Lula Mae

472 Myrtle Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11205

Order Again

Dinner

Cha Kwai with Tom Yum butter

$12.00

Fresh fried Chinese donuts served with Tom Yum butter.

Cha Kwai with chicken pate'

$15.00

Fresh fried Chinese donuts served with chicken pate'.

Market salad w/ chives,fried garlic

$14.00

Seasonal Greens & veggies

Marinated Cucumber w/ fried shallots

$15.00

Sliced cucumbers tossed in seasonal soy, rice vinegar, and topped with fried shallots.

Steak tartare w/ mix herbs

$18.00

Bavette Sambal oil Calabrian chilis with garlic chips

Crudo

$17.00

Sliced hamachi with tamarind sugar, fresh chilis, and burnt garlic oil.

Boch La Hong (Papaya Salad)

$14.00

Shaved Papaya with Lemongrass Beef Jerky and fresh herbs.

Fried Tofu

$15.00

Lightly tempura fried tofu with spicy XO sauce topped fresh greens.

Num Pang Lemongrass chx sando

$16.00

Grilled and shredded Chicken, plum sugar, green onions, pickled veggies

Num Pang Grilled oyster mushrooms sando w/ pickled veggies

$17.00

Fire grilled oyster mushrooms, topped with lime aioli, pickled veggies, and fresh cilantro

Num Pang Krueong Beef sando w/ pickled vegg an mint

$16.00

Beef grilled, green curry paste, jalapenoes, cilantro, pickled veggies.

Stir Fried Morning Glory

$14.00

Wok tossed morning glory with salted soy beans, garlic, and fresh lemon.

Lort Cha Noodles

$22.00

Stir fried rice noodles with fresh veggies

Siem Reap fried chx

$17.00

Beer battered with Thai beer white pepper lemongrass with lemon dressing sauce.

Duck Salat w market greens

$35.00

Duck breast Thai spice with Hoison sauce and market wraps.

Desserts

Black sesame ice creaem with cocnut flakes

$13.00

persimmon sorbet with whipped honey dew espuma

$14.00

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to your new neighborhood hangout. Grab a cocktail and enjoy a bite to eat. Maybe wander to our little secret in the back.

Location

472 Myrtle Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11205

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

