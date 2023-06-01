Lost Bay
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
135 Lakeview Ave, Tonka Bay, MN 55331
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Maynard's Excelsior - Maynard's Excelsior
No Reviews
685 Excelsior Blvd Excelsior, MN 55331
View restaurant