Greek
Sandwiches
Salad
Louis Pappas Marketplace Northwood
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2560 McMullen Booth Rd, Clearwater, FL 33761
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Amore Pizzeria - Amore Pizzeria Clearwater
4.6 • 435
1719 Drew Street Clearwater, FL 33755
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Clearwater
Clear Sky on Cleveland - 418 Cleveland Street
4.6 • 1,808
418 Cleveland Street Clearwater, FL 33755
View restaurant
Mirage Restaurant - 2284 Gulf To Bay Blvd
4.6 • 738
2284 Gulf To Bay Blvd Clearwater, FL 33765
View restaurant
Amore Pizzeria - Amore Pizzeria Clearwater
4.6 • 435
1719 Drew Street Clearwater, FL 33755
View restaurant