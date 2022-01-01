Restaurant header imageView gallery

Loud American Food Truck

review star

No reviews yet

1305 Main St

Sturgis, SD 57785

The Carnivore
Tips & Chips
Just the Tips

Just the Tips

$29.00

1 lb. of our Legendary Steak Tips without the extras.

Kids Tips & Chips

$9.00

A kids-sized portion of our Legendary Steak Tips served with fries. *Ages 13 & under*

The Carnivore

$20.00

10 oz of our Legendary Steak Tips served with fries.

Tips & Chips

$15.00

A lunch-sized portion of our Legendary Steak tips served with fres.

Fries

$3.00

Cans

Dasani Water

$2.00

Dt Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Barq's Root Beer

$2.00

Dasani Water

$2.00

Small "Food Truck" T-Shirt

$20.00

Medium "Food Truck" T-Shirt

$20.00

Large "Food Truck" T-Shirt

$20.00

XL "Food Truck" T-Shirt

$20.00

2X "Food Truck" T-Shirt

$20.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Stop by and enjoy!

1305 Main St, Sturgis, SD 57785

Directions

