Spaghetti in Palos Verdes Peninsula
Palos Verdes Peninsula restaurants that serve spaghetti
More about Good Stuff Restaurant
Good Stuff Restaurant
550 Deep Valley Dr #151, Rolling Hills Estates
|Citrus Shrimp Spaghetti
|$16.00
sautéed shrimp tossed with mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh Parmesan in a citrus white wine sauce, served with garlic toast
|Italian Sausage & Spaghetti
|$15.00
delicious Italian pork sausage grilled and tossed with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and marinara sauce with fresh Parmesan, served with garlic toast
More about Fat Tomato Palos Verdes
Fat Tomato Palos Verdes
50 Peninsula Center Suite E, Rolling Hills
|Spaghetti with meat sauce (Signature)
|$14.00
Slow-cooked marinara with crumbled pork and beef
|Spaghetti Marinara
|$13.00
Topped with homemade marinara
|Spaghetti Alfredo (Signature)
|$14.00
Topped with homemade Alfredo sauce