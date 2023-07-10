Main picView gallery

LVCC SRH 2810 stirling RD

review star

No reviews yet

2810 stirling RD

Hollywood, FL 33020

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Beverages

Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Budwiser

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Estrella de Galicia

$5.00

Harvey

Heiniken

$5.00

Heiniken Light

$5.00

Miller Liter

$4.00

Modello Especial

$5.00

Negra Modelo

$5.00

Polar

$5.00

Presidente

$5.00

Presidente Light

$5.00

Stella Atrois

$5.00

XXAmber

$5.00

XXLarger

$5.00

Becks

$5.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Hatuey

$5.00

3 Horses Lager

$5.00

1906 Reserva

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Water

Agua Natural

$2.00

Perrier Water

$3.00

Saratoga Water 12 oz.

$3.00

Saratoga Water 28 oz.

$4.95

Saratoga Water Sparkling 28 oz.

$3.00

Saratoga Water Sparkling 12 oz.

$3.00

Beverages

Apple juice

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Chocolate Milk 16oz

$2.95

Diet Materva

$3.25

Ice Tea

$2.95

Ice Tea

$2.25

Jugo de Tomate

$2.00

Lemonade

$4.50

Malta

$3.25

Milk 16 oz

$2.75

Orange Juice Fresh

$2.95

Tonic Water

$2.25

Kids-Milk 8oz

$2.50

Kids-ChocoMilk 8oz

$3.50

Milkshake

Chocolate Milkshake

$5.95

Guanabana Milkshake

$5.95

Mamey Milkshake

$5.95

Mango Milkshake

$5.95

Papaya Milkshake

$5.95

Strawberry Milkshake

$5.95

Soda

Coca Cola

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Jupiña

$2.75

Iron beer

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Ginge Ale

$2.75

Club soda

$2.25

MATERVA

$2.75

DIET MATERVA

$2.75

Coffee

Café cubano

$1.95

Cortadito

$2.25

Cortadito Leche Evaporada

$4.50

Café Con Leche

$2.75

Capuchino

$3.25

COLADA

$2.50

Colada Doble

$6.00

Americano

$1.50

Food

Appetizers

Mariquitas

$5.95

Yuca Frita

$7.50

Tamal con Lechon

$9.95

Empanadas (3) Chiken or Ground Beef

$6.95

CHICHARRON DE POLLO APERITIVO

$10.95

Croquetas

$5.95

Papa Rellena

$5.50

Bandeja Las Vegas

$21.95

Masitas de Cerdo (APT)- Pork Chunks

$8.95

Soups

SOPAS Y FRIJOLES

$3.95+

Salads

House Salad

$3.95

Tropical Salad

$6.95

Avocado Salad

$4.95

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Chicken Ceasar

$18.90

Steak Caeser

$20.90

Shrimps Caesar Salad

$16.95

Ensalada de Tomate

$3.95

ALL ENTREES

All entrees are served with rice, beans and maduros. If you want different sides, please choose up to two options from the sub sides.

#1 Filete de Pollo - Chicken Fillet

$14.95

Milanesa de Pollo - Chicken Milanesa

$16.95

Pollo Empanizado - Breaded Chicken Fillet

$15.95

Chicharrón de Pollo - Chicken Chunks

$13.95

Vaca Frita de Pollo - Grilled Shredded Chicken

$12.95

Chicharrón Ajillo - Garlic Chicken Chunks

$16.95

Pollo Chimichurri - Chicken Chimichurri

$15.95

Arroz con Pollo

$12.95

Arroz Imperial

$14.95

Lechón Asado - Roast Pork

$13.95

Masas de Cerdo - Roast Pork

$13.95

Chuletada de Cerdo - Pork Chops

$16.95

Lomo de Cerdo

$16.95

#11 Bistec de Palomilla - Palomilla Steak

$15.95

Bistek Empanizado - Breaded Steak

$18.95

Churrasco - Skirt Steak

$34.95

Milanesa steak

$17.95

Picadillo - Grounded Beef

$12.95

Ropa Viaja - Shredded Beef

$14.95

Vaca Frita - Fried Beef

$14.95

El Trio

$24.95

Filete de Pescado - Fish Fillet

$15.95

CAMARON AL AJILLO

$21.95

CAMARON EN SALSA VERDE

$21.95

CAMARON ENCHILADO

$21.95

Filete de Pargo

$21.95

Zarzuela de Mariscos

$34.95

Pescado a la Mariquita - Plantain Crusted Fish

$17.95

Mahi-Mahi

$16.95

Salmon

$17.95

Paella

$34.95

Arroz con Camarones

$16.95

Pargo ENTERO frito

$34.95

Desserts

Buñuelos

$6.95

Chocolate Cake

$7.95

Churros

$8.95

Crema Catalana

$6.95

Flan

$6.95

Flan De Coco

$7.95

Flan de Queso

$5.95

Natilla

$5.50

Tres Leches

$8.95

Kids Menu

Kids Palomilla

$10.95

Kids Baby Pollo

$9.95

Chicken Fingers

$9.95

Sandwiches

Sandwich Cubano - Cuban Sandwich

$10.95

Pan con Bistek - Steak Sandwich

$12.95

Media Noche - Midnight Sandwich

$9.95

Pan con Lechón - Pork Sandwich

$10.95

Pan con Pollo - Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Pan con Croquetas

$6.95

Croqueta preparada

$10.95

Tostadas

$1.50

Sides

Arroz Blanco

$2.25

Moro

$2.95

Maduros

$3.95

Tostones

$4.95

Papas Frita

$3.25

Yuca

$3.95

Vegetales

$4.95

Tamal

$4.50

Cebolla Cocinada 8oz

$3.75

Cebolla Picada 2oz

$0.50

Limones

$0.50

Orden de Pan (12 p)

$3.90

Salsa Chimichurri 2oz

$1.00

Salsa de Cilantro 2oz

$1.00

SALSAS

$1.00

Huevo Frito

$3.95

Specialty Entrees

Rabo Encendido

$25.95

Arroz con Pollo Individual

$12.00

Chachacha Churrasco

$29.95

Shrimp & Rice Special

$16.95

Glazed Salmon.

$19.95

Malanga Matanzera Shrimp.

$18.95

Lamb Chop

$48.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2810 stirling RD, Hollywood, FL 33020

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

