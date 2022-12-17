Lymbar 4201 Main st, Suite 100
No reviews yet
4201 Main st, Suite 100
Houston, TX 77002
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Specialty Cocktails
20th Century
$12.00Out of stock
Bananera
$12.00Out of stock
Beirut Bardot
$12.00Out of stock
Carajillo
$12.00
Chai Tea Old Fashioned
$8.00
Coconut Amaretto Sour
$12.00
Corn N' Oil
$12.00Out of stock
Daisy De Santiago
$12.00Out of stock
Espresso Martini
$12.00
Florcita
$12.00
Greenergy
$11.00
Hotel Nacional
$12.00Out of stock
Just Beet It
$7.00
Kermit's Lilly
$12.00
Lion's Tail
$12.00
Lymbar Hot Chocolate
$12.00Out of stock
Lymbar Old Fashioned
$12.00
Marigold
$14.00
Mezcalrita
$10.00
Pisco Punch
$14.00
Singapore Sling
$11.00
Tiramisu Martini
$12.00Out of stock
Wallflower
$6.00
Wild Rhubarb
$12.00
Classic Cocktails
Manhattan
$12.00
"Slightly" Dirty Martini
$10.00
Dirty Martini
$10.00
"Extra" Dirty Martini
$10.00
"Filthy" Dirty Martini
$10.00
"Dry" Martini
$10.00
French 75
$12.00
Aviation
$14.00
Sazerac
$14.00
Cosmo
$11.00
Dry Gin Martini
$10.00
Moscow Mule
$10.00
Mojito
$10.00Out of stock
Rusty Nail
$14.00
Sidecar
$12.00
Whiskey Sour
$12.00
Mint Julep
$13.00Out of stock
Tom Collins
$11.00
Negroni
$14.00
Gimlet
$12.00
Margarita
$12.00
Vieux Carre
$14.00
Caipirinha
$11.00
Paloma
$10.00
Aperol Spritz
$10.00
Pimms Cup
$11.00
Jack Rose
$12.00
Bees Knees
$12.00
Martinez
$12.00
Moonwalk
$13.00
Death in the Afternoon
$14.00
Bijou
$12.00
Corpse Reviver No. 1
$13.00
Corpse Reviver No. 2
$14.00
Blood and Sand
$12.00
Vesper
$14.00
Spirits
Eagle Rare
$12.00
Blanton's
$18.00
Buffalo Trace
$10.00
Elijah Craig
$11.00
Michters Small Batch
$12.00
1792 Small Batch
$10.00
Old Forrester 86p
$9.00
Four Roses Small Batch
$10.00
Wild Turkey Rare Breed
$13.00
Weller Special Reserve
$10.00
Weller 12 yr
$14.00
Four Roses Select
$14.00
Gentleman Jack
$9.00
Woodford Reserve
$10.00
Event Bourbon
$10.00
Double Eagle Rare
$24.00
Double Blanton's
$36.00
Double Buffalo Trace
$20.00
Double Elijah Craig
$22.00
Double Michters Small Batch
$24.00
Double 1792 Small Batch
$20.00
Double Old Forester 86p
$18.00
Double Four Roses Small Batch
$20.00
Double Wild Turkey
$26.00
Double Weller Special Reserve
$20.00
Double Weller 12 yr
$28.00
Double Four Roses
$28.00
Double Gentleman Jack
$18.00
Double Woodford Reserve
$20.00
Knob Creek
$11.00
Sagamore
$12.00
Sazerac
$8.00
Double Knob Creek
$22.00
Double Sagamore
$24.00
Double Sazerac
$16.00
Glenfiddich 12 yr
$12.00
Balvenie 14 yr
$16.00
Macallan 15 yr
$22.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$10.00
Johnnie Walker Blue
$32.00
Laphroaig 10 yr
$12.00
Macallan 12 yr
$16.00
Balvenie 12 Doublewood
$14.00
Monkey Shoulder
$10.00
Chivas 12 yr
$12.00
Double Glenfiddich 12 yr
$24.00
Double Balvenie 14 yr
$32.00
Double Macallan 15 yr
$44.00
Double Johnnie Walker Black
$20.00
Double Johnnie Walker Blue
$64.00
Double Laphroaig 10 yr
$24.00
Double Macallan 12 yr
$32.00
Double Monkey Shoulder
$20.00
Double Chivas 12 yr
$24.00
Herradura Reposado
$10.00
7 Leguas Anejo
$12.00Out of stock
Don Julio 1942
$30.00
Fortaleza Blanco
$14.00
Fortaleza Reposado
$15.00
Olmeca Altos
$9.00
Fortaleza Anejo
$17.00
Event Tequila
$10.00
Double Herradura Reposado
$20.00
Double 7 Leguas Anjeo
$24.00
Double Don Julio 1942
$60.00
Double Fortaleza Blanco
$28.00
Double Fortaleza Reposado
$30.00
Double Olmeca Altos
$18.00
Double Fortaleza Anejo
$34.00
Ilegal Reposado
$11.00
Del Maguey Chichicapa
$15.00
Double Ilegal Reposado
$22.00
Double Del Maguey Chichicapa
$30.00
Plantation Dark Rum
$9.00
Rumhaven Coconut
$8.00
Ron Zacapa 23
$14.00
Flor De Cana 12 yr
$10.00
Flor De Cana 7 yr
$8.00
Plantation Overproof
$8.00
Plantation White
$9.00
Double Plantation Dark Rum
$18.00
Double Rumhaven Coconut
$16.00
Double Ron Zacapa 23
$28.00
Double Flor De Cana 12 yr
$20.00
Double Flor De Cana 7 yr
$16.00
Double Plantation Overproof
$16.00
Double Plantation White
$18.00
Bombay Sapphire
$9.00
Hendricks
$12.00
Treaty Oak Waterloo
$10.00
Fords
$8.00
Event Gin
$10.00
Double Bombay Sapphire
$18.00
Double Hendricks
$24.00
Double Treaty Oak
$20.00
Double Fords
$16.00
Chopin
$10.00
Belvedere Intense
$12.00
Grey Goose
$10.00
Titos
$10.00
Event Vodka
$10.00
Double Chopin
$20.00
Double Belvedere Intense
$24.00
Double Grey Goose
$20.00
Double Titos
$20.00
Aperol
$7.00
Bailey's
$8.00
Campari
$7.00
Chambord
$8.00
Cassis
$7.00
Gran Gala
$6.00
Grand Mariner
$7.00
Frangelico
$7.00
Applejack
$6.00
Cachaca
$8.00
Kahula
$7.00
Dissarono
$8.00
Lazzaroni
$7.00
Licor 43
$6.00
Creme De Caco
$8.00
Pisco
$8.00
Lillet
$6.00
St. Germain
$7.00
Green Chartreuse
$10.00
Yellow Chartreuse
$10.00
Monte Negro Amaro
$7.00
Meletti Amaro
$7.00
Absinthe
$9.00
Drambuie
$7.00
Benedictine
$9.00
Luxardo
$7.00
Creme de Violette
$6.00
Jasmine Liquor
$7.00
Dry Curacao
$8.00
Allspice Dram
$7.00
Velet Falernum
$7.00
Cherry Heering
$7.00
Banana Liquor
$7.00
Pimm's #1
$7.00
Quantro
$7.00
Apricot Liquor
$8.00
Rumchata
$6.00
Dry Vermouth
$7.00
Sweet Vermouth
$8.00
Double Aperol
$14.00
Double Bailey's
$16.00
Double Campari
$14.00
Double Chambord
$16.00
Double Cassis
$14.00
Double Gran Gala
$12.00
Double Grand Mariner
$14.00
Double Frangelico
$14.00
Double Applejack
$12.00
Double Cachaca
$16.00
Double Kahula
$14.00
Double Dissarono
$16.00
Double Lazzaroni
$14.00
Double Licor 43
$12.00
Double Creme de Caco
$16.00
Double Pisco
$16.00
Double Lillet
$12.00
Double St. Germain
$14.00
Double Green Chartreuse
$20.00
Double Yellow Chartreuse
$20.00
Double Monte Negro Amaro
$14.00
Double Meletti Amaro
$14.00
Double Absinthe
$18.00
Double Drambuie
$14.00
Double Benedictine
$18.00
Double Luxardo
$14.00
Double Creme de Violette
$12.00
Double Jasmine Liquor
$14.00
Double Dry Curacao
$16.00
Double Allspice Dram
$14.00
Double Velvet Falernum
$14.00
Double Cherry Heering
$14.00
Double Banana Liquor
$14.00
Double Pimm's #1
$14.00
Double Quantro
$14.00
Double Apricot Liquor
$16.00
Double Rumchata
$12.00
Double Dry Vermouth
$14.00
Double Sweet Vermouth
$16.00
Jameson
$8.00
Green Spot
$14.00
Suntory Toki
$12.00
Double Jameson
$16.00
Double Green Spot
$28.00
Double Suntory Toki
$24.00
Beer
Wine
J. de Villebois
$12.00
Schramsberg Blanc de Blanc
$19.00
Torresella
$9.00
Torresella Prosecco - BTL
$27.00
Schramsberg Blanc de Blanc - BTL
$65.00Out of stock
J. de Villebois Brut - BTL
$36.00
Delamotte Champagne - BTL
$89.00
Pine Ridge
$9.00
Borghi PG
$10.00
Miguel Torres Sauv Blanc
$11.00
Liger Chard
$19.00
August Kessler Riesling
$10.00
Miraval Rose
$16.00
Borghi Pinot Grigio - BTL
$30.00
Rombauer Chard - BTL
$65.00
Liger-Belair Chard - BTL
$57.00
Miguel Torres Sauv Blanc - BTL
$28.00
August Kessler Riesling - BTL
$30.00
Miraval Rose - BTL
$48.00
Montrachet - BTL
$95.00
Animal Cab Sauv
$15.00
Biolento Malbec
$15.00
Daou Pessimist Red Blend
$11.00
Marques Rioja
$12.00
ROCO PN
$16.00
Windblown Red Blend
$14.00
Animal Cab Sauv - BTL
$45.00
Barnett Cab Sauv - BTL
$110.00
Chateau Chappelle Bordeaux - BTL
$42.00
Duchman Sangiovese - BTL
$50.00
Joesph Phelps Cab Sauv - BTL
$98.00
Maal Wines Biolento Malbec - BTL
$45.00
Markham Vineyards Merlot - BTL
$48.00
Marques de Caceres Tempranillo - BTL
$36.00
Massolino Barolo - BTL
$158.00
McPherson Earth, Windblown - BTL
$42.00
ROCO Gravel Road Pinot Noir - BTL
$48.00