchi alla bolognese
$16.95
Rigatoni con Pollo
$16.95
Home made Ravioli
$15.95
linguini Scampi
$17.95

sides

3 Meatballs side
$7.95
italian sausage side
$7.95
Fire roasted spincsh side
$6.00
Pasta side
$6.95
Roasted Potatoes
$6.00

Sandwiches

Turkey bacon club
$16.95
Pesto sandwich
$16.95
Portobello sandwich
$16.95
Meatball Sandwich
$16.95
Italian Beef
$16.95

Burger

Rooster burguer
$19.95
classic burguere
$15.95
Carolina
$19.95

Antipasti

Calamari Fritti
$15.95
Calamari Griglia
$15.95
Bruschette Romano
$9.95
Bruschette formaggi
$11.95
Cozze al san Marino
$14.95
Carpaccio ala Portofino
$15.95
Polpette con Polenta
$13.95
Risotto ala fontinella
$15.95
Risotto Gamberi
$17.95

Pizza

Margherita
$15.95
Supremo
$15.95
Quattro
$16.95
Pizza alla verdure
$16.95
Taylor Street
$15.95
quattro Formaggi
$16.95

KIDS

Kids Pizza
$13.95
Chicken Fingers
$11.95
Kids Burguer
$11.95
Mac and cheese
$9.95
Cheese Quesadilla
$8.95
Mozzarella Sticks
$8.95