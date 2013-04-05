Loyalty Ultra Lounge 8521 Liberty Rd

A map showing the location of Loyalty Ultra Lounge 8521 Liberty RdView gallery

Loyalty Ultra Lounge

No reviews yet

8521 Liberty Rd

Randallstown, MD 21133

Appetizers

1 LB Old Bay Steamed Shrimp

$16.95

1/2 LB Old Bay Steamed Shrimp

$12.95

Baked Soft Pretzel Sticks

$9.95

Crab Dip

$13.95

Crab Mac

$12.95

Entrees

Catfish Platter

$21.95

Fried Chicken Platter

$17.95

Fried Shrimp Platter

$19.95

Salmon Platter

$23.95

Whiting Platter

$18.95

Lump Crab Cakes

$23.95Out of stock

Sides

French Fries

$4.50

Mac & Cheese

$4.50

Green Beans

$4.50

Collard Greens

$4.50Out of stock

French Bread

$2.00

Cabbage

$4.50

Small Plate Baskets

Crispy Wings W/Fries

$14.95

Catfish W/Fries

$15.95

Fried Shrimp W/Fries

$15.95

Whiting W/Fries

$14.95

Chicken Tenders W/Fries

$13.95

Bottle Service

1800 Silver

$125.00

1942

$325.00

818 Blanco

$185.00

Belaire Rose

$125.00

Casamigo's Blanco

$185.00

Casamigo's Responda

$185.00

Ciroc

$140.00

Ciroc Apple

$140.00

Ciroc Peach

$140.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$140.00

Crown Royal

$140.00

Crown Royal Apple

$140.00

Cuervo

$125.00

Dusse

$200.00

Grey Goose

$140.00

Hennessy

$160.00

Honey Jack Daniels

$140.00

Jack Daniels

$140.00

Lobos

$185.00

Patron

$175.00

Remy 1738

$200.00

Remy Vsop

$160.00

Titos

$140.00

Makers Mark

$140.00

Brandy

E&J Brandy

$8.00

Cognac

Hennessey

$10.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$11.00

Remy Martin 1738

$14.00

Hennessy VSOP

$13.00

Dusse

$15.00

Mango Hennessy

$15.00

Hennessy, Grand Marnier, Mango Puree, OJ & Splash of Sour Mix

Strawberry Hennessey

$15.00

Peach Hennessy

$15.00

Cordials

Baileys

$9.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Disarronno Amaretto

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Domestic Beer

MGD

$5.00

Bud Ice

$5.00

Miller Light

$5.00

O'Douls

Bud Light Lime

$5.00

Bud Light Platinum

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Frozen Daiquiris

Non-Alcoholic

$6.00

Alcoholic (Rail Rum)

$8.00

Alcoholic (Bacardi)

$12.00

Alcoholic (Malibu)

$12.00

Gin

Bombay Dry

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Gin

$6.00

Tangueray

$9.00

Indigo - Snoop Dog Gin

$10.00

Imported Beer

Stella Artois

$7.00

Corona

$6.00

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$6.00

Guiness Stout

$7.00

Amstel Light

Sam Adams Seasonal

$6.00

Yuengling

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Mixed Drinks

1800 Golden Margarita

$15.00

1800 Margarita

$12.00

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Angry Balls

$12.00

Apple Martini

$8.00

B-52

$13.00

Bahama Mama

$9.00

Bay Breeze

$8.00

Bellinis

$6.00

Black Russian

$10.00

Black Widow

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Blow Job

$12.00

Blue Hawaiian

$9.00

Blue Motorcycle

$9.00

Buttery Nipple

$9.00

Chocolate Martini

$11.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

French Connection

$13.00

French Martini

$11.00

Fuzzy Navel

$8.00

Hairy Navel

$9.00

Jameson Green Tea

$11.00

Jolly Rancher

$9.00

Kamikaze

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

Long Island - Top Shelf

$15.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

M.F.

$11.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Mimosas

$6.00

Peach Martini

$8.00

Royal Flush

$11.00

Rum Punch

$8.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Slane Green Tea

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Washington Apple

$10.00

Watermenlon Martini

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$10.00

Rum

Bacardi Light

$8.00

Bacardi Dark

$8.00

Malibu Coconut

$8.00

Malibu Pineapple

$8.00

Rum

$6.00

Malibu Mango

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

151 Rum

$9.00

Bacardi Limon

$8.00

Meyers Rum

$9.00

Scotch

Chivas Regal

$10.00

Macallan 12

$15.00

Signature Drinks

Strong Island

$15.00

Vodka, Gin, Tequila Rum, Triple Sec, Sweet & Sour Mix, Coke, Grand Marnier Float, Lemon & Cherry

Hard Day @ Work

$12.00

Jack Daniels, Sour Apple, Cranberry Juice, Splash Blue Curaco, Cherry

Blueberry Lemon Drop

$14.00

Bombay Mule

$12.00

Liquid Marijuana

$15.00

Apple Peach Sangria

$12.00

Loyalty Loyalty

$12.00

White Peach Sangria

$12.00

Red Sangria

$12.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Orange Soda

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Fruit Punch

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Water- Bottled

$2.00

Tequila

1800 Coconut

$10.00

1800 Gold

$10.00

1800 Silver

$10.00

818 Blanco

$15.00

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Casamigos Blanco Golden Margarita

$19.00

Casamigos Blanco Margarita

$17.00

Casamigos Reposado

$17.00

Casamigos Reposado Margarita

$19.00

Casmigos Reposado Golden Margarita

$21.00

Cincoro Anejo (Micheal Jordan)

$15.00

Cincoro Blanco ( Micheal Jordan)

$15.00

Cuervo Gold

$8.00

Cuervo Silver

$8.00

Don Julio

$12.00

Don Julio Margarita

$15.00

Lobos Blanco

$15.00

Lobos Resposado

$17.00

Patron

$12.00

Patron Golden Margarita

$16.00

Patron Margarita

$14.00

Tequila

$6.00

Vodka

Amsterdam

$7.00

Amsterdam Apple

$7.00

Amsterdam Peach

$7.00

Amsterdam Pineapple

$7.00

Amsterdam Red Berry

$7.00

Ciroc

$10.00

Ciroc Peach

$10.00

Ciroc Pinepple

$10.00

Ciroc Apple

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Grey Goose Citron

$10.00

Ketle One

$10.00

Tito's

$9.00

Vodka

$6.00

Van Gogh Double Expresso

$9.00

Amsterdam Orange

$7.00

Amsterdam Coconut

$7.00

Amsterdam Mango

$7.00

Ciroc Coconut

$10.00

Ciroc Mango

$10.00

Ciroc Red Berry

$10.00

Ciroc Watermelon

$10.00

Whiskey/ Bourbon

Angles Envy

$15.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Crown Royal Apple

$10.00

Crown Royal Black

$12.00

Crown Royal Vanilla

$10.00

Fireball

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$9.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jameson Orange

$10.00

Jefferson

$12.00

Jefferson Reserve

$17.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Wine - Whites

House- Chardonnay

$7.00

House - Pinot Grigio

$7.00

House - Moscato

$7.00

House - Riesling

$4.00

White Sangria

$8.00

Wine- Reds

House- Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

House- Merlot

$7.00

House- Shiraz

$4.00

Red Sangria

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8521 Liberty Rd, Randallstown, MD 21133

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

