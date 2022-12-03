Main picView gallery

Lucky Brunch 34708 Van Dyke Ave.

34708 van dyke ave.

Sterling Heights, MI 48312

Popular Items

#3 Eggs, Meat, Hashbrowns & Toast
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken Strips (4)

Breakfast Favorites

#1 Eggs & Toast

$5.00

#2 Eggs, Meat & Toast

$7.00

#3 Eggs, Meat, Hashbrowns & Toast

$9.00

#4 Big Breakfast

$11.00

three eggs, bacon, ham, sausage, hashbrowns & toast

#5 LB Country Breakfast

$11.00

#6 Eggs, Hashbrown & Toast

$7.00

Omelets

Farmers Omelet

$12.00

ham, cheddar cheese, stuffed with hash browns

Horseshoe Omelet

$12.00

sausage, onion, and cheddar cheese with hash browns inside & topped with country gravy

Mexican Omelet

$12.00

onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cheddar cheese & topped with chili

Triple Meat Omelet

$12.00

Chicken Omelet

$12.00

tomatoes, onions & cheddar cheese

Western Omelet

$12.00

ham, green peppers, onions & cheddar cheese

Meat & Cheese Omelet

$10.00

bacon, ham, or sausage

Veggie Omelet

$12.00

onions, green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms & swiss cheese

Spinich & Feta Omelet

$11.00

Greek Omelet

$12.00

gyro, red onions, tomatoes & feta

Corned Beef & Swiss Omelet

$12.00

Cheese Omelet

$9.00

Skillets

Veggie Skillet

$12.00

Horseshoe Skillet

$12.00

Triple Meat Skillet

$12.00

Greek Skillet

$12.00

Pancakes

Buttermilk PC

$7.00

S'mores PC

$11.00

graham crackers, chocolate and marshmallows

Fruity Pebble PC

$10.00

Pecan PC

$9.00

Buttermilk Half Order

$5.00

Chocolate Chip Pancake

$9.00

French Toast

French Toast

$8.00

cinnamon and powder sugar

Very Berry FT

$11.00

stuffed with cream cheese & topped with fresh berries

Nutella FT

$11.00

stuffed with Nutella, and your choice of fruit

Oreo FT

$11.00

crumbled Oreos & stuffed with cream cheese

1\2 Order FT

$6.00

Waffles

Belgium Waffle

$7.00

Chicken & Waffle

$11.00

Waffle Tower

$11.00

Crepes

Fruit Crepe

$8.00

Banana Nutella Crepes

$10.00

Blintz Crepes

$10.00

stuffed with cream cheese & your choice of fruit

Vegetarian Crepes

$10.00

Spinach, onions, green pepper, & feta cheese

Breakfast Burrito/ Sandwiches

Breakfast Croissant

$7.50

eggs, choice of meat & cheese

Breakfast Burrito

$8.50

scrambled eggs, choice of meat, hash browns & cheddar cheese

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

mayo, lettuce & tomatoes

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Monte Cristo

$9.00

ham, turkey, & swiss cheese on french toast

Benedicts

Traditional Benny

$11.00

english muffin, canadian bacon, poached eggs & topped with hollandaise sauce

Florentine Benny

$11.00

english muffin, tomatoes, spinach, bacon, poached eggs & topped with hollandaise sauce

Howdy Benny

$11.00

biscuits, sausage patty, poached eggs, cheddar cheese & sausage gravy

Healthy

Plain Oatmeal

$4.00

Power Oatmeal

$7.00

Avocado Toast

$11.00

Breakfast Sides

(1) Egg

$1.50

Side Of Meat

$5.00

Turkey Sausage Patties

$6.00

Canadian Bacon

$6.00

Hashbrowns

$4.00

Red Skin Potatoes

$5.00

Grits

$3.00

Toast & Jelly

$2.00

2 Eggs W/ Cheese

$3.75

Raisin Toast

$2.50

Biscuit

$2.50

Texas Toast

$2.50

English Muffin

$2.50

Plain Bagel

$2.50

Bagel W/ Cream Cheese

$3.50

Sausage Gravy

$4.00

Fruit

$4.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$7.00

Biscuit & Gravy Half Order

$5.00

Corned Beef Hash

$8.00

Side of Hollandaise Sauce

$2.00

English Muffin with Cream Cheese

$3.50

Salad

Greek Salad (small)

$9.00

beets, cucumber, tomato, olives, pepperoncini, red onions, & feta cheese

Greek Salad (large)

$11.00

beets, cucumber, tomato, olives, pepperoncini, red onions, & feta cheese

Crispy or Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

tomatoes, cucumber, cheddar & egg

Cobb Salad

$13.00

chicken, bacon, cheddar, red onions, tomatoes, cucumber & egg

Caesar Salad

$8.00

romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese & croutons

Strawberry Chicken Salad

$13.00

chicken, strawberry, walnuts, raisins, mandarin oranges, cucumber & tomatoes

House Salad (small)

$5.00

cucumbers, tomatoes & egg

House Salad (large)

$7.00

cucumbers, tomatoes & egg

Chefs

$11.00

turkey, ham, american, swiss, tomatoes, cucumber & egg

Burgers

Hamburger

$8.00

lettuce, tomato, and pickles

Bacon Burger

$9.50

Cowboy Burger

$10.50

onion rings, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, BBQ sauce, and pickles

Mushroom and Swiss Burger

$10.00

lettuce & tomato

Brunch Burger

$10.50

avocado, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a fried egg

Patty Melt

$9.00

Sandwiches

Philly Steak & Cheese

$10.00

green peppers, onions, mayo & swiss

Club Sandwich

$10.00

ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, american & swiss

BLT

$8.00

bacon lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

Corned Beef & Swiss

$10.00

Reuben

$11.00

sauerkraut, swiss cheese, & thousand island on rye or onion roll

Slim Jim

$9.00

ham, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes & swiss

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Grilled Ham & Chesse

$8.00

Tuna Melt

$9.00

lettuce & tomatoes

Grilled Chicken Sandwhich

$9.00

lettuce, tomato & mayo

Cripsy Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

lettuce, tomato & mayo

Fish Sandwich

$9.00

lettuce, tomatoes & tartar sauce

Chicken Club

$11.00

grilled or crispy chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, american & swiss

Tuna Sandwich

$8.00

Egg Salad Sandwhich

$8.00

Pita & Wraps

Grilled Chicken

$9.00

mayo, lettuce, and tomato

Crispy Chicken

$9.00

mayo, lettuce, tomato

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.00

lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese & ranch

Gryo

$9.00

gyro meat, diced tomato, onions, and tzatziki sauce

Tuna & Swiss

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken

$9.00

mayo, lettuce, tomato

Veggie

$8.00

Greek Chicken

$10.00

Seafood

Fish & Chips

$12.00

Fish Sandwich

$9.00

Tuna Melt

$9.00

Tuna Sandwich

$8.00

Tuna & Swiss (pita or wrap)

$9.00

Tuna salad

$12.00

Beverages

Coffee

$2.75

Assorted Juices

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Soft Drink

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Kids Drink

$2.00

Hot Coco

$3.50

Espresso

$3.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Soups

Cup of

$4.00

Bowl of

$5.00

Quart of

$10.00

Chili

Cup of Chili

$4.00

Bowl of Chili

$5.00

Coney Island

Plain Hot Dog

$2.50

Chili Dog

$3.50

hot dog, chili, mustard, and onions

Loose Coney

$3.50

loose ground beef with chili, mustard, and onions

Coney Special

$5.00

hot dog, ground beef, chili, mustard, and onions

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Cajun Fries

$4.50

Onion Rings

$4.00

Pita Bread

$2.00

Side of Chicken Breast

$4.00

Side of Gyro Meat

$4.00

Feta Chesse

$3.00

Home Made Coleslaw

$3.00

Sliced Tomatoes

$3.00

Seasonal Fruit (cup)

$4.00

Dressing

$0.75

Side of Avocado

$2.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Burger & Fries

$7.00

Kids Chicken Stripes & Fries

$7.00

Kids Grilled Chesse & Fries

$6.00

Kids Hot Dog & Fries

$6.00

Kids Pancakes

$7.00

Kids French Toast

$7.00

Kids Egg Meat & Toast

$6.00

Chocolate Milk

White Milk

Apple Juice

Orange Juice

Pop

Appetizer

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$7.00

Wing Ding (6)

$9.00

Chicken Strips (4)

$8.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Cheese Fries

$5.00

Chili Fries

$5.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
34708 van dyke ave., Sterling Heights, MI 48312

