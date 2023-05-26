El Pollo Inka - Rolling Hills ROLLING HILLS

Restaurant header imageView gallery

MAIN MENU

SOUP, SALAD, & APPETIZERS

Chicken, cilantro and rice soup.
Aguadito de Pollo

Aguadito de Pollo

$4.00

Chicken, cilantro and rice soup.

Aguadito de Mariscos

Aguadito de Mariscos

$14.00

Mixed seafood, cilantro, and rice soup.

House Salad

House Salad

$7.00
Quinoa Salad

Quinoa Salad

$10.00
Anticucho de Corazon

Anticucho de Corazon

$11.00

Skewers of beef heart marinated and grilled served with a slice of potato, Peruvian corn, and hotsauce.

Anticucho de Mariscos

Anticucho de Mariscos

$13.00

3 skewers of cubed fish and shrimp marinated and grilled, served with hot sauce.

Ceviche de Pescado

Ceviche de Pescado

$13.00

White fish cooked in lime juice and spices.

Ceviche Mixto

Ceviche Mixto

$14.00
Ceviche de Camarones

Ceviche de Camarones
$17.00

$17.00
Ceviche Mercado

Ceviche Mercado
$17.00

$17.00
Ceviche Mercado Mixto

Ceviche Mercado Mixto
$19.00

$19.00
Ceviche Trio

Ceviche Trio

$16.00

Fish cooked in lime juice and spices, flavored 3 ways: Classic, Rocoto, and Aji Amarillo.

Chicharron de Calamares

Chicharron de Calamares
$16.00

$16.00
Jalea

Jalea

$25.00
Leche de Tigre

Leche de Tigre
$6.50

$6.50
Papa a la Huancaina

Papa a la Huancaina
$10.00

$10.00
Papa Rellena

Papa Rellena

$10.00
Parihuela

Parihuela

$20.00
Salchipapas

Salchipapas

$7.00

POLLO A LA BRASA

1/4 Pollo

1/4 Pollo

$9.00

Quarter rotisserie chicken served with a cup of soup, and your choice of 2 sides.

1/2 Pollo

1/2 Pollo

$13.00

Half of rotisserie chicken served with a cup of soup and choice of two sides.

Whole Pollo

Whole Pollo

$22.00

Whole rotisserie chicken served with a large soup and your choice of 2 sides.

Combo Inka

Combo Inka

$13.00

Quarter of rotisserie chicken served with soup, salad, rice, beans and an Inca Kola.

Family Meal

Family Meal

$39.00

2 whole chickens served with 4 large sides, 2 large soups, and a large Aji Verde (green hot sauce).

SALTADOS

Saltado de Vegetales

Saltado de Vegetales
$13.00

$13.00
Saltado de Tofu

Saltado de Tofu
$14.00

$14.00
Saltado de Pollo

Saltado de Pollo
$15.00

$15.00
Lomo Saltado

Lomo Saltado

$17.00
Saltado de Mariscos

Saltado de Mariscos
$18.00

$18.00
Saltado de Pescado

Saltado de Pescado
$18.00

$18.00
Saltado de Camarones

Saltado de Camarones
$19.00

$19.00

VAINITAS

Vainitas de Vegetales

Vainitas de Vegetales
$13.00

$13.00
Vainitas de Pollo

Vainitas de Pollo
$15.00

$15.00
Vainitas de Carne

Vainitas de Carne
$17.00

$17.00
Vainitas de Mariscos

Vainitas de Mariscos
$18.00

$18.00

CHAUFAS

Chaufa de Vegetales

Chaufa de Vegetales
$13.00

$13.00
Chaufa de Tofu

Chaufa de Tofu
$14.00

$14.00
Chaufa de Pollo

Chaufa de Pollo
$15.00

$15.00
Chaufa de Carne

Chaufa de Carne
$17.00

$17.00
Chaufa de Mariscos

Chaufa de Mariscos
$18.00

$18.00
Chaufa de Pescado

Chaufa de Pescado
$18.00

$18.00
Chaufa de Camarones

Chaufa de Camarones
$19.00

$19.00

TALLARINES

Tallarin de Vegetales

Tallarin de Vegetales
$13.50

$13.50
Tallarin de Pollo

Tallarin de Pollo
$15.50

$15.50
Tallarin de Carne

Tallarin de Carne
$17.50

$17.50
Tallarin de Mariscos

Tallarin de Mariscos
$18.50

$18.50
Tallarin de Camarones

Tallarin de Camarones
$19.50

$19.50

PICANTES

Picante de Vegetales

Picante de Vegetales
$13.00

$13.00
Picante de Tofu

Picante de Tofu
$14.00

$14.00
Picante de Pollo

Picante de Pollo
$15.00

$15.00
Picante de Carne

Picante de Carne
$17.00

$17.00
Picante de Mariscos

Picante de Mariscos
$18.00

$18.00
Picante de Camarones

Picante de Camarones
$19.00

$19.00

CHICKEN

Aji de Gallina

Aji de Gallina

$15.00

Mildly spicy shredded chicken stew made with cream and Aji Amarillo. Served with rice.

Cau Cau de Pollo

Cau Cau de Pollo
$15.00

$15.00
Col de Pollo

Col de Pollo

$15.00

Chicken sautéed with cabbage, tomatoes, green onions, & cilantro. Served with rice.

Pollo Combinado

Pollo Combinado
$15.00

$15.00
Pollo Vegetal

Pollo Vegetal

$16.00
Tallarin Verde con 1/4 Pollo

Tallarin Verde con 1/4 Pollo

$15.00

Spaghetti tossed in a pesto sauce served with a quarter chicken.

BEEF

Bistec Apanado

Bistec Apanado

$17.00

Pan-fried breaded steak served with rice.

Bistec Encebollado

Bistec Encebollado
$18.00

$18.00
Bistec Montado

Bistec Montado
$18.00

$18.00
Col de Carne

Col de Carne

$17.00
Combinado Criollo

Combinado Criollo
$21.00

$21.00
Lomo Combinado

Lomo Combinado
$17.00

$17.00
Papa a la Huancaina con Bistec

Papa a la Huancaina con Bistec
$18.00

$18.00
Seco de Cordero

Seco de Cordero
$18.00

$18.00
Tacu Tacu Lomo

Tacu Tacu Lomo
$18.00

$18.00
Tallarin Verde con Bistec Apanado

Tallarin Verde con Bistec Apanado
$18.00

$18.00

SEAFOOD

Arroz con Mariscos

Arroz con Mariscos

$18.00

Sauteed fish, shrimp,& calamari cooked with cilantro rice and aji panca.

Camaron al Ajo

Camaron al Ajo

$19.00

Shrimp cooked in a garlic sauce, served with rice and salad.

Cau Cau de Camarones

Cau Cau de Camarones

$19.00

Stew made with Aji Amarillo and turmeric sauce with shrimp and diced potato. Served with rice.

Cau Cau Mariscos

Cau Cau Mariscos

$18.00

Stew made with Aji Amarillo and turmeric sauce with fish, shrimp, calamari & diced potato. Served with rice.

Filete de Pescado Encebollado

Filete de Pescado Encebollado

$18.00

Lightly breaded and fried white fish fillet topped with sauteed onions and tomatoes. Served beside rice.

Filete de Pescado Frito

Filete de Pescado Frito

$18.00

Lightly breaded and fried white fish fillet, served with rice and salad.

Filete Sudado

Filete Sudado

$18.00

Steamed white fish in a tomato broth stew. Served with rice.

Inka Mar

Inka Mar

$19.00

A sampler of Arroz con Mariscos, Chicharron de Calamares, Leche de Tigre, and Papa a la Hauncaina.

Pescado a lo Macho

Pescado a lo Macho

$20.00

Fish, shrimp, and & calamari in a spicy, creamy Aji Amarillo and garlic sauce served on top of a fried fish fillet. Served with rice.

Sudado Chalaco

Sudado Chalaco

$26.00

Steamed white fish fillet, shrimp, clams, mussels, & calamari in a flavorful tomato broth. Served with rice. Please allow for extra time.

VEGETARIAN

Arroz con Frijoles

Arroz con Frijoles

$12.00

Garlic rice and Canario beans served with salsa criolla.

Cau Cau de Tofu

Cau Cau de Tofu

$14.00

Stew made with Aji Amarillo and turmeric, tofu and diced potato. Served with rice.

Tallarin Verde

Tallarin Verde

$13.00

Spaghetti tossed in pesto, and garnished with Parmesan cheese.

SIDE ORDERS

White Garlic Rice

White Garlic Rice
$2.50+

$2.50+
French Fries

French Fries
$4.00

$4.00
Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$5.00
Cilantro Rice

Cilantro Rice
$6.00

$6.00
Salad

Salad

$4.00+
Steamed Veggies

Steamed Veggies
$5.00

$5.00
Beans

Beans

$3.50+
Quinoa

Quinoa

$5.00
Platano

Platano

$6.00
Yuca

Yuca

$6.00
Salsa Criolla

Salsa Criolla
$4.00

$4.00
Cancha

Cancha

$4.00

Peruvian salted corn nuts.

Choclo

Choclo

$4.00

Peruvian Andean corn.

Pan

Pan

$0.50+

Bread roll.

Aji Verde

Aji Verde

$1.00+

Green hot sauce.

Aji Ceviche

Aji Ceviche

$1.50

Extra spicy hot sauce.

Aji Rocoto

$1.50
Pollo (ala Carte)

Pollo (ala Carte)

$4.25+

Rotisserie Chicken a la carte.

Green Beans Side
$3.00

$3.00

Cabbage Side
$3.00

$3.00
Leche de Tigre

Leche de Tigre
$6.50

$6.50

Plain Tallarin (Spaghetti)
$6.00

$6.00

DRINKS

TOGO Fountain Drinks

TOGO Fountain Drinks
$2.35+

$2.35+
Fountain Drinks

Fountain Drinks
$3.50

$3.50
Inca Kola

Inca Kola

$4.00+
Chicha

Chicha

$4.00+

Peruvian purple corn punch.

Maracuya

Maracuya

$4.00+

Passion Fruit juice.

Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade
$4.00+

$4.00+
Shirley Temple

Shirley Temple
$4.00+

$4.00+
Kids Fountain

Kids Fountain
$2.25

$2.25
Milk

Milk

$3.50+
OJ

OJ

$3.50+
Soda Water

Soda Water

$1.50
Bottled Water

Bottled Water
$3.50

$3.50
Pelegrino

Pelegrino

$4.00

DESSERT

Alfajores

Alfajores

$6.00
Alfajor con Lucuma

Alfajor con Lucuma
$10.00

$10.00
Budin

Budin

$6.00
Flan

Flan

$5.00
Lucuma

Lucuma

$8.00
Picarones

Picarones

$8.00
Postre Platter

Postre Platter
$18.00

$18.00

KIDS MENU

MEALS

Kids 1/4

Kids 1/4

$7.00

Quarter rotisserie chicken served with French fries.

Kids Chaufa

Kids Chaufa

$8.00

Mini chicken fried rice with egg.

Kids Pescado Frito

Kids Pescado Frito

$8.50

Fresh fish nuggets breaded in panko breadcrumbs and fried. Served with French fries.

Kids Tallarin

Kids Tallarin

$6.50+

Spaghetti tossed in butter and Parmesan cheese. Available with pesto for a $1 more.

Kids Salchipapas

Kids Salchipapas

$5.50

Sliced hot dog served on top of French fries with a drizzle of ketchup on top.

CATERING

POLLO A LA BRASA

Pollo a la Brasa

Pollo a la Brasa

$75.00+

Our rotisserie chicken comes with a 1/2 tray of white rice, salad, and a large Aji Verde.

VEGETARIAN ENTREES

Saltado de Vegetal
$60.00+

$60.00+

Saltado de Tofu

$65.00+



$60.00+

Chaufa de Tofu

$65.00+

Tallarin de Vegetales

$60.00+

Tallarin Verde

$60.00+

Picante de Vegetales

$60.00+

Picante de Tofu

$65.00+

Vainita de Vegetales

$60.00+

CHICKEN ENTREES

Saltado de Pollo

$70.00+

Chaufa de Pollo

$70.00+

Tallarin de Pollo

$70.00+

Vainita de Pollo

$70.00+

Col de Pollo

$70.00+

Aji de Gallina

$70.00+

BEEF ENTREES

Lomo Saltado

$80.00+

Chaufa de Carne

$80.00+

Tallarin de Carne

$80.00+

Picante de Carne

$80.00+

Vainita de Carne

$80.00+

Col de Carne

$80.00+

SEAFOOD ENTREES

Saltado de Mariscos

$85.00+

Saltado de Camarones

$90.00+

Chaufa de Mariscos

$85.00+

Chaufa de Camarones

$90.00+

Tallarin de Mariscos

$85.00+

Tallarin de Camarones

$90.00+

Picante de Mariscos

$85.00+

Picante de Camarones

$90.00+

Cau Cau de Mariscos

$85.00+

Cau Cau Camarones

$90.00+

APPETIZERS

Anticuchos de Pollo

$60.00+

Anticucho de Corazon

$60.00+

Anticucho de Mariscos

$65.00+

Ceviche de Pescado

$60.00+

Ceviche Mixto

$65.00+

Chicharron de Calamares

$60.00+

Jalea

$24.00+

Papa a la Hauncaina

$50.00+

Yuca a la Hauncaina

$50.00+

SIDE ORDERS

White Rice

$20.00+

Brown Rice

$20.00+

Cilantro Rice

$30.00+

House Salad

$20.00+

Quinoa

$25.00

Mixed Steamed Veggies

$25.00

Beans

$20.00+

Fried Yuca

$30.00+

Platano

$30.00+

DESSERTS

Alfajores

$40.00+

Mini shortbread cookies stuffed with dulce de leche and dusted with powdered sugar.

Budin

$40.00

Peruvian Bread Pudding.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
