Lula Mae
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Restaurant info
Welcome to your new neighborhood hangout. Grab a cocktail and enjoy a bite to eat. Maybe wander to our little secret in the back.
Location
472 Myrtle Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11205
