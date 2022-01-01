Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Palos Verdes Peninsula

Palos Verdes Peninsula restaurants
Palos Verdes Peninsula restaurants that serve spaghetti

Item pic

 

Good Stuff Restaurant

550 Deep Valley Dr #151, Rolling Hills Estates

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Citrus Shrimp Spaghetti$16.00
sautéed shrimp tossed with mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh Parmesan in a citrus white wine sauce, served with garlic toast
Italian Sausage & Spaghetti$15.00
delicious Italian pork sausage grilled and tossed with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and marinara sauce with fresh Parmesan, served with garlic toast
More about Good Stuff Restaurant
Item pic

 

Fat Tomato Palos Verdes

50 Peninsula Center Suite E, Rolling Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti with meat sauce (Signature)$14.00
Slow-cooked marinara with crumbled pork and beef
Spaghetti Marinara$13.00
Topped with homemade marinara
Spaghetti Alfredo (Signature)$14.00
Topped with homemade Alfredo sauce
More about Fat Tomato Palos Verdes

