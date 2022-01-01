Palos Verdes Peninsula restaurants you'll love
Must-try Palos Verdes Peninsula restaurants
More about Good Stuff Restaurant
Good Stuff Restaurant
550 Deep Valley Dr #151, Rolling Hills Estates
|Popular items
|Avocado Bacon Cheddar
|$15.25
fresh sliced avocado, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, and pickles served tall on bun of your choice
|Ortega Tuna Melt
|$13.00
on grilled sourdough with Swiss cheese, fresh tomato, mild chiles & a heaping scoop of tuna
|Bo's Salad
|$14.00
calories 604 protein 20g fat 27g carbs 39g
chopped chicken, avocado, roasted corn, chopped dates, sliced almonds, feta cheese & tomato tossed with a Champagne honey mustard vinaigrette
More about Fat Tomato Palos Verdes
Fat Tomato Palos Verdes
50 Peninsula Center Suite E, Rolling Hills
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad (Signature)
|$11.00
Hearts of Romaine, garlic croutons, parmesan cheese with our classic Caesar dressing.
|Fat Tomato Works Pizza (Signature)
|$22.00
Pepperoni, onions, green bell pepper, black olives, mushrooms, hand crafted sausage and fresh garlic
|Meat Lovers Pizza
|$22.00
Pepperoni, hand crafted sausage and Canadian bacon
More about It's Boba Time
SMOOTHIES
It's Boba Time
27 Peninsula Center, Rolling Hills Estates
More about Dragonfly Thai
BBQ • NOODLES
Dragonfly Thai
50 A Peninsula Ctr, Rolling Hills Estates
More about Gostosas Catering
Gostosas Catering
1416 Via Zumaya, Palos Verdes Estates