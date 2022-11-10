Texas Cafe Diner 2000 Live Oak St
2000 Live Oak St
Commerce, TX 75428
Gourmet Salads
Texas Cafe Chop Salad
Fresh mixed green, bacon, cherry tomatoes, grilled chicken, scallions, avocado, mixed cheese and balsamic vinaigrette.
Texas Apple Nut Salad
Fresh mixed greens, green apple, dried cranberries, walnuts, grilled chicken breast and feta cheese served with raspberry vinaigrette.
Crispy Chicken Salad
Fresh mixed green, cucumbers, red onions, cherry tomatoes, cheddar cheese and crispy tenders served with honey mustard.
Wedge Salad
Half a head of iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, scallions, blue cheese crumbles and blue cheese dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Fresh mixed green, cucumbers, red onions, cherry tomatoes, bacon, cheddar cheese and chicken tenders toasted in buffalo sauce served in ranch.
Barbeque Chicken Salad
Fresh mixed green, grilled chicken breast, corn black beans, bacon, scallions, mixed cheese, crispy tortilla strips and dressed with barbeque sauce. Served with ranch.
Strawberry Spinach Salad
Fresh baby spinach, grilled chicken breast, fresh strawberries, fresh mushrooms. Texas pecans and feta cheese served with raspberry vinaigrette.
Traditional Texas Favorites
Hamburgers
Classic Hamburger
Lettuce, tomatoes, onion and pickles.
Cheeseburger
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and pickles.
6 AM Burger
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion and pickles.
Mushroom Burger
Grilled onions, grilled mushrooms with swiss cheese and mayo.
Fire Burger
Bacon, avocados, lettuce, tomatoes, Swiss cheese and chipotle mayo.
Patty Melt Burger
Grilled onions, American on marble rye toast with special sauce.
Panini
Cuban Panini
Pulled pork, smoked ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, mustard and mayo.
Turkey Cranberry Panini
Turkey, spinach, Provolone cheese, red onions and cranberry aioli.
Italian Panini
Grilled chicken breast, roasted red peppers, fresh spinach, Provolone cheese and pesto mayo.
California Panini
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, tomatoes, avocados, Provolone cheese, onions and chipotle mayo.
Veggie Italian Panini
Mushrooms, red peppers, onions, fresh spinach, Swiss cheese and pesto mayo.
Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Homemade fried chicken breast, toasted in buffalo sauce, Ranch, Provolone cheese, lettuce and tomatoes.
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Homemade chicken breast, toasted in spicy seasoning, Ranch, Provolone cheese, coleslaw, and mayo.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Homemade chicken breast, honey mustard, Provolone cheese, pickles and coleslaw.
BLTE Sandwich
Three strips of bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and egg.
Rueben Sandwich
Corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 Island and Provolone cheese on toasted marble rye.
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Lettuce and tomatoes served on wheat toast.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Lettuce and tomatoes served on wheat toast.
Tuna Melt
Tuna, tomatoes and cheddar cheese on marble rye toast.
The Club Sandwich
Bacon, ham, turkey, Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on sourdough toast.
Grilled Ham N Cheese
Smoked ham and American cheese on sourdough toast.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
American cheese on sourdough toast.
Belgian Waffle Sandwich
Crispy chicken tenders toasted in spicy seasoning, American cheese, coleslaw and honey mustard mayo.
2 am Chicken & Waffle Sandwich
Crispy tenders, bacon, ham, American cheese and sunny side up eggs.
Sides
Applewood Smoked Bacon
Sausage Patty
Chicken Apple Sausage
Corned Beef Hash
Turkey Bacon
French Fries
Hashbrowns
Side Salad
Mixed green, cherry tomatoes, cheddar cheese and any choice of dressing.
One Egg (any style)
1 Side of Pancake
Wheat Bread
Biscuits
Cheese Grits
Mixed Berries
Fresh Fruit Cut
Soup of the Day
Smashed Potatoes
Side of Crepes
Side of French Toast
Grits
Okra
Corn
Side of Ham
White bread
Sourdough Bread
English Muffin
Texas Toast
Marble Rye Bread
Kid's Meals Lunch
Beverages
Classics
Traditional Apple Sausage/Egg Breakfast
Two eggs any style and choice of bacon, ham, sausage patties, chicken apple sausage or turkey bacon
Traditional Bacon/Egg Breakfast
Two eggs any style and choice of bacon, ham, sausage patties, chicken apple sausage or turkey bacon
Traditional Ham/Egg Breakfast
Two eggs any style and choice of bacon, ham, sausage patties, chicken apple sausage or turkey bacon
Traditional Sausage/Egg Breakfast
Two eggs any style and choice of bacon, ham, sausage patties, chicken apple sausage or turkey bacon
Traditional Turkey/Egg Breakfast
Two eggs any style and choice of bacon, ham, sausage patties, chicken apple sausage or turkey bacon
Corned Beef Hash
Two eggs any style.
Chicken Fried Chicken
Hand breaded in house, smothered with gravy and two eggs in any style.
Grilled Asparagus and Eggs
Hollandaise and two eggs any style.
Chicken Fried Steak
Hand breaded in house, smothered with gravy and two eggs any style.
Migas
Scrambled eggs, tortilla strips, jalapenos, tomatoes and onions. Topped with cheddar and Monterey jack and served with hash browns and salsa.
Classic Breakfast
1/2 biscuit and gravy, two eggs, two bacon, and two patties
Huevos Rancheros
Crispy corn tortillas, pulled pork, cheddar cheese, two eggs any style, topped with salsa, feta cheese and cilantro. Served with black beans and hash browns
Belgian Waffles
Belgian Waffles
Cooked til golden brown, topped with powdered sugar
Texas Pecan Waffles
Texas pecans topped with powdered sugar.
Strawberry Waffles
Fresh strawberries, strawberry glaze and powdered sugar.
Blueberry Waffles
Fresh blueberries, blueberry glaze topped with powdered sugar
Very Berry Waffles
Fresh blueberries, strawberries, mascarpone cheese, topped with vanilla glaze, blueberry glaze and powdered sugar.
Banana Nutella Waffles
Fresh banana, Nutella and topped with powdered sugar.
Chicken and Waffles
Homemade fried chicken breast served with creamy gravy and topped with powdered sugar.
Healthy Options
Very Berry Energy Bowl
Berries, granola, pecans and raisins over yogurt.
Steel Cut Oats
Add: Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Pecans, Almonds or Chocolate Chips.
Steel Cut Oatmeal
Berry Oatmeals 'N Granola
Strawberries, blueberry, blackberry, honey granola and honey.
Very Berry Yogurt Parfait
Strawberry, blueberry, blackberry, honey granola and honey.
Omelettes
Texas Cafe Omelette
Biscuits, cheddar cheese in our homemade sausage gravy.
Chorizo Omelette
Chorizo, onions, tomatoes, and jalapenos topped with Monterey Jack cheese.
Denver Omelette
Diced ham, green peppers, onions and cheddar cheese.
Ham N Cheese Omelette
Smoked ham and cheddar cheese.
Sausage N Cheese Omelette
Spicy ground sausage in cheddar cheese.
Bacon Cheese Omelette
Crispy Applewood Smoked Bacon and cheddar cheese.
Greek Omelette
Fresh spinach, feta cheese, Kalamata olives and tomatoes.
Garden Omelette
Tomatoes, spinach, onions, mushrooms and cheddar cheese.
White Omelette
Fresh spinach, weld mushrooms, roasted red peppers and Provolone cheese.
Pancakes
Original Pancakes
Fresh Strawberry Pancakes
Topped with fresh strawberries, strawberry glaze and powered sugar.
Very Berry Pancakes
Fresh strawberries, blueberries, blackberry, mascarpone cheese vanilla glaze, blueberry glaze, topped with powered sugar.
Fresh Blueberry Pancakes
Fresh blueberries, blueberry glaze and powered sugar.
Banana Nutella Pancakes
Fresh banana, Nutella topped with powered sugar.
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Chocolate chips, chocolate syrup, topped with powered sugar.
Multigrain Pancakes
Served with powered sugar.
Granola Multigrain Pancakes
Homemade granola topped with powered sugar.
Cookies and Creme Pancakes
Crumbled cookies & crème, marshmallows and chocolate syrup. Served with powdered sugar
Texas Favorites
Cowgirl
Two pancakes with one egg any style and two strips of bacon or one sausage patty.
Cowboy
Two pancakes with two eggs any style, three stripes of bacon or two sausage patties.
Combo By Combo
Two pancaked, two eggs any style with two bacon and two sausage patties.
Texas Breakfast
Two eggs any style hash browns, biscuits topped with sausage gravy.
Biscuits & Sausage Gravy
Homemade sausage gravy loaded over the flokery biscuits. Served with hash browns.
French Toast Connection
One piece of French toast, two eggs any style, three strips of bacon or two sausage patties.
French Toasts
Classic French Toast
Grilled til golden brown and dusted with powered sugar.
Strawberry French Toast
Fresh strawberries, strawberry glaze, dusted with powered sugar.
Very Berry French Toast
Fresh strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, mascarpone cheese, vanilla glaze, blueberry glaze, dusted with powered sugar.
Blueberry French Toast
Fresh blueberries, blueberry glaze dusted with powered sugar.
Strawberry Nutella French Toast
Fresh strawberries and Nutella topped with powered sugar.
Cinnamon Roast French Toast
Four slices of cinnamon roll, dipped in our French toast batter and topped with powered sugar.
Egg Benedicts
Classic Benedict
Toasted English muffin topped with Canadian Bacon.
Avocado Benedict
Toasted English muffin topped with bacon, avocado, tomatoes and spinach.
Texas Benedict
Grilled with biscuit halves topped with sausage patties and creamy gravy. (No Hollandaise)
Shamrock Benedict
Toasted English muffin topped with corned beef hash.
BAT Benedict
English muffin toast, cream cheese, bacon, tomatoes and avocado topped with hollandaise.
Florentini Benedict
English muffin toast, cream cheese. fresh spinach topped with hollandaise and tomatoes.
Skillet Breakfast
Meat Lovers Skillet
Applewood smoked bacon, sausage and ham.
Diner Skillet
Chicken apple sausage, roasted red peppers with mushrooms and fresh spinach.
Balboa Skillet
Smoked ham, bell peppers and onions.
Mexicano Skillet
Chorizo, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, avocados, cilantro and salsa.
Farmers Skillet
Tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, asparagus and spinach.
Hobo Skillet
Sausage and onions.
Homemade Crepes
Crepes
Three plain crepes dusted with powered sugar.
Strawberry Crepes
Stuffed with fresh strawberries, topped with more berries, whipped cream, strawberry glaze and powered sugar.
Blueberry Crepes
Fresh blueberries, stuffed with berries, topped with blueberry glaze and powered sugar.
Very Berry Crepes
Fresh strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, stuffed with berries mascarpone cheese, vanilla glaze, blueberry glaze and topped with powered sugar.
Banana Nutella Crepes
Fresh banana filled with Nutella topped with powered sugar.
Kid's Breakfast Menu
Kids Combo
One pancake, one egg any style, two strips of bacon or one sausage patty.
Kids Bacon & Eggs
One egg any style, hash brown, two strips of bacon or one sausage patty and one piece of toast.
Silver Dollar Pancake
Topped with powered sugar.
Mickey Mouse Pancake
Minnie Mouse Pancake
Kid's Drink
Kid's White Milk
Kid's Chocolate Milk
Kid's Apple Juice
Kid's Fresh Orange Juice
Beverages (Breakfast)
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2000 Live Oak St, Commerce, TX 75428