Lost Bay

135 Lakeview Ave

Tonka Bay, MN 55331

SALADS - ONLINE

Salmon Salad

$18.00

Chicken Ceasar Salad

$15.00

Falafel Salad

$15.00

Club Salad

$16.00

WRAPS - ONLINE

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$16.00

Club Wrap

$17.00

Falafel Wrap

$15.00

SANDWICHES & BURGERS - ONLINE

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Club Sandwich

$17.00

Lost Bay Burger

$19.00

2 x Cheeseburgers

$16.00

Ham, Cheese, Egg Sandwich

$14.00

TACOS - ONLINE

Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Brisket Tacos

$16.00

Beef Tacos

$13.00

KIDS - ONLINE

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Cheeseburger

$8.00

Hamburger

$8.00

Hot Dog

$8.00

SAUCES - ONLINE

Queso

$4.00

Guac

$5.00

Tomatillo Salsa (Green)

$2.00

Red Salsa

$2.00

Pico de Gallo

$2.00

Ranch

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Buffalo

$1.00

Sweet Chili

$1.00

Caesar

$1.00

Pub Sauce

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
135 Lakeview Ave, Tonka Bay, MN 55331

