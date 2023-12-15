Lunada Market & Kitchen Lunada Bay
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Delicious scratch cooking with a welcoming vibe and ocean views from the patio
Location
2201 Palos Verdes Dr W, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274
Gallery
