Lumberjack's - Vegas NEW
No reviews yet
965 West Craig Road
North Las Vegas, NV 89032
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Beverages
Drinks
- Coffee$3.29
- Decaf$3.29
- Pepsi$3.59
- Diet Pepsi$3.59
- Dr. Pepper$3.59
- Mountain Dew$3.59
- Sierra Mist$3.59
- Root Beer$3.59
- Raspberry Ice Tea$3.59
- Ice Tea$3.59
- Arnold Palmer$3.59
- Pink Lemonade$3.59
- Strawberry Lemonade$3.99
- Shirley Temple$3.89
- Roy Rogers$3.89
- Hot Chocolate$3.99
- Hot Tea$3.29
- Lg Orange Juice$5.39
- Lg Apple Juice$4.39
- Lg Cranberry Juice$4.39
- Lg Milk$3.99
- Lg Chocolate Milk$4.09
- Sm Orange Juice$4.39
- Sm Apple Juice$3.39
- Sm Cran Juice$3.39
- Sm Milk$3.09
- Sm Chocolate Milk$3.19
- Virgin Bloody Mary$7.99
Breakfast
Skillets
- Big Jack's Skillet$15.49
A huge serving of country potatoes mixed with onions, bell peppers, ham, sausage and cheddar cheese and topped off with our homemade country gravy and two eggs cooked your way.
- Meat Lovers Skillet$16.49
A mountain of ham, bacon, sausage and cheddar cheese all on top of our country potatoes with two eggs cooked your way.
- Santa Fe Skillet$15.99
Bacon, cheddar cheese and diced green chilies, served over our country potatoes and scrambled eggs then topped with salsa, guacamole, green onions and sour cream.
Egg Dishes
- Chicken Fried Steak & Egg$16.99
1⁄2 lb. tender 100% Black Angus Beef breaded and fried to a golden brown. Topped off with our homemade country gravy.
- Rib Eye & Eggs$21.99
A hearty 12oz. ribeye steak served with two eggs cooked your way.
- Bacon & Egg$13.99
- Links & Eggs$13.99
- Patties & Eggs$13.99
- Big John's Patties$15.49
Two eggs cooked your way, two sausage patties and a fresh homemade buttermilk biscuit smothered in our homemade country gravy.
- Breakfast Scramble$14.99
- Corned Beef Hash & Egg$14.99
A huge helping of our Lumberjack Hash the way Big John made it at the homestead.
- Eggs Benedict$15.99
A grilled English muffin with Canadian bacon and two poached eggs covered in our house hollandaise sauce and your choice of one side: country potatoes, hash browns, or fresh seasonal fruit.
- Ham & Eggs$15.49
Over a 1⁄2 lb. slice of smoky goodness.
- Linguisa & Eggs$14.99
Two eggs any style and savory linguica sausage served with either toast or a biscuit and your choice of one side:country potatoes, hash browns, or fresh seasonal fruit.
- Loggers Burrito$15.49
Bacon, diced green chilies, cheddar cheese, eggs, and salsa mixed with country gravy and stuffed into a wagon wheel sized flour tortilla. Served with your choice of one side: country potatoes, hash browns, or fresh seasonal fruit.
- Lumberjacks Mess$13.99
A homemade biscuit covered with Lumberjacks country gravy, hash browns, and two eggs cooked your way. Then, we top it with one more dollop of Lumberjacks country gravy and sprinkle it with cheddar cheese
- Lumberjacks Hearty Mess$16.48
A homemade biscuits covered with Lumberjacks country gravy, hash browns, and two eggs cooked your way. Then, we top it with one more dollop of Lumberjacks country gravy and sprinkle it with cheddar cheese. Served with a sausage patty.
- Avocado Toast$13.99
Combos
- Ultimate Hungry Jack F-TST$21.99
Two eggs, four strips of bacon, four sausage links, 1⁄2 lb. of ham, two slices of French toast and your choice of one side: country potatoes, hash browns, or fresh seasonal fruit.
- Ultimate Hungry Jack P-Cakes$21.99
- Axemans Griddle Sampler$16.99
Two eggs, your choice of two strips of bacon, or two sausage links, or one sausage patty, served with three mini flapjacks, a slice of French toast, and one fresh baked cinnamon roll dipped into our secret batter.
- Cinnamon French Toast Combo$15.59
Two eggs, your choice of two strips of bacon, or two sausage links, or one sausage patty, and two fresh baked cinnamon rolls dipped into our secret batter.
- French Toast House Combo$17.99
Two eggs, two strips of bacon, or two sausage links, or one sausage patty with hash browns, or country potatoes,
- Pancake House Combo$17.99
Two eggs, two strips of bacon, or two sausage links, or one sausage patty with hash browns, or country potatoes,
- Waffle House Combo$17.99
Two eggs, two strips of bacon, or two sausage links, or one sausage patty with hash browns, or country potatoes,
- Oatmeal Combo$8.99
Heart healthy oats made to order and served with toast, a dried fruit medley and a hearty blend of diced nuts.
Omelets
- California Omelette$16.49
Sliced mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, bacon, cheddar cheese. Topped with sour cream and avocado.
- Denver Omelette$14.99
Ham, bell peppers, onions and cheddar cheese.
- Garden Omelette$15.49
Diced tomatoes, grilled onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, fresh spinach, and cheddar cheese. Topped with sprouts and avocado.
- Jack's Omelette$15.99
Filled with bacon, ham, sausage, and cheddar cheese.
Griddle Items
Sides
- One Egg$3.59
One Eggs
- Two Eggs$4.59
Two Eggs
- 1 Pancake$5.99
Pancake
- Slice French Toast$6.99
Slice French Toast
- 1 Cinnamon FR TST$5.99
- Hashbrowns$5.59
Hashbrowns
- Country Potatoes$5.59
Country Potatoes
- Sour Cream$1.59
- Two Bacon$3.59
Two Bacon
- Four Bacon$5.59
Four Bacon
- Two Sausage Link$3.59
Two Sasauge Lnk
- Four Sausage Link$5.59
Four Link Sausage
- One Sausage Patty$3.59
One Sausage Patty
- Two Sausage Patty$5.59
Two Saus Pat
- Ham$6.09
Ham
- 4oz Country Fry Steak$7.99
S/O 4 oz CFS
- 8oz Country Fry Steak$9.99
S/O 8 oz CFS
- 12oz Rib Eye$16.99
Rib Eye
- One Linguisa$9.79
One Linguisa
- Italian Sausage$5.49
Italiam Sausage
- Corned Beef Hash$8.49
Corned Beef Hash
- Side 1/4 Avocado$2.29
- Cup Oatmeal$4.99
Cup Oatmeal
- Bowl of Oatmeal$6.29
Bowl of Oatmeal
- Biscuit$4.89
Biscuit
- Salsa$1.59
- Country Gravy$1.59
Country Gravy
- Hollandaise Sauce$1.99
- Bowl Fresh Fruit$7.49
Bowl Fresh Fruit
- Cup Fresh Fruit$4.79
Cup Fresh Fruit
- Toast$3.19
Toast
- English Muffin$3.89
English Muffin
Lunch
Salads
- Dinner Salad$7.99
Crisp mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, bacon, cheese and croûtons.
- Crazy Cobb Salad$16.99
Crisp mixed greens with bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, 6 oz. grilled chicken, mushrooms, tomatoes, sliced hard-boiled egg, and avocado.
- Taco Salad$16.99
Crisp mixed greens tossed with our Chipotle Ranch dressing, topped with seasoned ground beef, black beans, tomatoes, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, guacamole, salsa, sour cream, green onions, and chillies. Served in a large tortilla shell.
Soup
Sandwich
- The Chain Saw$17.99
Roast beef, bacon, tomatoes, sautéed onions and mushrooms, bell pepper and cheddar cheese with special dressing and served on grilled sourdough.
- Jack's Melt$15.99
A triple decker of ham, sliced turkey breast, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, Swiss and American cheese with Ranch dressing served on grilled sourdough bread.
- The Club$15.99
Crisp bacon, roasted turkey, tomato, lettuce, American cheese and mayonnaise served on your choice of toasted bread.
- French Dip$15.99
Thinly sliced roast beef with a side of Au Jus for dipping and served on a French roll.
- BLT$13.99
Crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise served on your choice of bread.
- Turkey Melt$15.99
Sliced turkey breast with bacon, tomatoes, American cheese and 1000 Island dressing. All grilled on sourdough bread.
- Jills Garden Grill$14.99
Tomato, avocado, onion, lettuce, sprouts, Swiss and mozzarella cheese with Ranch dressing served on your choice of bread and grilled to perfection.
- Philly Cheese Steak$16.49
Thinly sliced roast beef, bell pepper, onion and mozzarella cheese served with a side of Au Jus on a French roll.
- BBQ Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Grilled 6oz. chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, our homemade BBQ sauce, Swiss cheese and mayonnaise on a grilled bun.
- Hot Turkey$15.49
Open-faced sandwich with sliced roasted turkey covered with our homemade turkey gravy on Texas Toast and served with a hearty serving of mashed potatoes.
- 1/2 BLT w/Soup or Salad$13.99
Crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise served on your choice of bread.
- 1/2 Grill Chz w/Soup or Salad$13.99
Served with soup of the day or a dinner salad and your choice of one side.
- 1/2 Beef w/Soup or Salad$13.99
Served with soup of the day or a dinner salad and your choice of one side.
- 1/2 Turkey with Soup or Salad$13.99
Served with soup of the day or a dinner salad and your choice of one side.
- 1/2 Ham&Chz w/Soup or Salad$13.99
Served with soup of the day or a dinner salad and your choice of one side.
Burgers
- Big Redwood Burger$20.99
One full pound burger with Swiss and American cheese, piled high with lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles, 3 strips of bacon, and our special dressing on a grilled bun.
- Little Jack Burger$12.99
1⁄4 lb. burger with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and special dressing on a grilled bun.
- The Axe Burger$15.49
1⁄2 lb. burger with 2 strips of bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion, Swiss cheese and our special dressing on a grilled bun.
- Western BBQ Burger$16.49
1⁄2 lb. burger with our homemade BBQ Sauce, American cheese, onion rings, 2 strips of bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles on a grilled bun.
- Garden Burger$14.99
Garden vegetable patty topped with lettuce, tomato, avocado, red onion, Swiss cheese and pickle on a grilled bun.
- Sourdough Burger$15.99
Two 1⁄4 lb. burgers served on grilled sourdough with Swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms and red onions, bacon and our special dressing.
- Big Cheese Burger$14.99
1⁄2 lb. burger with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, American cheese, mayonnaise and 1000 Island dressing on a grilled bun.
Wrap
- California Wrap$15.99
Chicken, mozzarella cheese, avocado, bacon, tomato, sprouts, and Ranch dressing, wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
- Fiesta Chicken Wrap$15.49
A delightful blend of black beans, mixed veggies, green chilies, lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheddar cheese, tossed with Chipotle Ranch dressing and avocado wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
- Fiesta Veg Wrap$15.49
A delightful blend of black beans, mixed veggies, green chilies, lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheddar cheese, tossed with Chipotle Ranch dressing and avocado wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
Apps & Dessert
Apps
- App Combo$16.49
Deep fried chicken strips, cheese sticks, onion rings, sweet potato fries and a serving of marinara sauce for your dipping pleasure.
- Cheeze Sticks$13.99
Eight deep fried cheese sticks served with marinara sauce.
- Chicken Strips$14.99
Five huge strips of deep fried juicy breast meat served with your choice of Ranch dressing or our smoky BBQ sauce.
- Chicken Strips and Fries$16.58
Five huge strips of deep fried juicy breast meat served with your choice of Ranch dressing or our smoky BBQ sauce.
- Chicken Strips & Sweet FF$16.58
Five huge strips of deep fried juicy breast meat served with your choice of Ranch dressing or our smoky BBQ sauce.
- Onion Rings$11.99
A huge pile of onion rings dipped in beer batter and fried to a golden brown
- Potato Skins$15.49
Crispy potato skins loaded with bacon, cheddar cheese, sour cream and green onions.
- Fries App$5.79
Side Fries
- Sweet FF App$6.79
Desserts
Lunch Sides
- Side Rib Eye$18.99
- 6oz Chicken Breast$8.99
- Side Potato Salad$1.99
- Side Cole Slaw$4.99
- Side Cottage Cheese$4.99
- Side of Mashed Potatoes$4.99
- Side Slice Tomatoes$1.99
- Side Guacamole$1.99
- Side Pickles$1.59
- Side 1/4 Avocado$2.99
- Side 2oz BBQ Sauce$0.99
- Side 8oz burger Patty$9.99
- Side 4oz burger Patty$7.49
- Chiles Toreados$2.49
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
LUMBERJACKS RESTAURANT JUST WHAT YOU'RE LOOKING FOR By offering a menu of classic dishes and a log cabin experience, your family is sure to walk away satisfied. If you're looking for large portions, friendly staff, and great home-cooking, then visit one of our Lumberjacks Restaurants near you!
965 West Craig Road, North Las Vegas, NV 89032