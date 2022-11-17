Lone Star Eatery Grill & Bar 2203 Culver St.
2203 Culver St.
Commerce, TX 75428
Popular Items
Appetizers
Artichoke Spinach Dip
Topped with tomatoes and mozzarella cheese. Served with tortilla chips.
Cheesebread
Topped with garlic butter and Parmesan parsley.
Chips and Queso
Thin Corn chips and Queso
Chips and Salsa
Thin tortilla chips and freshly made salsa.
Fried Pickles
Hand- Battered and served with House-Made ranch dressing.
Fried Zucchini
Hand-Battered and served with House-Made ranch dressing.
Jalapeno Poppers
Wrapped with bacon. Served with our House-made ranch dressing.
Lone Star Dip
Beans, taco-seasoned ground beef and queso, topped off with Pico, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with chips.
Lone Star Sampler
Mozzarella sticks, chicken quesadilla, and boneless wings. Served with chips and salsa. With chips and Queso add 2.50, With chips and Artichoke Dip add 6.95
Lone Star Taters
Thin sliced seasoned potatoes, cheese, sour cream, bacon and chives.
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with marinara.
Southwest Eggrolls
Smoked chicken, tomatoes, corn, red peppers, black beans, mozzarella and spinach. Served with ranch.
Texas Cheese Fries
Topped with bacon, cheese, and jalapenos.
Beef Lunch Specials
Chicken Lunch Special
Pasta Lunch Special
Lunch Alfredo/ Broccoli
Chicken, or Shrimp and broccoli with Parmesan Alfredo sauce. Sprinkled with Parmesan parsley.
Lunch Cajun Pasta
Shrimp and Italian sausage tossed in Cajun Alfredo sauce. Topped off with green onions and tomatoes. Sprinkled with Parmesan parsley.
Lunch Texas Sketti
Chicken, Italian sausage, onions, and jalapenos. Covered with creamy marinara sauce.
Lunch Pasta Bake
Spaghetti topped with meatballs, covered with marinara & Alfredo, baked under a melted layer of blended cheeses. Sprinkled with Parmesan parsley.
Lunch Lasagna
Prepared with meatsauce, baked under mozzarella. Sprinkled with Parmesan parsley.
Lunch Spaghetti & Meatballs
Sprinkled with Parmesan parsley.
Salads Lunch Special
Lunch Chef
Turkey, ham, egg, bacon, cheese, tomatoes, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
Lunch Strawberry Pecan Chicken Salad
Chicken, strawberries, red onion, fetta crumbles, and candied pecans. Served with Raspberry Vinaigrette.
Lunch Crispy Chicken Ranch
Hand-Battered chicken, tomatoes, cheddar, shredded Parmesan, green oinions, and croutons.
Lunch Deluxe Caesar
Chicken, red onions, tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, egg, and croutons. Served with Caesar or Honey Dijon mustard dressing.
Lunch Boneless Buffalo
Hand-Battered Buffalo tossed chicken, celery, tomatoes, red onions, crispy tortilla strips, Pico and cheddar cheese.
Sandwich Lunch Special
Tater Lunch Special
Lunch BBQ Puller Pork Tater and Salad
Pulled pork, butter blend, BBQ sauce and cheddar cheese. Topped with onions.
Lunch Cheesey-Fried Tater and Salad
Hand-Battered chicken, white country gravy , corn, butter blend, and blended cheeses.
Lunch Down Home Tater and Salad
Cheese blend, butter blend and bacon. Topped with sour cream and chives.
Lunch Chicken ranch Tater and Salad
Chicken, ranch dressing, butter blend, blended cheese and bacon.
Lunch BBQ Brisket Tater
Chopped beef brisket, butter blend, BBQ sauce and cheddar cheese. Topped with onions.
Lunch Steakhouse Ranch
Fajita steak, onions, mushrooms, Steakhouse ranch dressing, and cheese.
N/A Beverages
12 oz
22 oz
32 oz
Water
Juice Box
12 oz Flavored Lemonades
22 oz Flavored Lemonades
32 oz Flavored Lemonades
Milk
Chocolate Milk
12 oz Flavored Teas
22 oz Flavored Teas
32 oz Flavored Teas
Gallon Tea
Gallon Sweet Tea
Diet Pepsi Bottled 20 oz.
Dr Pepper Bottled 20 oz.
Pepsi Bottled 20 oz.
Pink Lemonade Bottled 20 oz.
Sierra Mist Bottled 20 oz.
Flatbreads
Basil Margherita
Basil, tomatoes, garlic, mozzarella, and tomato sauce.
Steakhouse
Fajita steak, grilled mushrooms & onions, cheddar and mozzarella cheese. Drizzled with Steakhouse ranch dressing.
Buffalo Ranch
Grilled chicken, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, chopped celery. Drizzled with Hot Buffalo and Ranch dressing.
Zesty Pepperoni
Border
Fajitas
Chicken, Shrimp or fajita steak with onions, bell peppers. Served with guacamole, sour cream, Pico, cheddar cheese and warm tortillas.
Street Tacos
Choose Pork Carnita, Chicken, Fajita Steak, or Beef Brisket. Made with Cotija cheese, cilantro, and onions. Served on warm corn or flour tortillas with rice, limes and House made Salsa Verde.
Quesadillas
Cheddar and jack cheese, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes with your choice of Chicken, fajita steak, or shrimp.Served with chipotle ranch, and rice.
Nacho Bake
Refreid beans and queso. Layered with choice of taco seasoned ground beef, fajita chicken, fajita steak,or pork carnita, with tomatoes, jalapenos and onions
Brisket Nachos
Sinlge Street Taco
Salads
Chef Salad
Ham, turkey, egg, bacon, cheese, tomatoes, and croutons.
Strawberry Pecan Chicken Salad
Chicken, strawberries, red onion, feta crumbles, and candied pecans. Served with Raspberry Vinaigrette.
Crispy Chicken Ranch
Hand-Battered chicken, tomatoes, cheddar, shredded Parmesan, green oinions, and croutons.
Deluxe Caesar
Chicken, red onions, tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, egg, and croutons. Served with Caesar or Honey Dijon mustard dressing.
Boneless Buffalo Salad
Hand-Battered Buffalo tossed chicken, celery, tomatoes, red onions, crispy tortilla strips, Pico and cheddar cheese.
Side Dinner
Includes tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, egg, and crouton.
Side Ceasar
Includes Parmesan Cheese and Croutons. Served with Ceasar Dressing.
Kid's Salad
Includes Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, and Croutons
Fish
Combo Basket
Hand-Breaded catfish and shrimp. Served with fries,Cole slaw, and hushpuppies.
Fish & Chips
Beer battered Alaskan Cod. Served with fries Cole slaw, and hushpuppies.
Honey & Garlic Glazed Salmon and Shrimp
Served with two sides and dinner rolls.
Cedar Plank Salmon
Seasoned and cooked on a cedar plank.
Catfish Basket
Hand-Breaded catfish. Served with fries, Cole slaw and hushpuppies.
Taste O' Cajun
Hand-Breaded catfish, Cajun grilled shrimp, boudin, and Cajun seasoned corn. Served with Cole slaw and Creole mustard.
Baja Fish Tacos
Grilled Cajun seasoned white fish, or breaded shrimp, shredded cabbage, Baja Sauce, Cotija cheese, lime & Pico. Served with rice.
Cajun Grilled Catfish
Seasoned and pan seared. Served with two sides.
Blackened Salmon
Seasoned and pan seared. Served with two sides.
Extra White Fish Fillet
Extra Salmon Fillet
Extra Cod Fillet
Extra Shrimp
Extra Hushpuppies
Extra Catfish Fillet
Pasta
Fettuccine Alfredo W/ Broccoli
Chicken, or Shrimp and broccoli with Parmesan Alfredo sauce. Sprinkled with Parmesan parsley.
Cajun Pasta
Shrimp and Italian sausage tossed in Cajun Alfredo sauce. Topped off with green onions and tomatoes. Sprinkled with Parmesan parsley.
Texas Sketti
Chicken, Italian sausage, onions, and jalapenos. Covered with creamy marinara sauce.
Pasta Trio
Spaghetti & meatballs, chicken fettuccine Alfredo, baked lasagna with marinara sauce and mozzarella. Sprinkled with Parmesan parsley.
Baked Lasagna
Prepared with meatsauce, baked under mozzarella. Sprinkled with Parmesan parsley.
Potatoes
BBQ Pulled Pork Tater
Pulled pork, butter blend, BBQ sauce and cheddar cheese. Topped with onions.
Cheesy-Fried Tater
Hand-Battered chicken, white country gravy , corn, butter blend, and blended cheeses.
Down Home
Cheese blend, butter blend and bacon. Topped with sour cream and chives.
Chicken Ranch Potato
Chicken, ranch dressing, butter blend, blended cheese and bacon.
BBQ Brisket Tater
Chopped beef Brisket, butter blend, BBQ sauce and cheddar cheese. Topped with onions.
Steakhouse Ranch Tater
Fajita Steak, onions, mushrooms, Steakhouse Ranch dressing, and cheese.
Burgers and Sandwiches
Monte Cristo
Ham, turkey, jack cheese, on Texas toast, then dipped in batter and deep fried. Served with jelly and sprinkled with powdered sugar.
Lone Star Club
Ham, turkey, bacon, jack cheese, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with smokey ranch dressing on Texas toast.
BBQ Sandwich
Hand pulled pork or shredded brisket topped with BBQ sauce, red onion, and cheddar cheese and Cole slaw. Served with pickles.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Hand-Breaded Chicken breast tossed in Buffalo sauce. Served on a brioche bun with blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and feta cheese crumbles.
Hamburger
Flame Grilled. Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles.
Texas Burger
Grilled onions, jalapenos, bacon and cheese.
BBQ Cheddar Burger
BBQ Sauce and cheddar cheese.
Chicken Dinners
Chicken Fried Chicken
Hand-Battered chicken breast served crispy and golden, topped with country gravy.
Chicken & Waffles
Hand-Battered chicken, over a crispy freshly made Belgium waffle. Served with spicy maple flavored syrup and strawberry butter.
Mushroom Jack Chicken
Sauteed mushrooms and jack cheese.
Honey Garlic Chicken/Shrimp
Grilled chicken breast, six grilled shrimp, drizzled with Honey/Garlic Sauce, with two sides.
Teriyaki Chicken and Broccoli
Grilled Chicken breast, broccoli, carrots and white rice, drizzled with sweet teriyaki sauce.
Beef Dinners
Country Fried Steak
A hand-battered cut of sirloin served crispy and golden, topped with country gravy.
Hamburger Steak
A beef patty smothered with grilled onionsand mushrooms, topped off with brown gravy.
Meatloaf
Made from scratch and topped with sweet tomato sauce.
Sirloin Steak 6 oz
Our special cut and seasoned choice sirloin. Flamed grilled to order.
Sirloin Steak 8 oz
Our special cut and seasoned choice sirloin. Flamed grilled to order.
Sirloin Steak 10 oz
Our special cut and seasoned choice sirloin. Flamed grilled to order.
Rib- Eye Steak 13oz
Our hand-cut and seasoned, choice Rib-Eye
Teriyaki Beef Broccoli
Grilled steak, broccoli, carrots and white rice, drizzled with sweet teriyaki sauce.
Smokehouse Plate
Pick two 15.95 Pick Three 19.95 Choices: Smoked Sausage, Beef brisket, Smoked Ribs, BBQ Shredded Pork, BBQ Chicken Breast. Served with two sides.
Sides
Cole Slaw
Baked Beans
Steamed Broccoli
Mashed Potatoes and Brown Gravy
Mashed Potatoes and White Gravy
Green Beans
Sauteed Mushrooms
Corn on the Cob
Broccoli Rice & Cheese
Kernel Corn
Fried Okra
Fries
Skillet Taters
Sausage, bacon, onion, diced potaotes, and seasonings.
Grilled Veggies
Zucchini, yellow squash and seasoning.