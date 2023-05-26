- Home
- El Pollo Inka - Rolling Hills - ROLLING HILLS
El Pollo Inka - Rolling Hills ROLLING HILLS
No reviews yet
550 Deep Valley Dr #201
Rolling Hills Estates, CA 90274
MAIN MENU
SOUP, SALAD, & APPETIZERS
Aguadito de Pollo
Chicken, cilantro and rice soup.
Aguadito de Mariscos
Mixed seafood, cilantro, and rice soup.
House Salad
Quinoa Salad
Anticucho de Corazon
Skewers of beef heart marinated and grilled served with a slice of potato, Peruvian corn, and hotsauce.
Anticucho de Mariscos
3 skewers of cubed fish and shrimp marinated and grilled, served with hot sauce.
Ceviche de Pescado
White fish cooked in lime juice and spices.
Ceviche Mixto
Ceviche de Camarones
Ceviche Mercado
Ceviche Mercado Mixto
Ceviche Trio
Fish cooked in lime juice and spices, flavored 3 ways: Classic, Rocoto, and Aji Amarillo.
Chicharron de Calamares
Jalea
Leche de Tigre
Papa a la Huancaina
Papa Rellena
Parihuela
Salchipapas
POLLO A LA BRASA
1/4 Pollo
Quarter rotisserie chicken served with a cup of soup, and your choice of 2 sides.
1/2 Pollo
Half of rotisserie chicken served with a cup of soup and choice of two sides.
Whole Pollo
Whole rotisserie chicken served with a large soup and your choice of 2 sides.
Combo Inka
Quarter of rotisserie chicken served with soup, salad, rice, beans and an Inca Kola.
Family Meal
2 whole chickens served with 4 large sides, 2 large soups, and a large Aji Verde (green hot sauce).
SALTADOS
VAINITAS
CHAUFAS
TALLARINES
PICANTES
CHICKEN
Aji de Gallina
Mildly spicy shredded chicken stew made with cream and Aji Amarillo. Served with rice.
Cau Cau de Pollo
Col de Pollo
Chicken sautéed with cabbage, tomatoes, green onions, & cilantro. Served with rice.
Pollo Combinado
Pollo Vegetal
Tallarin Verde con 1/4 Pollo
Spaghetti tossed in a pesto sauce served with a quarter chicken.
BEEF
SEAFOOD
Arroz con Mariscos
Sauteed fish, shrimp,& calamari cooked with cilantro rice and aji panca.
Camaron al Ajo
Shrimp cooked in a garlic sauce, served with rice and salad.
Cau Cau de Camarones
Stew made with Aji Amarillo and turmeric sauce with shrimp and diced potato. Served with rice.
Cau Cau Mariscos
Stew made with Aji Amarillo and turmeric sauce with fish, shrimp, calamari & diced potato. Served with rice.
Filete de Pescado Encebollado
Lightly breaded and fried white fish fillet topped with sauteed onions and tomatoes. Served beside rice.
Filete de Pescado Frito
Lightly breaded and fried white fish fillet, served with rice and salad.
Filete Sudado
Steamed white fish in a tomato broth stew. Served with rice.
Inka Mar
A sampler of Arroz con Mariscos, Chicharron de Calamares, Leche de Tigre, and Papa a la Hauncaina.
Pescado a lo Macho
Fish, shrimp, and & calamari in a spicy, creamy Aji Amarillo and garlic sauce served on top of a fried fish fillet. Served with rice.
Sudado Chalaco
Steamed white fish fillet, shrimp, clams, mussels, & calamari in a flavorful tomato broth. Served with rice. Please allow for extra time.
VEGETARIAN
SIDE ORDERS
White Garlic Rice
French Fries
Brown Rice
Cilantro Rice
Salad
Steamed Veggies
Beans
Quinoa
Platano
Yuca
Salsa Criolla
Cancha
Peruvian salted corn nuts.
Choclo
Peruvian Andean corn.
Pan
Bread roll.
Aji Verde
Green hot sauce.
Aji Ceviche
Extra spicy hot sauce.
Aji Rocoto
Pollo (ala Carte)
Rotisserie Chicken a la carte.
Green Beans Side
Cabbage Side
Leche de Tigre
Plain Tallarin (Spaghetti)
DRINKS
DESSERT
FOOD MODS A-L
AJI
AJI ON THE SIDE
AVOCADO $
BAG SEPARATELY
BEANS
BEANS $
BEEF $
BELL PEPPER
BREADED
BUTTER
CABBAGE
CABBAGE $
CALAMAR $
CALAMARI
CANCHA
CELERY
CHEESE
CHICKEN
CHICKEN $
CHOCLO
CILANTRO
DON'T MAKE
DRESSING ON SIDE
EASY
EASY OIL
EASY SALT
EGG
EGG $
EXTRA CRISPY
EXTRA HOT
FIRST
FRENCH FRIES
FRENCH FRIES $
GARLIC
GLUTEN FREE
GREEN BEANS
GREEN ONIONS
JALEPENO
JALEPENO $
JUICY
JUNTO
KETCHUP
LETTUCE
LIME
LIME JUICE
FOOD MODS M-Z
==TOGO==
MARISCOS $
MAYONAISE
MEAT
MEDIUM
MILD
NO
NO CHOICE
OIL
OLIVE
OLIVE $
ON THE SIDE
ONION & TOMATO
ONIONS
PARSLEY
PECHO
PECHO $
PIERNA
PLATANO
POTATO BOILED
PRIMERO
REMPLASAR LARGE SOPA $
RICE
RUSH
SALAD
SALAD $
SALMON $
SALT
SAUCE ON THE SIDE
SCALLOPS
SEABASS $
SEAFOOD $
SEASONING
SEPARATE
SHRIMP $
SOUP
SOY SAUCE
SPICY
TOFU $
TOMATO
VEGGIES
VEGGIES $
KIDS MENU
MEALS
Kids 1/4
Quarter rotisserie chicken served with French fries.
Kids Chaufa
Mini chicken fried rice with egg.
Kids Pescado Frito
Fresh fish nuggets breaded in panko breadcrumbs and fried. Served with French fries.
Kids Tallarin
Spaghetti tossed in butter and Parmesan cheese. Available with pesto for a $1 more.
Kids Salchipapas
Sliced hot dog served on top of French fries with a drizzle of ketchup on top.
CATERING
POLLO A LA BRASA
VEGETARIAN ENTREES
CHICKEN ENTREES
BEEF ENTREES
SEAFOOD ENTREES
APPETIZERS
SIDE ORDERS
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Peruvian Restaurant and Bar
550 Deep Valley Dr #201, Rolling Hills Estates, CA 90274