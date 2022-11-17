  • Home
  • Commerce
  • Lone Star Eatery Grill & Bar - 2203 Culver St.
Lone Star Eatery Grill & Bar 2203 Culver St.

No reviews yet

2203 Culver St.

Commerce, TX 75428

Popular Items

Country Fried Steak
LRG One Topping Pizza
32 oz

Appetizers

Artichoke Spinach Dip

Artichoke Spinach Dip

$10.25

Topped with tomatoes and mozzarella cheese. Served with tortilla chips.

Cheesebread

Cheesebread

$5.50

Topped with garlic butter and Parmesan parsley.

Chips and Queso

Chips and Queso

$6.50

Thin Corn chips and Queso

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Thin tortilla chips and freshly made salsa.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.50

Hand- Battered and served with House-Made ranch dressing.

Fried Zucchini

Fried Zucchini

$8.50

Hand-Battered and served with House-Made ranch dressing.

Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.25

Wrapped with bacon. Served with our House-made ranch dressing.

Lone Star Dip

Lone Star Dip

$9.00

Beans, taco-seasoned ground beef and queso, topped off with Pico, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with chips.

Lone Star Sampler

Lone Star Sampler

$12.00

Mozzarella sticks, chicken quesadilla, and boneless wings. Served with chips and salsa. With chips and Queso add 2.50, With chips and Artichoke Dip add 6.95

Lone Star Taters

Lone Star Taters

$8.95

Thin sliced seasoned potatoes, cheese, sour cream, bacon and chives.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.50

Served with marinara.

Southwest Eggrolls

Southwest Eggrolls

$9.95

Smoked chicken, tomatoes, corn, red peppers, black beans, mozzarella and spinach. Served with ranch.

Texas Cheese Fries

Texas Cheese Fries

$8.75

Topped with bacon, cheese, and jalapenos.

Beef Lunch Specials

Lunch Country Fried Steak

Lunch Country Fried Steak

$8.50

A hand-battered cut of sirloin served crispy and golden, topped with country gravy.

Chicken Lunch Special

Lunch Chicken Fried Chicken

Lunch Chicken Fried Chicken

$8.50

Hand-Battered chicken breast served crispy and golden, topped with country gravy.

Pasta Lunch Special

Lunch Alfredo/ Broccoli

Lunch Alfredo/ Broccoli

$8.50

Chicken, or Shrimp and broccoli with Parmesan Alfredo sauce. Sprinkled with Parmesan parsley.

Lunch Cajun Pasta

Lunch Cajun Pasta

$8.50

Shrimp and Italian sausage tossed in Cajun Alfredo sauce. Topped off with green onions and tomatoes. Sprinkled with Parmesan parsley.

Lunch Texas Sketti

Lunch Texas Sketti

$8.50

Chicken, Italian sausage, onions, and jalapenos. Covered with creamy marinara sauce.

Lunch Pasta Bake

Lunch Pasta Bake

$8.50

Spaghetti topped with meatballs, covered with marinara & Alfredo, baked under a melted layer of blended cheeses. Sprinkled with Parmesan parsley.

Lunch Lasagna

Lunch Lasagna

$8.50

Prepared with meatsauce, baked under mozzarella. Sprinkled with Parmesan parsley.

Lunch Spaghetti & Meatballs

Lunch Spaghetti & Meatballs

$8.50

Sprinkled with Parmesan parsley.

Salads Lunch Special

Lunch Chef

$8.50

Turkey, ham, egg, bacon, cheese, tomatoes, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Lunch Strawberry Pecan Chicken Salad

$8.50

Chicken, strawberries, red onion, fetta crumbles, and candied pecans. Served with Raspberry Vinaigrette.

Lunch Crispy Chicken Ranch

Lunch Crispy Chicken Ranch

$8.50

Hand-Battered chicken, tomatoes, cheddar, shredded Parmesan, green oinions, and croutons.

Lunch Deluxe Caesar

$8.50

Chicken, red onions, tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, egg, and croutons. Served with Caesar or Honey Dijon mustard dressing.

Lunch Boneless Buffalo

$8.50

Hand-Battered Buffalo tossed chicken, celery, tomatoes, red onions, crispy tortilla strips, Pico and cheddar cheese.

Sandwich Lunch Special

Half Lone Star Club and Salad

Half Lone Star Club and Salad

$8.50

Ham, turkey, bacon, jack cheese, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with smokey ranch dressing on Texas toast.

Lunch Cheeseburger

$8.50

Flame Grilled. Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles. Served with fries.

Tater Lunch Special

Lunch BBQ Puller Pork Tater and Salad

$8.50

Pulled pork, butter blend, BBQ sauce and cheddar cheese. Topped with onions.

Lunch Cheesey-Fried Tater and Salad

$8.50

Hand-Battered chicken, white country gravy , corn, butter blend, and blended cheeses.

Lunch Down Home Tater and Salad

$8.50

Cheese blend, butter blend and bacon. Topped with sour cream and chives.

Lunch Chicken ranch Tater and Salad

$8.50

Chicken, ranch dressing, butter blend, blended cheese and bacon.

Lunch BBQ Brisket Tater

$8.50

Chopped beef brisket, butter blend, BBQ sauce and cheddar cheese. Topped with onions.

Lunch Steakhouse Ranch

$8.50

Fajita steak, onions, mushrooms, Steakhouse ranch dressing, and cheese.

N/A Beverages

12 oz

$1.99

22 oz

$3.29

32 oz

$3.69

Water

Juice Box

$1.50
12 oz Flavored Lemonades

12 oz Flavored Lemonades

$2.49
22 oz Flavored Lemonades

22 oz Flavored Lemonades

$3.49
32 oz Flavored Lemonades

32 oz Flavored Lemonades

$3.99

Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99
12 oz Flavored Teas

12 oz Flavored Teas

$2.49
22 oz Flavored Teas

22 oz Flavored Teas

$3.49
32 oz Flavored Teas

32 oz Flavored Teas

$3.99

Gallon Tea

$3.99

Gallon Sweet Tea

$3.99
Diet Pepsi Bottled 20 oz.

Diet Pepsi Bottled 20 oz.

$2.25Out of stock
Dr Pepper Bottled 20 oz.

Dr Pepper Bottled 20 oz.

$2.25
Pepsi Bottled 20 oz.

Pepsi Bottled 20 oz.

$2.25
Pink Lemonade Bottled 20 oz.

Pink Lemonade Bottled 20 oz.

$2.25
Sierra Mist Bottled 20 oz.

Sierra Mist Bottled 20 oz.

$2.25

Flatbreads

Basil Margherita

Basil Margherita

$10.00

Basil, tomatoes, garlic, mozzarella, and tomato sauce.

Steakhouse

Steakhouse

$10.50

Fajita steak, grilled mushrooms & onions, cheddar and mozzarella cheese. Drizzled with Steakhouse ranch dressing.

Buffalo Ranch

Buffalo Ranch

$11.00

Grilled chicken, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, chopped celery. Drizzled with Hot Buffalo and Ranch dressing.

Zesty Pepperoni

$10.00

Border

Fajitas

Fajitas

$15.00

Chicken, Shrimp or fajita steak with onions, bell peppers. Served with guacamole, sour cream, Pico, cheddar cheese and warm tortillas.

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

$11.00

Choose Pork Carnita, Chicken, Fajita Steak, or Beef Brisket. Made with Cotija cheese, cilantro, and onions. Served on warm corn or flour tortillas with rice, limes and House made Salsa Verde.

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$11.00

Cheddar and jack cheese, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes with your choice of Chicken, fajita steak, or shrimp.Served with chipotle ranch, and rice.

Nacho Bake

Nacho Bake

$11.00

Refreid beans and queso. Layered with choice of taco seasoned ground beef, fajita chicken, fajita steak,or pork carnita, with tomatoes, jalapenos and onions

Brisket Nachos

Brisket Nachos

$14.25
Sinlge Street Taco

Sinlge Street Taco

$4.95

Salads

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$12.95

Ham, turkey, egg, bacon, cheese, tomatoes, and croutons.

Strawberry Pecan Chicken Salad

Strawberry Pecan Chicken Salad

$12.95

Chicken, strawberries, red onion, feta crumbles, and candied pecans. Served with Raspberry Vinaigrette.

Crispy Chicken Ranch

Crispy Chicken Ranch

$12.50

Hand-Battered chicken, tomatoes, cheddar, shredded Parmesan, green oinions, and croutons.

Deluxe Caesar

Deluxe Caesar

$12.95

Chicken, red onions, tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, egg, and croutons. Served with Caesar or Honey Dijon mustard dressing.

Boneless Buffalo Salad

Boneless Buffalo Salad

$12.95

Hand-Battered Buffalo tossed chicken, celery, tomatoes, red onions, crispy tortilla strips, Pico and cheddar cheese.

Side Dinner

Side Dinner

$4.25

Includes tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, egg, and crouton.

Side Ceasar

Side Ceasar

$4.25

Includes Parmesan Cheese and Croutons. Served with Ceasar Dressing.

Kid's Salad

Kid's Salad

$1.00

Includes Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, and Croutons

Fish

Seasoned and pan seared. Served with two sides.
Combo Basket

Combo Basket

$15.95

Hand-Breaded catfish and shrimp. Served with fries,Cole slaw, and hushpuppies.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$13.95

Beer battered Alaskan Cod. Served with fries Cole slaw, and hushpuppies.

Honey & Garlic Glazed Salmon and Shrimp

Honey & Garlic Glazed Salmon and Shrimp

$15.75

Served with two sides and dinner rolls.

Cedar Plank Salmon

Cedar Plank Salmon

$15.75

Seasoned and cooked on a cedar plank.

Catfish Basket

Catfish Basket

$14.50

Hand-Breaded catfish. Served with fries, Cole slaw and hushpuppies.

Taste O' Cajun

Taste O' Cajun

$15.95

Hand-Breaded catfish, Cajun grilled shrimp, boudin, and Cajun seasoned corn. Served with Cole slaw and Creole mustard.

Baja Fish Tacos

Baja Fish Tacos

$13.95

Grilled Cajun seasoned white fish, or breaded shrimp, shredded cabbage, Baja Sauce, Cotija cheese, lime & Pico. Served with rice.

Cajun Grilled Catfish

Cajun Grilled Catfish

$14.95

Seasoned and pan seared. Served with two sides.

Blackened Salmon

Blackened Salmon

$14.95

Seasoned and pan seared. Served with two sides.

Extra White Fish Fillet

$2.50

Extra Salmon Fillet

$10.25

Extra Cod Fillet

$2.95

Extra Shrimp

$0.75

Extra Hushpuppies

$0.25

Extra Catfish Fillet

$3.00

Pasta

Fettuccine Alfredo W/ Broccoli

Fettuccine Alfredo W/ Broccoli

$13.25

Chicken, or Shrimp and broccoli with Parmesan Alfredo sauce. Sprinkled with Parmesan parsley.

Cajun Pasta

Cajun Pasta

$14.75

Shrimp and Italian sausage tossed in Cajun Alfredo sauce. Topped off with green onions and tomatoes. Sprinkled with Parmesan parsley.

Texas Sketti

Texas Sketti

$13.75

Chicken, Italian sausage, onions, and jalapenos. Covered with creamy marinara sauce.

Pasta Trio

Pasta Trio

$15.75

Spaghetti & meatballs, chicken fettuccine Alfredo, baked lasagna with marinara sauce and mozzarella. Sprinkled with Parmesan parsley.

Baked Lasagna

Baked Lasagna

$12.50

Prepared with meatsauce, baked under mozzarella. Sprinkled with Parmesan parsley.

Potatoes

BBQ Pulled Pork Tater

BBQ Pulled Pork Tater

$11.75

Pulled pork, butter blend, BBQ sauce and cheddar cheese. Topped with onions.

Cheesy-Fried Tater

Cheesy-Fried Tater

$11.75

Hand-Battered chicken, white country gravy , corn, butter blend, and blended cheeses.

Down Home

Down Home

$10.50

Cheese blend, butter blend and bacon. Topped with sour cream and chives.

Chicken Ranch Potato

Chicken Ranch Potato

$11.75

Chicken, ranch dressing, butter blend, blended cheese and bacon.

BBQ Brisket Tater

BBQ Brisket Tater

$11.75

Chopped beef Brisket, butter blend, BBQ sauce and cheddar cheese. Topped with onions.

Steakhouse Ranch Tater

Steakhouse Ranch Tater

$12.25

Fajita Steak, onions, mushrooms, Steakhouse Ranch dressing, and cheese.

Burgers and Sandwiches

Monte Cristo

Monte Cristo

$11.25

Ham, turkey, jack cheese, on Texas toast, then dipped in batter and deep fried. Served with jelly and sprinkled with powdered sugar.

Lone Star Club

Lone Star Club

$10.75

Ham, turkey, bacon, jack cheese, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with smokey ranch dressing on Texas toast.

BBQ Sandwich

BBQ Sandwich

$10.75

Hand pulled pork or shredded brisket topped with BBQ sauce, red onion, and cheddar cheese and Cole slaw. Served with pickles.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Hand-Breaded Chicken breast tossed in Buffalo sauce. Served on a brioche bun with blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and feta cheese crumbles.

Hamburger

Hamburger

$8.95

Flame Grilled. Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles.

Texas Burger

Texas Burger

$10.95

Grilled onions, jalapenos, bacon and cheese.

BBQ Cheddar Burger

BBQ Cheddar Burger

$10.95

BBQ Sauce and cheddar cheese.

Chicken Dinners

Chicken Fried Chicken

Chicken Fried Chicken

$13.95

Hand-Battered chicken breast served crispy and golden, topped with country gravy.

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$13.95

Hand-Battered chicken, over a crispy freshly made Belgium waffle. Served with spicy maple flavored syrup and strawberry butter.

Mushroom Jack Chicken

Mushroom Jack Chicken

$14.00

Sauteed mushrooms and jack cheese.

Honey Garlic Chicken/Shrimp

Honey Garlic Chicken/Shrimp

$14.95

Grilled chicken breast, six grilled shrimp, drizzled with Honey/Garlic Sauce, with two sides.

Teriyaki Chicken and Broccoli

Teriyaki Chicken and Broccoli

$12.95

Grilled Chicken breast, broccoli, carrots and white rice, drizzled with sweet teriyaki sauce.

Beef Dinners

Country Fried Steak

Country Fried Steak

$14.95

A hand-battered cut of sirloin served crispy and golden, topped with country gravy.

Hamburger Steak

Hamburger Steak

$13.95

A beef patty smothered with grilled onionsand mushrooms, topped off with brown gravy.

Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$13.95

Made from scratch and topped with sweet tomato sauce.

Sirloin Steak 6 oz

Sirloin Steak 6 oz

$12.75

Our special cut and seasoned choice sirloin. Flamed grilled to order.

Sirloin Steak 8 oz

Sirloin Steak 8 oz

$16.25

Our special cut and seasoned choice sirloin. Flamed grilled to order.

Sirloin Steak 10 oz

Sirloin Steak 10 oz

$19.75

Our special cut and seasoned choice sirloin. Flamed grilled to order.

Rib- Eye Steak 13oz

Rib- Eye Steak 13oz

$29.95

Our hand-cut and seasoned, choice Rib-Eye

Teriyaki Beef Broccoli

Teriyaki Beef Broccoli

$12.95

Grilled steak, broccoli, carrots and white rice, drizzled with sweet teriyaki sauce.

Smokehouse Plate

Smokehouse Plate

$15.95

Pick two 15.95 Pick Three 19.95 Choices: Smoked Sausage, Beef brisket, Smoked Ribs, BBQ Shredded Pork, BBQ Chicken Breast. Served with two sides.

Pork Dinners

Pork Chop Single

Pork Chop Single

$13.50

Perfectly seasoned chop grilled over open flame.

Pork Chop Double

Pork Chop Double

$21.25

Perfectly seasoned chop grilled over open flame.

Smoked Ribs Half Order

Smoked Ribs Half Order

$14.25

In-House smoked ribs.

Smoked Ribs Full Order

Smoked Ribs Full Order

$22.95

In-House smoked ribs.

Sides

Choose your favorite sides to compliment your meal, or you may purchase any side individually.
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$1.50
Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$1.75
Steamed Broccoli

Steamed Broccoli

$2.25
Mashed Potatoes and Brown Gravy

Mashed Potatoes and Brown Gravy

$1.75

Mashed Potatoes and White Gravy

$1.75
Green Beans

Green Beans

$1.25
Sauteed Mushrooms

Sauteed Mushrooms

$1.75
Corn on the Cob

Corn on the Cob

$2.00
Broccoli Rice & Cheese

Broccoli Rice & Cheese

$2.50
Kernel Corn

Kernel Corn

$1.50
Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$1.75
Fries

Fries

$3.25
Skillet Taters

Skillet Taters

$1.75

Sausage, bacon, onion, diced potaotes, and seasonings.

Grilled Veggies

Grilled Veggies

$1.75

Zucchini, yellow squash and seasoning.

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$2.25